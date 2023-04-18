BRAIN Biotech (ETR:BNN) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held BRAIN Biotech AG (ETR:BNN) for half a decade as the share price tanked 76%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 40% over the last twelve months. Even worse, it's down 23% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

BRAIN Biotech isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, BRAIN Biotech grew its revenue at 11% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So the stock price fall of 12% per year seems pretty steep. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that BRAIN Biotech shareholders are down 40% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.9%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

