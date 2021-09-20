Report Scope: This report provides an overview of the global market for BCIs and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brain-Computer Interfaces: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151450/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, type, technology, application, and geography.



Report Includes:

- 26 data tables and 72 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for brain-computer interface (BCI) technology ecosystem

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the market size and market forecast for brain-computer interfaces by component, type, application, technology, and geographic region

- Assessment of the key market dynamics (DROs), R&D activities on BCIs with AI, and impact of COVID-19 on the BCI market

- Highlights of current and future market potential for BCIs, and review of regulatory framework, reimbursement scenario, and funding within the technology space

- Information on new silicon-based chips technologies, technology adoption, ethical issues, and number of publications related to BCI technology

- Regional market share analysis of BCIs covering key geographies and applications across major verticals

- Company profiles of major BCI industry participants, including Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., ANT Neuro, CGX A Cognionics Co., Emotiv Inc., g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Natus Medical Inc., and NIRx Medical Technologies LLC



Summary:

There are multiple electric signals used by a BCI and these are categorized into field potentials and spike.These signals are used to interpret and communicate with the devices connected to the brain.



BCIs use a variety of approaches to assess activity in the brain.Electrodes may be positioned invasively inside or on the top of the brain, or noninvasively on the surface of the head.



Electroencephalography (EEG) has been employed in the majority of BCIs.Several BCIs are built on noninvasive enzyme activity measurements, such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).



Moreover, BCIs, when used in conjunction with several other regenerative technologies, can stimulate cortically controlled muscle movements of paralyzed limbs, as well as sensation, to those who have been paralyzed for a long time.



COVID-19 has slowed the development of BCIs as most medical labs have been dedicated to handling some aspect of the COVID pandemic.Also, scientists and researchers have been diverted to working on treatments for and understanding the virus.



Most of the companies involved in BCIs have delayed product launches since the medical device companies that would manufacture BCIs have instead worked on manufacturing equipment used in handling COVID situation.However, some companies have managed to continue with their work by providing online services.



For instance, the BrainGate team was able to do their work during pandemic using their high-bandwidth wireless BCI. The BCI market is expected to grow from $REDACTED in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED in 2026.



BCIs have shown considerable potential as real-time bidirectional interfaces connecting human brains and actuators.The development of BCIs has been accelerated by AI, which helps to improve the decoding and analysis of activity in the brain.



A broad range of BCI applications incorporating AI aid have arisen over the last decade. These “intelligent” BCIs, which include sensory and motor BCIs, have had substantial clinical success, improving the quality of life for paralyzed patients, expanding athletic ability, and hastening the development of robotics and neurophysiological breakthroughs.



BCI technology is in the early stages of its implementation, yet many industries are studying how the technology can be beneficial to them.Automotive manufacturing is one such industry that is working on utilizing the benefits associated with this technology.



While most automotive companies are working on autonomous vehicles, Nissan has developed a completely new technology that will allow cars to drive autonomously by reading impulses from the driver’s brain directly.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151450/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



