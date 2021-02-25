U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.75
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,967.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,303.50
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.80
    +8.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.31
    +0.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    28.01
    +0.15 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    +0.0270 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    -1.77 (-7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4135
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0850
    +0.2030 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,735.01
    +2,895.23 (+6.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.25
    +0.33 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    +33.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,178.37
    +506.67 (+1.71%)
     

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against EHang, fuboTV, Jianpu Technology, and Ebix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bragar Eagel & Squire
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), fuboTV, Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), Jianpu Technology, Inc. (NYSE: JT), and Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)

Class Period: December 12, 2019 to February 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021

On February 16, 2021, analyst Wolfpack Research published a scathing report entitled “EHang: A Stock Promotion Destined to Crash and Burn.” In this report, Wolfpack Research wrote that EHang is “an elaborate stock promotion, built on largely fabricated revenues based on sham sales contracts with a customer [Shanghai Kunxiang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (“Kunxiang”)] who appears to us to be more interested in helping inflate the value of its investment in EH . . . than about buying its products.” Wolfpack Research wrote that it had “gathered extensive evidence” to support its report, “including behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH’s various facilities . . . .” Wolfpack Research also noted that “in just 14 months as a publicly traded company, EH’s PR team has put out 50 press releases . . . . However, EH’s constant stream of press releases are easily proven untrue.” Finally, Wolfpack Research wrote that it “obtained Chinese court records which show that EH’s ADRs may already be in serious jeopardy due to legal issues in China.”

On this news, the price of EHang’s ADS fell from its February 12, 2021 close of $124.09 to a February 16, 2021 close of $46.30 per share, a one day drop of $77.79 per share or approximately 62.7%.

The complaint, filed on February 17, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company’s manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Ehang class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EH

fuboTV, Inc. (NYSE: FUBO)

Class Period: March 23, 2020 to January 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021

The complaint, filed on February 17, 2021, alleges that during the Class Period defendants disseminated false and misleading statements that misrepresented Fubo’s financial health and its operating condition. These misleading statements included representations relating to a variety of Fubo’s business operations and performance metrics, including, among others, Fubo’s ability to grow subscription levels and future profitability, seasonality factors, cost escalations and potentially shrinking addressable market, ability to attract and generate advertising revenue, the Company’s valuation, and its prospects of entering the arena of online sports wagering.

Investors learned the truth gradually through a series of research reports beginning on December 23, 2020. Those reports revealed, among others things, that (i) Fubo’s growth in subscriber and profitability was unsustainable past the one-time seasonal surge; (ii) Fubo’s offering of products would be subject to cost escalation; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its online sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo’s data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve its long-term advertising growth goals; (v) Fubo’s valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; and (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sports did not provide the stated synergies and internal expertise, and did not expand the Company’s addressable market into sports wagering.

Upon the publication of the research reports, the price of Fubo securities declined 54% from a close of $52.59 on December 23, 2020 to a close of $24.24 on January 4, 2021.

For more information on the fuboTV class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FUBO

Jianpu Technology, Inc. (NYSE: JT)

Class Period: May 29, 2018 to February 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021

On February 16, 2021, Jianpu announced the results of its review into “transactions carried out by the Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit” with third-party business entities. The Company concluded that previously reported revenue and associated expenses had been inflated due to “certain transactions [that] involved third-party agents (including both upstream agents and downstream suppliers) with undisclosed relationships and some transactions [that] lacked business substance.” Jianpu stated that it “anticipates the total amount of overstated revenue for the fiscal years 2018 and 2019 to be approximately, RMB 90 million and RMB 164 million, respectively, representing approximately 4.5% and 10.1% of the total revenue previously reported.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.60, or 13%, to close at $3.94 per share on February 16, 2021.

The complaint, filed on February 17, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of the Company’s transactions carried out by the Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit involved undisclosed relationships or lacked business substance; (2) that, as a result, Jianpu’s revenue and costs and expenses for fiscal 2018 and 2019 were overstated; (3) that there were material weaknesses in Jianpu’s internal control over financial reporting; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s fiscal 2018 Form 20-F was reasonably likely to be restated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Jianpu Technology class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/JT

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)

Class Period: November 9, 2020 to February 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021

On February 19, 2021, after the market closed, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP (“RSM”), resigned “as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020” related to the Company’s gift card business in India. RSM had also stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix’s failure to design controls “over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement.” In addition, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel in December 2020.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $20.24, or approximately 40%, to close at $30.50 on February 22, 2021.

The complaint, filed on February 22, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix’s gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) that there was a material weakness in Company’s internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) that the Company’s independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Ebix class action case go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EBIX

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com



Recommended Stories

  • Luxury EV Maker That Drew Elon Musk's Challenge Clinches Biggest SPAC Deal

    Churchill Capital Corp IV confirmed a deal to take Lucid stock public, adding to intensifying competition for Tesla.

  • How Tesla and Elon Musk can fight the new EV rivals

    Tesla has a slew of rivals coming for its crown, but it can hold on to its enormous market lead if it can focus on its vehicles and continue its global expansion.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they would preserve with their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options".

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles

    Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said it will work with Apple Inc supplier Foxconn to produce more than 250,000 vehicles a year beginning in late 2023, sending its shares up 18%. The deal, codenamed "Project PEAR" (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), is looking at markets globally, including North America, Europe, China and India, Fisker said. Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Stellantis NV's Fiat Chrysler unit.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Shares Stage Tepid Recovery on ‘Buy the Dip’ Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. gained on Wednesday, indicating that investors are buying the dip following a four-day drop that erased the electric-car maker’s year-to-date gains.The day-trader favorite rose as much as 3.7% to $724.86 in New York, rebounding from the 12% slide the previous four sessions. On Tuesday, the stock had slumped as much as 13%, briefly trading below the level when it entered the S&P 500 Index in December, but closed just 2.2% down.The Nasdaq 100 saw a similar rebound on Tuesday as “buy the dip” began trending on Twitter, closing just 0.2% lower after a 3.5% slump in the morning.Other electric-vehicle makers also climbed on Wednesday, with Nikola Corp. gaining as much as 4%, and Lordstown Motors Corp. advancing 4.8%.READ: Dip Buyers Nearly Wipe Out Tech’s Biggest Loss Since Covid PanicCathie Wood, head of Ark Investment Management, was among investors who bought the weakness in Tesla shares, she said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. A subsequent email from Ark showed that three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds purchased a total 240,548 shares of the automaker on Tuesday.Tesla shares are little changed in 2021, after a 743% rally in 2020.Story Link: Tesla Shares Rally in Premarket Trading on ‘Buy the Dip’ Bounce(Updates stock moves in second, third and fifth paragraphs. A previous version corrected Tesla’s 2020 share gain.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they would preserve with their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options".

  • Munger diverges from Buffett on Wells Fargo: 'Warren got disenchanted'

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger explains why Warren Buffett and Berkshire are selling Wells Fargo stock but the Daily Journal, for which Munger is the executive chair, has kept its shares.

  • Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers Fret

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the world economy from its coronavirus recession is being tested as rising bond yields and inflation bets threaten their ability to keep borrowing costs down.While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, other counterparts are sounding less sanguine as their recoveries lag that of the U.S..European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she and colleagues are “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.The bond market isn’t listening, tumbling again on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields surged as much as 11 basis points to 2.29%, their highest level since before the coronavirus-induced meltdown in March. The rate on similar-dated U.K. bonds also soared, with Germany’s following suit.Because government borrowing costs are used as the benchmark for pricing loans to businesses and consumers, any increase in yields trickles through to the real economy. That counters the campaign by central banks to drive recoveries with cheap money, potentially forcing them to deliver even more stimulus at some point.“It’s the U.S. bond market pulling up global bond yields, and in some cases in ways that are moving faster than they’d like,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “If you’re in countries outside the U.S., you’re looking at this as kind of an unwelcome import.”In the U.S., 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points since the end of December as its economy shows signs of improving, vaccinations roll out and lawmakers ready even more fiscal stimulus. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now see growth of 6.2% this year, up from 4.2% at the start of the year.More broadly, the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes investment-grade sovereign and corporate debt, has risen 20 basis points this year to above 1%. That follows a 62-basis-point decline in 2020.The jump in U.S. yields threatens to drag up other markets, challenging the policies of the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI told clients in a report this week. That’s a worry for those policy makers whose focus remains more on stoking growth than containing any nascent inflation pressures.The ECB could be in a particularly uncomfortable spot as it has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis and is already facing a weaker recovery than counterparts.Yields on 10-year German government bonds have climbed above -0.3% this month from -0.6% in November while equivalent French yields are now barely below zero, compared with -0.3% three months ago.One option for the ECB is to accelerate bond buying via its pandemic emergency purchase program. Another is to strengthen its message on how long it intends to keep interest rates low.“The ECB has a number of potentially powerful options in its toolbox to anchor bond yields,” said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN Amro Holding NV.In Japan, where investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s policy review, yields for 10-year bonds rose to 0.12%, the highest level since Nov. 2018. That’s still within officials’ comfort range of 20 basis points on either side of its target, but some market participants forecast the range to be expanded with the BOJ announcement on March 19.Higher Treasury yields are also a threat for emerging economies, where historically they sparked currency volatility and choppy capital flows, especially for countries that rely on external funding. That then slows expansions, as happened in 2013 when concern the Fed was pulling back triggered a ripple effect.Bloomberg Economics predicts the central banks of Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria will all turn more hawkish this year.“The Fed remains in a more comfortable position compared to many of its peers in emerging markets,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Inflation in the U.S. is far better anchored than in small, open economies.”Some economists say the yield moves and the bets on an inflation revival may mark something of a turning point for the global economy.“Central banks are now throwing the kitchen sink at beating deflation and disinflation just as they threw it at high inflation in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “There is a strong case to be made that the disinflation seen since the 1970s is coming to an end and that the long-term trend in inflation is at or close to bottoming.”Still, others point out that disinflation forces will linger, especially as labor markets remain weaker than before the pandemic and full economic recoveries hinge on successfully controlling the virus and delivering vaccines.“I am still not so sure whether the recovery-related steepening of the curve will be long lasting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist with Natixis SA. “There are a number of risks that might bring us back to a less upbeat scenario.”(Updates with Wednesday’s market moves in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates-Led Clean Tech Fund Adds New Billionaire Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Abigail Johnson, chief executive officer of Fidelity Investments, and Shopify Inc. founder Tobias Lütke have joined as new investors in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the clean-tech fund led by Bill Gates.Launched in 2016, BEV is one of the largest financiers of companies working on technologies to cut emissions. The fund’s first round raised $1 billion and backed 45 startups, which work on everything from batteries to low-emissions fertilizers. Its investors featured billionaires including Jeff Bezos of Amazon Inc., Jack Ma of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP.Last month, BEV closed a new round of another $1 billion with an aim to invest in as many as 50 startups. Aside from Johnson and Lütke, four other new investors joined. They are John Sobrato, a real-estate billionaire; Seth Klarman, chief executive officer of hedge fund Baupost Group; Chris Stolte, founder of Tableau Software Inc.; and Ben Walton, the grandson of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton.Most but not all the investors in BEV’s first round participated in the second round. A spokesperson for BEV declined to say who dropped out.The first clean-tech boom between 2006 and 2011 proved disappointing for Silicon Valley investors who limited their involvement to startups in renewable electricity, biofuels and electric vehicles.Funds like BEV and Prime Coalition have expanded the technology portfolio, with investments in lithium extraction and carbon capture. As the urgency of addressing climate change has grown, these funds have also brought in a wider group of wealthy individuals and family foundations.BEV also takes a longer view of whether the investments pay off. In an interview earlier this month, Gates told Bloomberg Green that BEV is so new that “there’s no economic signal” yet to assess whether the fund is doing well. “It’s the quality of the teams. It’s the potential of the ideas,” Gates said. “And whether these companies would have happened without us.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • India’s Largest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payments Network

    Liink, JPMorgan’s blockchain banking network, is based on a fork of Ethereum.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Occidental Counts the Cost of Its Thwarted Permian Oil Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline in Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s oil production in the Permian Basin has left the company with so much unused capacity on pipelines to the Gulf Coast that the problem will drive a midstream loss of as much as $750 million this year.Occidental said Tuesday that total Permian production is expected to be about 485,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this year, well short of the 800,000 barrels of pipeline space it’s committed to. That means the company needs to buy the balance elsewhere, adding to costs.Occidental has long held more pipe space than it needs from the Permian, in the hope that its shale business would eventually grow big enough to make use of it. But last year’s oil-price crash, and, more recently, the winter freeze in Texas, caused the company to cut investment and production in an effort to prioritize near-term cash flow for debt reduction. That has left its pipeline position exposed.Though oil flows should improve later in the year as Occidental restores production following the extremely cold weather, it will be some way off what’s needed to fill the pipes. Furthermore, unfavorable coastal crude prices compared with those inland may not be sufficient to cover the cost to transport the oil.READ: Permian King Earns 3 Times More Trading Oil Than Pumping ItThe situation appears to be a reversal of what happened in 2018, when pipeline capacity out of the Permian was in short supply and Occidental benefited handsomely from being able to buy barrels there cheaply and then sell them at a premium in Houston and Corpus Christi. In a single quarter that year, the midstream division earned $796 million, more than seven times what it made in the whole of 2017.Times are tougher now. The company is managing a much higher debt load after its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., while oil prices have yet to fully recover from last year’s plunge. Occidental won’t post a quarterly profit again until 2023, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said Tuesday the company has so far been unable to reduce costs associated its long-term pipeline contracts, which roll off in 2025.“We’ve had conversations with other companies and potential partners and we have not come across a solution that was acceptable to us from a value standpoint,” she said on the company’s earnings conference call. “We’re not willing to sacrifice value to do a deal that is going to negatively impact us in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford CEO Calls for U.S. Battery Production to Avoid Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s top executive said the U.S. must begin building batteries for the coming wave of electric vehicles in order to avoid supply disruptions like the semiconductor shortage now shutting American auto factories.“We need to bring large-scale battery production to the U.S., and we’ll be talking to the government about” that, Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive officer, said Wednesday at the Wolfe Research Auto Conference. “We can’t go through what we’re doing with chips right now with Taiwan. It’s just too important.”Ford shares surged as much as 6.7%, reaching a three-year high. They finished the New York trading session up 5.6% to $12.27.A global shortage of critically needed computer chips is causing a wave of factory idlings worldwide that could cut automotive earnings before interest and taxes by one-third at Ford and General Motors Co. this year, Moody’s Investor Service estimates. Many of the world’s chips used in cars and consumer electronics come from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has struggled to meet unexpectedly strong demand from both sectors.Electric F-150Ford’s battery supplier for its upcoming electric F-150 pickup, SK Innovation Co. of South Korea, recently lost an intellectual-property case brought by rival LG Chem Ltd., also from South Korea. The International Trade Commission banned SK Innovation from importing batteries to the U.S. for 10 years, but allowed the company to import components for the next four years for the batteries that will power the plug-in F-150 coming in 2022.Farley has called on both companies to negotiate a settlement. But he also believes the U.S. needs to in-source battery production to resolve supply and labor issues that could disrupt the industry’s broad rollout of electric vehicles over the next decade. Ford has said it will spend $22 billion on EVs through 2025.“This is a huge, multi-solution opportunity,” Farley said. “For legacy players, we have to deal with our labor issues, so more in-sourcing is more important to us.”Farley also said the company is “relentlessly and ruthlessly rooting out inefficiencies” in its auto operations. He said Ford could reduce expenses from warranty-related repairs to its vehicles by between $1 billion and $2 billion annually.“We are not competitive yet on cost,” Farley said. “Warranty is a major opportunity.”Farley, who rose to CEO on Oct. 1, sees a growth opportunity in selling services to drivers and providing data from the company’s cars, which are now connected to the internet. He said that already is a $4 billion market.“It could be bigger,” he said. “And right now we’re just getting started.”(Updates with stock price in third paragraph, additional CEO comments from eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NASDAQ, S&P 500 Tumble as High-Flying Tech Shares Plunge on Valuation Concerns

    The catalysts behind the volatile price action were climbing Treasury yields and the prospects of rising inflation.