Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CarLotz, Myriad Genetics, and AMC Entertainment on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of CarLotz, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against CarLotz on July 8, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that, due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) that, to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz’s inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) that, as a result, CarLotz’s gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) that this Company’s corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into CarLotz go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LOTZ

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Myriad Genetics, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Myriad Genetics on April 20, 2018.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for the Company’s hereditary cancer testing; (ii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; (iii) Myriad’s revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv)as a result, Myriad’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into Myriad Genetics go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MYGN

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against AMC on January 12, 2018.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus included materially inaccurate statements regarding the revenue growth of its newly acquired Carmike business and omitted material facts and included materially inaccurate statements associated with AMC’s newly acquired international business, including: (i) Carmike’s operations had been experiencing a financial underperformance due to underinvestment in its theaters (ii) Carmike experienced a significant loss in market share when its loyal patrons migrated to competitors that had renovated and upgraded their theaters (iii) AMC was able to retain only a very small number of Carmike’s loyalty program members after the Carmike acquisition.

To learn more about our investigation into AMC go to: https://www.bespc.com/cases/AMCEntertainmentHoldingsIncNYSEAMC

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


