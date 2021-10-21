U.S. markets closed

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Meredith Corporation, Aspen Technology, Flexion, and Columbia Banking System on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) (“AspenTech”), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN), and Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Buyer: InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) (“IAC”)

On October 6, 2021, Meredith announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell its National Media Group to IAC in an all-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Meredith stockholders will receive $42.18 in cash for each share of Meredith common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Meredith’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Meredith’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Meredith Corporation investigation go to: http://bespc.com/cases/iac.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)

Buyer: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)

On October 11, 2021, AspenTech announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Emerson in a transaction valued at approximately $11 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, AspenTech stockholders will receive $87 in cash and 0.42 shares of Emerson common stock for each share of AspenTech common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that AspenTech’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for AspenTech’s stockholders.

To learn more about the AspenTech investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/azpn.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN)

Buyer: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX)

On October 11, 2021, Flexion announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Pacira in an all-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Flexion stockholders will receive $8.50 in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (“CVR”) worth up to $8.00 in cash in the event of certain sales and/or regulatory milestones, for each share of Flexion common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Flexion’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Flexion’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Flexion investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/flxn.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)

Buyer: Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ)

On October 12, 2021, Columbia announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Umpqua in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Umpqua stockholders will receive 0.5958 shares of Columbia common stock for each share of Umpqua common stock owned. At the close of the merger Umpqua stockholders will own 62% and Columbia stockholders will own 38% of the combined company. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Columbia’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Columbia’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Columbia investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/colb.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


