Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Yalla, Sesen Bio, and loanDepot and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA), Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN), and loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA)

Class Period: September 30, 2020 to August 9, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research (“Swan Street”) published a report (the “Swan Street Report”) addressing Yalla, entitled “Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The ‘Clubhouse of the Middle East’ UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was.” The Swan Street Report alleged, among other things, that the Company has been inflating its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla’s financial statements as “not credible.” On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell $1.31 per share, or 7.15%, to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

The next day, May 20, 2021, analyst The Bear Cave issued a report entitled, "Problems at Yalla Group," and Gotham City Research also tweeted that it was shorting Yalla shares. On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell an additional 6% on May 20 to close at $15.96.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the markets closed, Yalla issued a press release entitled, “Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results,” announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ("2Q21 Results"). The 2Q21 Results disclosed that Yalla had quarterly revenue of $66.62 million, which did not meet analysts’ expectations.

On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell nearly 18.9% on August 10, 2021, closing at $10.99, down from its previous close price of $13.55.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its CEO made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Yalla class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/YALA

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)

Class Period: December 21, 2020 to August 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

On December 21, 2020, the Company announced that it had submitted its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the FDA declined to approve its BLA for Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain “recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.80, or 57%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 16, 2021, Sesen Bio further revealed that “it appears that [the Company] will need to do a clinical trial to provide the additional efficacy and safety data necessary for the FDA to assess the benefit-risk profile, which is the basis for approval.” As a result, the Company expected that it could not resubmit its BLA until 2023.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.89, or 42%, to close at $1.22 per share on August 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 18, 2021, before the market opened, the health and medicine news site STAT published an article entitled “Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show." Citing “hundreds of pages of internal documents” and “three people familiar with the matter,” the article detailed that the clinical trial for Vicineum was “marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.20, or 13%, to close at $1.31 per share on August 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sesen Bio’s clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as “major”; (2) that three of Sesen Bio’s clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance,” including “back-dating data”; (3) that Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the BLA for Vicineum; (4) that Sesen Bio’s clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Sesen Bio class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SESN

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI)

Class Period: February 16, 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 8, 2021

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot's stock had declined to $8.07 per share, a more than 42% decline from the IPO price after the Company disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

According to the complaint, loanDepot violated the Securities Act of 1933 because the Registration Statement failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s loan originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) that the Company’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; (4) that the Company had already been forced to embark on a significant expense reduction plan due to the significantly lower growth and refinance originations that the Company was experiencing; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the loanDepot class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LDI

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


