U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,754.84
    +452.15 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Live Ventures, Generac, Longeveron, and AppHarvest and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bragar Eagel & Squire
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), and AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE)

Class Period: December 28, 2016 to August 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer alleging "multiple financial, disclosure, and reporting violations related to inflated income and earnings per share, stock promotion and secret trading, and undisclosed executive compensation." Specifically, the SEC alleged that Live Ventures had recorded income from a backdated contract, which increased pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20%, and understated its outstanding share count, which overstated earnings per share by 40%.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $29.08, or 46%, to close at $33.50 per share on August 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The stock price continued to decline $7.74, or 23%, over the next four consecutive trading sessions to close at $25.76 per share on August 10, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Live’s earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) that the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) that Live had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income” related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) that Live’s acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) that using December 30, 2017 as the “acquisition date” and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) that, by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) that between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live’s CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Live Ventures class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LIVE

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)

Class Period: February 23, 2021 to July 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2021

On July 29, 2021, Generac issued a recall of certain models of the Company's portable generators, citing reports of seven finger amputations and a finger-crushing incident.

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $31.04 per share, or 7.2%, over three trading sessions, closing at $400.00 per share on August 2, 2021.

According to the complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Generac’s portable generators posed an unreasonable risk of injury to users and the public; (2) as a result, at least seven finger amputations and one crushed finger had been reported to the Company; (3) as a result, Generac would face increased regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company would end sales in its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada in June 2021; (5) the Company would recall its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada; (6) the end of sales and the recall would occur before the Company’s noted hurricane and wildfire seasons and following the Texas outage—periods the Company has touted for sales; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Generac class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GNRC

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 IPO; February 12, 2021 to August 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2021

On January 19, 2021, Longeveron filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on February 11, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

On or about February 12, 2021, pursuant to the Registration Statement, Longeveron’s Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “LGVN.”

Also on February 12, 2021, Longeveron filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

Pursuant to the Offering Documents, Longeveron conducted the IPO, issuing 2.66 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public at the Offering price of $10.00 per share, for approximate proceeds of $24.7 million to the Company after applicable underwriting discounts and commissions, and before expenses.

On August 13, 2021, Longeveron issued two press releases—one announcing topline results of the Phase 2b Aging Frailty Trial, and a second providing a corporate update and reporting the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Both press releases disclosed, among other results, that Lomecel-B had “not achiev[ed] . . . statistical significance for the pairwise comparison to placebo” with respect to the primary efficacy endpoint.

On this news, Longeveron’s stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 27.91%, to close at $3.90 per share on August 13, 2021, representing a total decline of 61% from the Offering price.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lomecel-B was not as effective in treating aging frailty as Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Lomecel-B’s clinical and commercial prospects with respect to aging frailty were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

For more information on the Longeveron class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LGVN

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH)

Class Period: May 17, 2021 to August 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021

On August 11, 2021, before the market opened, AppHarvest announced its second quarter financial results, reporting a $32.0 million net loss. The Company also lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million, from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million. AppHarvest attributed the lower than expected results to “operational headwinds with the full ramp up to full production at the company’s first CEA facility, including labor and productivity challenges related to the training and development of the new workforce and historically low market prices for tomatoes.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.46, or approximately 29%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the AppHarvest class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/APPH

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Recommended Stories

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • Why this billionaire investor is all in on one electric vehicle maker

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with investing pioneer Alec Gores of The Group about his latest playing on the future of the automobile.

  • Bull Markets Usually Don’t End With a Bang

    The implication: Stock investors shouldn’t try to pick a specific time when it makes sense to get out of the market.

  • Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector

    Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company's pill molnupiravir https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. At the same time, shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE were hit, with some analysts saying the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19. "We see modest perceived headwind to vaccine stocks such as MRNA (Moderna) if the market thinks people will be less afraid of COVID-19 and less inclined to get vaccines, if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID-19," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Unfortunately, all rallies eventually come to an end on Wall Street. Following each of the previous eight bear-market bottoms, dating back to 1960, the benchmark S&P 500 has had either one or two double-digit percentage declines within three years.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • 5 Stocks to Play the Steel Industry’s Revival

    Steel companies are benefiting from surging demand and prices, and the future looks bright. Yet, the stocks remain among Wall Street’s cheapest.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • Coinbase says hackers stole cryptocurrency from at least 6,000 customers

    Unauthorized third parties exploited a flaw in the company's SMS account recovery process to gain access to the accounts, and transfer funds to crypto wallets not associated with Coinbase, the company said. "We immediately fixed the flaw and have worked with these customers to regain control of their accounts and reimburse them for the funds they lost," a Coinbase spokesperson said on Friday.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Friday. Among the stocks that have the spotlight on them on Friday include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Netflix, […]

  • Bristol Myers Squibb: Should You Buy the Dip?

    While the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has fallen about four percent over the past month, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has dipped nearly 11% over that same period. Such a discrepancy between the performance of the broad market and Bristol Myers Squibb raises a key question. Was the dip in Bristol Myers Squibb warranted, or has an attractive buying opportunity been created by such a dip?

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    Committing your money to an investment thesis is hard, but doing so for the long term can be even more daunting. It's difficult to predict what the world will look like in a year, let alone 10 years, so it can be challenging to invest with conviction.

  • Energy stocks are still a buy after big gains — here are 12 to consider

    Energy stocks are on fire — up 19% in September alone. The move is so big, energy stocks are even attracting the endorsement of popular financial media commentators. 1. Energy stocks are up a lot in the past year, but they still are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels — while energy prices are back up there or much higher.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.