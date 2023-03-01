Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 18.9% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Rising Demand, Market Dynamics and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

Brain cancer diagnostic market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 6,977.02 million by 2030

Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. This report appreciably aids marketing strategy as it provides key insights and information to the business. It makes available a deeper understanding on customers and competitors. This industry report helps to know who is buying product or service, who is not buying a product or service, what motivates them, or whether they are loyal to certain brand and all these ultimately leads to increased sales over time. Similarly, it provides information about the wider market environment that helps identify new opportunities for the business.

The global brain cancer diagnostic market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 6,977.02 million by 2030.

Brain cancer is an overgrowth of cells in the brain that forms masses called tumors. It is a brain disorder in which cancer cells (malignant cells) arise in the brain tissue. Cancer cells multiply to produce a mass of cancer tissue (tumor) that interferes with brain functions such as muscle control, sensation, memory, and other body functions. Cancer cells that arise from brain tissue are called primary brain tumors, while tumors that spread from other body parts to the brain are called metastatic or secondary brain tumors.

Primary brain tumors can develop from various brain tissues (for example, glial cells, astrocytes, and other brain cell types). Metastatic brain cancer is caused by the spread of cancer cells from a body organ to the brain.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the brain cancer diagnostic market is the rising cases of brain cancer worldwide. The continuing clinical trial research being conducted by several companies for better treatment leads to market expansion. The market is also influenced by rising awareness of the early diagnosis of brain cancer and innovations in drug delivery to brain cancer cells. However, the high cost associated with diagnosis & treatment for brain cancer, late diagnosis of brain cancer resulting in poor prognosis, and side-effects of treatment drugs & therapies acts as a restraining factor for the global brain cancer diagnostic market in the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Siemens Healthcare GmbH has presented its two latest magnetic resonance tomographs designed for clinical and scientific use. Due to their high field strengths and strong gradient performance, both scanners will be optimal for detecting the finest structures in the body more clearly.

In November 2022, BD has announced to grant USD 652,000 to Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in cancer clinical trials.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Brain cancer Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Brain cancer Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Some of the major players operating in this market are

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Neusoft Corporation

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BD, and FONAR Corp., among others.

Opportunities

Increasing investment and funding by emerging players

The market for brain cancer is huge, and the rising number of the population affected by this disease is attracting other players to work in the diagnostic field for this disease. Diagnosis of brain cancer in the early stage is a tedious task but can be possible with the new product line for the diagnosis of disease.

The industry offers numerous growth opportunities. Thus, a number of start-ups providing innovative products and technologies have been entering the market. Many new companies and start-ups are looking forward to the field of brain cancer. They are trying to make business expansion and increase the distribution of their newly marketed product. Some of the company are listed below and is expected to act as an opportunity for a brain cancer diagnosis.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market The North American Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market The European Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market MEA Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market Scope

Test Type

Imaging Tests

Biopsy

Lumbar Puncture

Molecular Testing

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Others

Cancer Type

Acoustic Neuroma

Astrocytomas

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Meningiomas

Oligodendroglioma

Others

Age Group

Below 21

21-35

35-65

65 and above

End User

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Diagnostic centers and research institutes

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global brain cancer diagnostic market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, cancer type, age group, and end user.

The brain cancer diagnostic market report comprises of U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

In 2023, North America is expected to dominate the global brain cancer diagnostic market due to increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of a brain cancer diagnosis. An increase in demand for Brain cancer diagnostics products and an increase in research and development activities in the industry are also expected to drive the market in the forecasted period.

The Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Brain Cancer Diagnostic market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Brain Cancer Diagnostic market.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising Cases of Brain Cancer Worldwide

Cancer that develops elsewhere in the body & then spreads into the brain is called a secondary brain tumor or brain metastasis. There are various cancers that can metastasize into the brain, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer and kidney cancer. Brain cancer cells generally do not spread beyond the brain. Rather, they have the capacity to travel short distances within the brain. Genetic links inherited through family ancestors, chemical exposure to certain industrial chemicals or solvents, compromised immune system, and previous radiation treatments can be some of the major causes of brain cancer.

Brain cancer cases are rising worldwide. In 2019, as per the National Cancer Institute report, there were an estimated 176,566 people found living with brain & other nervous system cancer in the United States. In addition, based on 2017-2019 data, it has been predicted that approximately 0.6 percent of men & women will be diagnosed with brain and other nervous system cancer at some point during their lifetime.

Rising awareness of the early diagnosis of brain cancer

Brain cancer awareness month is nationally recognized in the United States during the month of May. This awareness month focuses on bringing together the brain tumor community to increase awareness among the patient population.

Brain cancer is not a common type of cancer like other types. However, the need for new & innovative ways to treat brain cancer is more important. As per research studies, 1.4 million patients worldwide are suffering from malignant brain tumors & another 2,56,000 people will be diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor by the end of the year.

The importance of patient care, education & cancer research is becoming more apparent due to the impact of COVID-19 worldwide. Considering the future perspectives, there is still more groundwork to be done to discover new drugs & effective approaches for brain cancer patients. Brain cancer awareness month is a movement that is fully dedicated to these efforts and even in the midst of a pandemic.

Critical Insights Related to the Brain Cancer Diagnostic Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Brain Cancer Diagnostic market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market, By Test Type Global Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market, By Cancer Type Global Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market, By Age Group Global Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market, By End User Global Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market, By Region Global Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

