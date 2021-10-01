U.S. markets closed

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Diversicare, DSP Group, ADTRAN, and Hill-Rom on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·4 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (Other OTC: DVCR), DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN), and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (Other OTC: DVCR)

Buyer: DAC Acquisition LLC

On August 27, 2021, Diversicare announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by DAC in an all-cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Diversicare stockholders will receive $10.10 in cash for each share of Diversicare common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Diversicare’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Diversicare’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Diversicare investigation go to: http://bespc.com/cases/dvcr.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG)

Buyer: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA)

On August 30, 2021, DSP Group announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Synaptics in an all-cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, DSP Group stockholders will receive $22 in cash for each share of DSP Group common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that DSP Group’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for DSP Group’s stockholders.

To learn more about the DSP Group investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/dspg.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

Buyer: ADVA Optical Networking SE

On August 30, 2021, ADTRAN announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with ADVA in an all-stock deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, ADTRAN and ADVA will combine under a new holding company which will be renamed ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. following the close of the merger. Under the terms of the offer, ADTRAN stockholders will receive shares of the new holding company on a one-to-one basis, representing 54% of the equity of the combined company. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that ADTRAN’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for ADTRAN’s stockholders.

To learn more about the ADTRAN investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/adtn.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC)

Buyer: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

On September 2, 2021, Hill-Rom announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Baxter in a deal valued at approximately 12.4 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Hill-Rom stockholders will receive $156 in cash for each share of Hill-Rom common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close by early 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Hill-Rom’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Hill-Rom’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Hill-Rom investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/hrc.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa A. Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com



