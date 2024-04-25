Braime Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£1.58 (vs UK£1.92 in FY 2022)

Braime Group (LON:BMT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£48.2m (up 7.3% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£2.27m (down 18% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 4.7% (down from 6.2% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: UK£1.58 (down from UK£1.92 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the 4B segment contributing a total revenue of UK£50.3m (104% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£25.6m amounted to 53% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£11.0m (54% of total expenses). Explore how BMT's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Braime Group's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Braime Group that you should be aware of.

