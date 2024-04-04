After Brain Cancer Data, Candel Therapeutics' Shares Good News From Pancreatic Cancer Study

Thursday, Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) released updated interim survival data from the ongoing phase 2 trial of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir (prodrug), together with standard of care (SoC) chemoradiation, followed by resection for borderline resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Survival data were updated with eight months of further follow-up since the first analysis was presented at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy Annual Meeting.

Data Highlights as of March 29, 2024, Data Cut-off, Include:

Prolonged and sustained survival was observed after experimental treatment with CAN-2409 in patients with borderline resectable PDAC (n=13).

The estimated median overall survival was 28.8 months in the CAN-2409 group versus only 12.5 months in the control group.

At 24 months, a survival rate of 71.4% was observed in CAN-2409 treated patients after SoC chemoradiation and before surgery, versus only 16.7% in the control group.

At 36 months, a survival rate of 47.6% was estimated in patients who received CAN-2409, together with SoC chemoradiation before surgery, versus only 16.7% in the control group.

4 out of 7 patients who received CAN-2409 were still alive at the time of data cut-off, with two patients surviving more than 50.0 months from enrollment.

Only 1 out of 6 patients, randomized to control SoC chemotherapy, remained alive at data cut-off (alive at 50.6 months).

Previous analysis of blood and resected tumors showed consistent and robust activation of the immune response after experimental treatment with CAN-2409.

In pancreatic tissue of patients treated with CAN-2409 plus prodrug and SoC, dense aggregates of CD8+ granzyme B positive cytotoxic tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, dendritic cells, and B cells were observed.

CAN-2409 continued to be associated with a favorable safety/tolerability profile.

The addition of the CAN-2409 regimen to SoC was generally well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities, including no cases of pancreatitis.

Price Action: CADL shares are up 31.70% at $2.21 on the last check Thursday.

