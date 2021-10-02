U.S. markets closed

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Koninklije Philips, PayPal, Boston Beer, and PolarityTE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), and PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)

Class Period: February 25, 2020 to June 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

On June 14, 2021, Philips issued a voluntary recall of certain of its Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices, as well as mechanical ventilators, after finding that the sound abatement foam used in the devices can degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer.

On this news, Philips’ stock price fell $2.25 per share, or 3.98%, to close at $54.25 per share on June 14, 2021.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company’s Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company’s sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Koninklijke Philips class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PHG

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Class Period: September February 9, 2017 to July 28, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2021

On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), reporting the Company’s financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. In its quarterly report, PayPal disclosed investigations by the SEC and the CFPB. Specifically, PayPal disclosed receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the CFPB related “to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services”; and that the Company has “responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company’s branded card program.”

On this news, PayPal’s stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal’s business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal’s practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal’s revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the PayPal class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PYPL

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM)

Class Period: April 22, 2021 to September 8,2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

On July 22, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer reduced its full year 2021 guidance, expecting earnings per share between $18 and $22, down from a prior range of $22 and $26. The Company cited softer-than-expected sales in the hard seltzer category and overall beer industry and also stated that it had “overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category in the second quarter.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $246.54, or 26%, to close at $701.00 per share on July 23, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On September 8, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer withdrew its 2021 financial guidance, citing decelerating sales of hard seltzer products. The Company also stated that it "expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs" for the remainder of fiscal 2021.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $21.09, or 3.7%, to close at $538.31 per share on September 9, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) that, as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Boston Beer class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SAM

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE)

Class Period: April 30, 2020 to August 23, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021
On April 30, 2020, PolarityTE issued a press release announcing that the Company had decided to pursue a plan to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) and thereafter a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for SkinTE.
On July 23, 2021, PolarityTE submitted an IND to the FDA seeking authorization to commence a clinical trial to evaluate SkinTE for the proposed indication of treatment of chronic cutaneous ulcers (the “SkinTE IND”).
On August 24, 2021, PolarityTE issued a press release “provid[ing] an update regarding correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for SkinTE® with a proposed indication for chronic cutaneous ulcers, which was filed on July 23, 2021. The FDA provided feedback that certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items need to be addressed prior to proceeding with a pivotal study. As a result, the study proposed in the IND has been placed on clinical hold. In accordance with standard practice and regulations, the FDA has advised that it will issue a clinical hold letter providing details on the basis for the hold to the Company by September 21, 2021.”

On this news, PolarityTE’s stock price fell $0.08 per share, or 9.52%, to close at $0.76 per share on August 24, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the SkinTE IND was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items; (ii) as a result, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the PolarityTE class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PTE

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


