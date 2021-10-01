U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0080
    -0.2820 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,361.00
    +4,889.21 (+11.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Sanderson Farms, Misonix, and Steadfast Apartment REIT on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bragar Eagel & Squire
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM), Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), and Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (Other OTC: STFR) (“STAR”). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM)

Buyer: Cargill, Inc and Continental Grain Company

On August 9, 2021, Sanderson Farms announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Cargill and Continental Grain in a deal valued at approximately $4.53 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Sanderson Farms stockholders will receive $203 in cash for each share of Sanderson common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Sanderson Farm’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Sanderson Farm’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Sanderson Farms investigation go to: http://bespc.com/cases/safm.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)

Buyer: Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS)

On January 17, 2020 Central Federal Bancshares announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp in a deal worth approximately $24 million. Per the merger agreement Central Federal Bancshares stockholders will receive $15.90 in cash for each share of Central Federal Bancshares common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Central Federal Bancshares’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Central Federal Bancshares stockholders.

To learn more about the Misonix investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mson.

Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (Other OTC: STFR)

Buyer: Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”)

On July 26, 2021, STAR announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with IRT in an all-stock deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, STAR stockholders will receive 0.905 shares of IRT common stock for each share of STAR common stock owned. At the close of the merger, STAR stockholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company and current IRT stockholders will also own approximately 50%. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that STAR’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for STAR’s stockholders.

To learn more about the STAR investigation go to: https://www.bespc.com/stfr.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa A. Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Luby's Inc. sells 26 real estate properties for $88M

    Now, Luby's has 28 remaining real estate holdings, including seven that are under contract but have refundable deposits.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    Committing your money to an investment thesis is hard, but doing so for the long term can be even more daunting. It's difficult to predict what the world will look like in a year, let alone 10 years, so it can be challenging to invest with conviction.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer Fall on Merck Covid-19 Pill News

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • 5 Reasons Lordstown Motors Stock Is Sinking Today

    The electric-vehicle start-up confirmed a deal with Foxconn, but the terms leave several unanswered questions.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Friday. Among the stocks that have the spotlight on them on Friday include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Netflix, […]

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Why this billionaire investor is all in on one electric vehicle maker

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with investing pioneer Alec Gores of The Group about his latest playing on the future of the automobile.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Finding bargains in the market is a rarity these days, so you should load up on shares of these businesses if the opportunity presents itself.

  • Dutch Bros Stock: The Next Starbucks?

    A lesser-known brand going after a similar market, but with a twist, is Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The coffee/drink brand just went public through an initial public offering this September and is trying to grow rapidly, as Starbucks has across the United States. Is Dutch Bros the next Starbucks?