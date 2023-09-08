U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

Braime Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£1.03 (vs UK£0.78 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Braime Group (LON:BMT) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£24.7m (up 16% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: UK£1.48m (up 32% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 6.0% (up from 5.3% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: UK£1.03 (up from UK£0.78 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Braime Group's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Braime Group, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

