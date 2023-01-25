U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

Brain Computer Interface Market is projected to Reach US$ 9.31 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.26% during the forecast period 2022-2030 | Data by Contrive Datum Insights

·9 min read
According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, in 2021, more than 41% of all revenue came from North America, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Farmington, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Brain Computer Interface Market was valued at USD 2.79 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.26% from 2023 to 2030. Brain-machine interface is an alternative term for the market for communication technologies between humans and machines. The brain-computer interface is the link between brain activity and external equipment, such as a robot limb or a computer, that are connected to the brain. The brain-computer interface can be used to research neurodevelopmental disorders by picking up signals from neurons and analysing them using external equipment, thanks to the market's superior technology.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Brain Computer Interface Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

The brain-computer interface enables you to operate machines with your mind by combining software and hardware advancements with improved facilities and communication between humans and machines. In the medical field, electroencephalography is one example of how the brain-computer interface is increasingly being utilized. It is primarily used to help people with neurodegenerative disorders communicate and move more effectively.

Brain Computer Interface Market Recent Developments:

  • In May 2022, Blackrock Neurotech and data science and development company AE Studio formed a partnership to enhance and expand use cases for Blackrock Neurotech's patented MoveAgain BCI system.

  • In April 2022, Neurable launched headphones with brain-computer interface technology built in. These headphones use sensors placed within the fabric of the ear cups and headband to read the user's brain signals and provide users with noise cancellation, break reminders, and mute/unmute functions. Notifications are based on the user's mood.

  • In November 2021, Brain Computer Interface's Company NeuraMatrix achieved 100 million yuan in finance. By the end of the year, production of the system-on-a-chip was expected to be in volume production for the first time.

Brain Computer Interface Market Segmentation Analysis:

The non-invasive brain-computer interface with the greatest market growth rate and the largest proportion of revenue growth contributes to the expansion of the brain-computer interface market. The market for brain-computer interface devices such as gaming sticks, amplifiers, and headsets is expanding because to improved technology and increased consumer demand. This is because more people are utilizing brain-computer interface devices, which contributes to market expansion.

Based on applications, the market for brain-computer interfaces is expanding the most in the healthcare sector. This is because more individuals suffer from chronic diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, and others, necessitating the development of new and improved treatments.
The software component of the brain-computer interface has the largest market growth among its components. This is due to the necessity of enhanced connection, embedded technologies, and the Internet of Things for the treatment of illnesses. This accelerates the growth of the brain-computer interface market.
The market for brain-computer interfaces is expanding most rapidly in the medical sector, where it also generates the most revenue. This is due to the fact that there are more chronic ailments, such as neurodegenerative disorders, and more individuals employing the new technology to treat them. This also contributes to the expansion of the market for brain-computer interfaces by increasing their effectiveness and efficiency.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, more than 41% of total sales originated in North America. This was mostly due to the fact that this region invested heavily in research and development and conducted several clinical trials on brain gadgets. Also, neurological illnesses such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Huntington's are growing more prevalent in this region, which should contribute to the expansion of the market. In addition, the increasing popularity of immersive games is likely to result in the development of new technologies, such as augmented brain-computer interfaces, which will make it easier for people in this field to employ BCI technology.
The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to develop at the quickest rate during the forecast period. BCIs are anticipated to be in high demand in this region because to the presence of several unrealized potentials, the escalating expense of healthcare, and the growing awareness of patients.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248390/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

16.26% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 2.79 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 9.31 Billion

By Product

Invasive Brain Computer Interface, Partially Invasive Brain Computer Interface, Non-Invasive Brain Computer Interface

By Applications

Healthcare, Entertainment & Gaming, Communication & Control, Smart Home Control, Brain Function Repair, Disabilities Restoration

By End User

Military, Medical, Manufacturing, Research Center, Others (Gaming and Communication)

By Companies

Natus Medical Incorporated, tec medical engineering GmbH, Medtronic, Compumedics Neuroscan, Brain Products GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., EMOTIV, NeuroSky, Interaxon, Inc., ANT Neuro, Neuroelectrics, Ripple Neuro, NIRx Medical Technologies, LLC, OpenBCI, CGX, A Cognionics Company, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative conditions - Neurodevelopmental problems are growing more prevalent, making it increasingly difficult for people to get along and communicate. During the projected period, the market for brain-computer interfaces will be bolstered by increased research and expansion, as well as more effective and efficient treatments for improving patients' health.

Market Challenges:

The high cost of the brain-computer interface - The price of treatment has increased due to technological advancements and the launch of new goods on the market. This has increased the efficacy and efficiency of treatments for degenerative illnesses and facilitated the brain's communication with external devices. This could have a negative impact on the market for brain-computer interfaces, as the high cost of the treatment led to decreased demand and slower market growth. Normal individuals are unable to utilize the superior method of treating the condition because they lack access to it.

Market Opportunity:

Increased healthcare facilities - The market for brain-computer interfaces is expanding at a quicker rate as more people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and other chronic conditions that can be treated more effectively and efficiently. These reasons are propelling the market's development of more modern technologies.
Increased government assistance - The government from various regions of the country is investing heavily in the development of new medical technology to treat neurodevelopmental disorders and provide better health care for its residents.

Brain Computer Interface Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Natus Medical Incorporated, tec medical engineering GmbH, Medtronic, Compumedics Neuroscan, Brain Products GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., EMOTIV, NeuroSky, Interaxon, Inc., ANT Neuro, Neuroelectrics, Ripple Neuro, NIRx Medical Technologies, LLC, OpenBCI, CGX, A Cognionics Company, and Others.

By Product 

  • Invasive Brain Computer Interface

  • Partially Invasive Brain Computer Interface

  • Non-Invasive Brain Computer Interface

By Application

  • Healthcare

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Communication & Control

  • Smart Home Control

  • Brain Function Repair

  • Disabilities Restoration

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

By End User

  • Military

  • Medical

  • Manufacturing

  • Research Center

  • Others (Gaming and Communication)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Cloud Services Brokerage MarketThe Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market size was valued at USD 10.59 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 42.13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.58% from 2022 to 2030. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market study, owing to exponential growth in adoption of cloud services across all types of businesses.

  • Online Corporate Meeting Services MarketThe Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Size Reached US$ 5.0 Billion In 2022, Expects The Market To Reach US$ 7.1 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 6.04% During 2022-2029. 40% of the market growth will occur in North America during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are major markets for North American online corporate meeting services. However, market growth in this region will be slower than that of the APAC market.

  • HVAC Services MarketThe Global HVAC Services Market stands at US$ 71.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to progress steadily at a CAGR of 6.2%. Asia Pacific dominates the HVAC systems market with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021. Increasing urbanization, growing population, and increasing disposable income of consumers are the key success factors behind the region's tremendous growth over the years.

  • Pipeline Maintenance Services MarketThe global Pipeline Maintenance Services market size is expected to reach close to $34.8 Billion by 2030 with an annualized growth rate of 7.9% through the projected period. With the largest hydrocarbon pipeline infrastructure, the United States has been leading the market for several years. The market is expected to grow further at a healthy rate due to the expansion of oil and gas fields in the country. Thus, North America, accounting for 1.44 billion units in 2020, is expected to lead the pipeline and process services market going forward.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

