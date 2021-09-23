U.S. markets closed

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Iterum, View, and Spectrum and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·5 min read
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM), View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM)

Class Period: November 30, 2020 to July 23, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

On July 1, 2021, Iterum issued a press release “announc[ing] that the Company received a letter from the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)] stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the [sulopenem New Drug Application “NDA”], the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time.”

On this news, Iterum’s ordinary share price fell $0.87 per share, or 37.99%, to close at $1.42 per share on July 2, 2021.

Then, on July 26, 2021, Iterum issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the sulopenem NDA, “provid[ing] that the FDA has completed its review of the NDA and has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form.”

On this news, Iterum’s ordinary share price fell $0.499 per share, or 44.16%, to close at $0.631 per share on July 26, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem (“NDA”) lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (“uUTIs”) caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) defendants downplayed the severity of issued and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Iterum class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ITRM

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW)

Class Period: November 30, 2020 to August 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

On March 8, 2021, CF II and View combined via a Business Combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the View class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VIEW

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPPI)

Class Period: December 27, 2018 to August 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding the ROLONTIS BLA. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility will be necessary.

On this news, Spectrum's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Spectrum class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SPPI

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


