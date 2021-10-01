Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Sanderson Farms, Misonix, and Steadfast Apartment REIT on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM), Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), and Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (Other OTC: STFR) (“STAR”). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM)

Buyer: Cargill, Inc and Continental Grain Company

On August 9, 2021, Sanderson Farms announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Cargill and Continental Grain in a deal valued at approximately $4.53 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Sanderson Farms stockholders will receive $203 in cash for each share of Sanderson common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Sanderson Farm’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Sanderson Farm’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Sanderson Farms investigation go to: http://bespc.com/cases/safm.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)

Buyer: Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS)

To learn more about the Misonix investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mson.

Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (Other OTC: STFR)

Buyer: Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”)

On July 26, 2021, STAR announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with IRT in an all-stock deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, STAR stockholders will receive 0.905 shares of IRT common stock for each share of STAR common stock owned. At the close of the merger, STAR stockholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company and current IRT stockholders will also own approximately 50%. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that STAR’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for STAR’s stockholders.

To learn more about the STAR investigation go to: https://www.bespc.com/stfr.

