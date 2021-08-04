U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE /August 4, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Ivan Gissing (P. Eng.) to join the BESI Management Team.

Mr. Gissing will assume the role of General Manager of BESI responsible for all operations at both the Sarasota, Florida and Kingston, Ontario R&D facilities. Ivan is a seasoned General Manager with thirty years of experience successfully leading companies in product development and commercialization of disruptive technologies for the industrial power market. Ivan earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada, followed by a P. Eng. designation. Ivan has decades of experience overseeing the successful development and commercialization of multiple new products. His interest in product/technology development was lit by his early career experience as an approval engineer with Canadian Standards Association (CSA) where he had the opportunity to work closely with development teams at major companies such as GE and Westinghouse to learn their development processes, witness the successes and see the opportunities for improvement in their development activities.

Ivan has led innovative product development/market strategies for companies such as Melcher, BAE, Varta and Harper Detroit Diesel. He has driven product developments utilising technologies such as tubular plate lead-selenium battery cells for utility switchgear back-up power, aqueous supercapacitors for data centre back-up power, high power density AGM batteries for data centre back-up power, multi-element antenna arrays for positive train control and ultra-wide input range DC-DC Converters for mission critical railroad power systems.

'We are very fortunate to have someone of Ivan's technical and business background to help lead and implement our growth plan within our current and future verticals. We anticipate his impact will be felt immediately across the business," said BESI President and CEO, Lindsay Weatherdon."

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Investor Contacts:

Scott Anderson
Investor Relations
(858) 229-7063
sanderson@nextcap-ir.com

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean
CFO
(613) 581-4040
jmazvihwa@grafoid.com

SOURCE: Braille Energy Systems Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658408/Braille-Energy-Systems-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-Ivan-Gissing-to-Management-Team

