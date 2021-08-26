U.S. markets closed

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Kanzhun, AdaptHealth, and Yalla and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ), AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO), and Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ)

Class Period: June 11, 2021 to July 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun announced that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) and that, during the review period, Kanzhun’s “‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $5.79 per ADS, or 15%, to close at $30.52 per ADS on July 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the “CAC”); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks; (4) Kanzhun needed to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Kanzhun class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BZ

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO)

Class Period: November 11, 2019 to July 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2021

On July 19, 2021, before market hours, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that AdaptHealth is a “roll-up” company, or a company that is built primarily through the acquisition of smaller companies with common services or products, that obscures its organic growth by “[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change.” The report also suggested that AdaptHealth’s manipulation of its organic growth trajectory was “a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble.”

On this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 5.93%, to close at $23.96 per share on July 19, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the AdaptHealth class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AHCO

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA)

Class Period: September 30, 2020 to August 9, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research ("Swan Street") published a report (the “Swan Street Report”) addressing Yalla, entitled “Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The ‘Clubhouse of the Middle East’ UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was.” The Swan Street Report alleged, among other things, that the Company has been inflating its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla’s financial statements as “not credible.” On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell $1.31 per share, or 7.15%, to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

The next day, May 20, 2021, analyst The Bear Cave issued a report entitled, "Problems at Yalla Group," and Gotham City Research also tweeted that it was shorting Yalla shares. On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell an additional 6% on May 20 to close at $15.96.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the markets closed, Yalla issued a press release entitled, "Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results," announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ("2Q21 Results"). The 2Q21 Results disclosed that Yalla had quarterly revenue of $66.62 million, which did not meet analysts’ expectations.

On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell nearly 18.9% on August 10, 2021, closing at $10.99, down from its previous close price of $13.55.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its CEO made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Yalla class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/YALA

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


