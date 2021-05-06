U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.75
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,164.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,513.75
    +22.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.20
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.59
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.49
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2013
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    -0.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3400
    +0.1510 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,136.76
    +1,877.04 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,472.39
    +67.08 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,393.35
    +580.72 (+2.02%)
     

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ebang, 3D Systems, Amdocs, and Champignon Brands and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bragar Eagel & Squire
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX), and Champignon Brands, Inc. (Other OTC: SHRMF). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON)

Class Period: June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

On April 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ebang is directing proceeds from its IPO last year into a “series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties.” According to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming the proceeds would go “primarily for development,” and that instead the funds were directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the Ebang’s Chief Executive Officer, Dong Hu. The report also noted that Ebang’s earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had failed due to widespread media coverage of a sales inflation scheme with Yindou, a Chinese peer-to-peer online lending platform that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million “vanish[ing] into thin air.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.82, or approximately 13%, to close at $5.53 per share on April 6, 2021.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, Ebang issued a statement stating that, though it believed the report “contain[ed] many errors, unsupported speculations and inaccurate interpretations of events,” the “Board, together with its Audit Committee, intends to further review and examine the allegations and misinformation therein and will take whatever necessary and appropriate actions may be required to protect the interest of its shareholders.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.12, or 2.17%, to close at $5.41 per share on April 7, 2021. The stock price continued to decline over the next trading session by $0.38, or 7%, to close at $5.03 per share on April 8, 2021.

The complaint, filed on April 8, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the proceeds from Ebang’s public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company’s operations; (2) that Ebang’s sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) that Ebang’s attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) that Ebang’s purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Ebang class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EBON

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)

Class Period: May 6, 2020 to March 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems filed a NT-10-K with the SEC, stating that their 10- K filing would be delayed.

On this news, 3D Systems’s stock price fell $7.62 per share, or more than 19.6%, from closing at $38.79 per share on March 1, 2021 to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, damaging investors.

The complaint, filed on May 9, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the 3D Systems class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DDD

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX)

Class Period: December 13, 2016 to March 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021

Amdocs, through its global subsidiaries, provides software and services to communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. Historically, the Company’s largest percentage of revenues come from its North American business, mostly the U.S., particularly from large customers including, among others, AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”).

On March 31, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research (“Jehoshaphat”) published a short-seller report addressing Amdocs, which alleged that Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits; that there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by “scandal-plagued or tiny shops”; that Amdocs “window-dressed” its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret, namely by paying down its debt just prior to the end of each quarter, therefore showing a debt-free balance sheet on that day, before reborrowing the money shortly thereafter; and that all of the foregoing was corroborated by former employees and direct competitors of the Company, who noted that Amdocs was losing AT&T as a customer, as well as a former American Amdocs executive, who stated that the Company’s “US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually . . . but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable.”

On this news, Amdocs’ ordinary share price fell $9.19 per share, or 11.58%, to close at $70.15 per share on March 31, 2021.

The complaint, filed on April 9, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs’ reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Amdocs class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DOX

Champignon Brands, Inc. (Other OTC: SHRMF)

Class Period: March 27, 2020 to February 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2021

On February 17, 2021, Champignon issued a press release entitled “Champignon Brands to Restate Financial Statements and MD&A has Prepared CSE Listing Statement”.

On this news, Champignon’s stock price fell 10% to close at $0.687 per share on February 17, 2021.

The complaint, filed on April 10, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Champignon had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls; (2) Champignon’s previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (3) Champignon’s earlier reported financial statements would need to be restated; (4) Champignon’s acquisitions involved an undisclosed related party; (5) as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays and issues, the British Columbia Securities Commission would suspend Champignon’s from trading; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Champignon’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Champignon Brands class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SHRMF

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources

    Credit Suisse Group AG has told customers in recent months it will no longer execute transactions in shares of cannabis companies with U.S. operations or hold them on behalf of clients, a cannabis company executive and other industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The Swiss lender was among a handful of banks that had been willing to buy and sell marijuana-related stocks for clients in the United States and hold those shares as a custodian. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM reports $3.3B first-quarter net profit despite semiconductor chip shortage

    GM saw big gains in the first quarter despite an industry-wide chip shortage, but dealers have to get creative to keep customers happy.

  • Activision Blizzard earnings crush expectations thanks to ‘Call of Duty’ and mobile growth

    Activision Blizzard blew away analyst expectations in Q1 2021.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Edges Lower after Strong ADP Employment Data

    If the economic reports don’t move gold prices then comments from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans could.

  • Tata Steel Reaps Bumper Profit on Price Rally, Demand Upturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Steel Ltd. swung to a quarterly profit as an economic recovery after a nationwide lockdown drove a rebound in steel consumption and prices rallied globally.Group net profit jumped to 66.44 billion rupees ($899 million) in January to March, compared with a loss of 14.81 billion rupees a year earlier, it said Wednesday. Sales increased 39% to 499.77 billion rupees.Key InsightsA rally in steel prices from Asia to North America has been a boon for steelmakers. South Korea’s Posco, one of the top suppliers outside China, posted its highest quarterly profit since 2011 aided by stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, and expects the recovery to continue in the second half.Domestic demand, a focus on debt reduction and strategic growth of Indian assets may support operations and enhance Tata’s business profile despite any near-term operating pressure, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Before a new wave of infections made India the global hotspot for Covid-19 cases, the International Monetary Fund had forecast the country would be the fastest growing major economy this year, expanding at 12.5%, while the central bank was more cautious, estimating growth at 10.5%. Those projections could come under risk if localized lockdowns in some of the most industrialized states linger.“The second wave of COVID-19 in India is a risk,” Chief Executive Officer T.V. Narendran said at a post-earnings briefing, adding the diversion of oxygen for medical purposes won’t significantly impact production.Demand from steel-consuming industries may be more impacted by the ban on the use of industrial oxygen, he said.Indian mills can step up exports if domestic demand slows and the company will look to ship 10% to 15% of its production overseas this year.Tata Steel is in the process of separating its U.K. and Netherlands units as the Indian steelmaker seeks to reduce drag from the European operations.The mill is “certainly not looking at embarking on any strategic actions on Netherlands at this point of time or in Europe,” and the focus is on the separation, Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee said at the same event.Market ReactionShares of Tata rose 0.6% in Mumbai before the results were announced, extending this year’s rally to 66%.Analysts have 27 buy recommendations on the stock, 4 holds and 1 sell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Get MoreTata Steel cut its net debt by 28% to 753.89 billion rupees in the year ended March and plans to slash it further by more than $1 billion this year.The company said it has restarted its 5 million ton a year expansion in Kalinganagar and expects to complete it by March 2024. The board also approved a final dividend of 25 rupees a share.(Updates with comments from company executives and details in the Get More section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Beyond Meat to report earnings as investors eye COVID-19 rebound

    Beyond Meat's earnings partly reflect rising consumer interest in alternative foods and a pandemic-stricken foodservice channel that's pressured sales and profits.

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses While Treasuries Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks almost wiped out their gains as technology shares turned lower, offsetting optimism over solid corporate earnings and economic reports. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 notched an advance of less than 0.1% while the Nasdaq 100 ended in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson retreated, while Pfizer finished little changed on news the U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 shots. Peloton tumbled after recalling its treadmill products. Copper and lumber rallied, adding to inflation worries.As the world’s largest economy rebounds, an intense debate has emerged over whether actual price pressures are set to materialize. The five-year breakeven rate -- a proxy for the annual inflation rate bond traders expect over the span -- jumped to the highest since 2008. Despite the increase in commodity prices and supply shortages, several Fed officials said Wednesday that inflation is unlikely to get out of control.Money managers who’ve spent the bulk of their careers profiting from deflationary trends need to quickly switch gears or risk an “inflation shock” to their portfolios, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic.“Given the still high unemployment, and a decade of inflation undershoot, central banks will likely tolerate higher inflation and see it as temporary,” he wrote. “The question that matters the most is if asset managers will make a significant change in allocations to express an increased probability of a more persistent inflation.”Here are some key events to watch this week:Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%The MSCI World index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2003The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3907The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.20 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.82%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.6% to $1,787 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Novogratz’s Galaxy Buys BitGo in $1.2 Billion Crypto Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings agreed to buy crypto custodian BitGo Inc. in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $1.2 billion.Galaxy is paying $265 million in cash and is issuing 33.8 million shares to finance the acquisition. BitGo shareholders will own 10% of the company. The deal broadens Galaxy’s offerings and geographic reach.“The acquisition of BitGo establishes Galaxy Digital as a one-stop-shop for institutions and significantly accelerates our mission to institutionalize digital asset ecosystems and blockchain technology,” Novogratz, Galaxy’s New York-based chief executive officer and founder, said in a statement.Cryptocurrency prime broker BitGo was founded in 2013 by Mike Belshe, an engineer who’s previously worked on Google’s Chrome. He’s joining Galaxy as deputy chief executive officer and will become a member of the company’s board of directors.“Joining Galaxy Digital represents an exciting new chapter for our business, as our current clients gain access to a wide set of financial solutions,” Belshe said in a release.BitGo, with over 400 institutional clients, has more than $40 billion in assets under custody and serves over 150 exchanges, according to a press release. The company processes roughly 30 billion transactions per month and supports the custody of more than 400 coins and tokens.“We’ve built this company where we invested in all things blockchain, we traded and participated on top of the blockchain, and now with the 60-plus blockchain engineers, we actually get to build the infrastructure of the future,” Novogratz said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.It’s the second high-profile acquisition in the crypto space in recent days. Coinbase Global Inc., the newly public crypto firm, at the end of April acquired Skew, a data analytics and trade execution platform focused on cryptocurrency derivatives.The cryptosphere has grown in recent months as institutional and retail investors take a greater interest amid a red-hot rally in digital-asset prices. Bitcoin, the largest digital coin, has gained more than 500% over the past year. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks multiple cryptocurrencies, is up nearly 800% over the same period.(Updates with comments from BTV interview.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • $1 Dogecoin looks almost inevitable now

    The cryptocurrency that no one was meant to take seriously spiked to just under 70¢ before losing a little ground.

  • As dogecoin extends record rise, Galaxy’s Novogratz says ‘it’s dangerous being a speculator’ in the crypto

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the run-up in dogecoin is a reflection of the disenchantment of younger investors in the current state of financial markets and the economy and cautioned that trying to bet on the parody coin at these current levels is dangerous.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin? Here’s the crypto with the largest gain this year—and it isn’t even close

    Since January, the price of Bitcoin has surged 89%. But another major cryptocurrency has posted even larger returns.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • When will child tax credit payments start? Checks set to roll out in July, IRS says

    In July, the IRS will begin sending monthly payments of $250 or $300 to low- and moderate-income families who qualify for the child tax credit.

  • Why Morgan Stanley is convinced the housing market isn’t in a bubble

    The housing market is red hot at the moment, with the Case-Shiller index soaring. But Morgan Stanley has some good reasons why the current situation isn't a bubble.