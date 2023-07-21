Brain drain at competition watchdog as one in six staff leaves

Former CMA chief Andrea Coscelli left the watchdog last year to join a firm that advised Microsoft on its blocked mega-merger

The under-fire competition watchdog is suffering a growing exodus of staff with one in six employees leaving in the last year as the regulator fails to meet hiring targets.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has admitted it is grappling with rising rates of staff turnover as officials quit for better-paid jobs in the private sector.

It comes as the CMA is seeking to hire hundreds of new staff to handle new post-Brexit responsibilities and tough new powers to take on tech giants.

The regulator has been criticised over its handling of deals including Microsoft’s $69bn (£54bn) takeover of Activision Blizzard and has been accused of stifling growth in Britain.

The CMA’s annual report revealed a turnover rate of 15.6pc in the 2021-22 year, up from 13pc the year before and 9.7pc the year before that. This is equivalent to 125 of its roughly 800 permanent employees.

It admitted that it had missed hiring expectations because of “difficulties in recruiting for vacancies created by hard-to-fill specialist roles”.

The CMA added it had “experienced issues with staff retention and recruitment processes” that meant vacancies were unfilled for longer.

It said the majority of staff who left had done so for better pay and benefits.

Although the level of staff turnover is not dramatically higher than at other regulators, the rising number of departures comes as it seeks to bring in more staff to deal with new powers to crack down on Big Tech.

The CMA’s expanded role after Brexit, which has seen the UK take new competition responsibilities back from Brussels, has increased attention on the regulator and left law firms and multinationals scrambling to recruit competition experts in Britain.

The CMA’s former chief executive Andrea Coscelli stepped down last year and joined Keystone Strategy, which advised Microsoft on its takeover of Activision Blizzard.

CMA data chief Stefan Hunt joined him in leaving for Keystone while senior director of strategy Stuart Hudson left for PR firm Brunswick, which also advised the tech giant.

The individuals have had no role in the Microsoft deal since leaving the CMA under conflict of interest rules that prevent them from working on cases they were involved in at the regulator.

Chairman Jonathan Scott also left the regulator last year.

Sarah Cardell, who replaced Mr Coscelli as chief executive last year, recently said that the CMA was seeking to grow staff numbers at the regulator’s new technology-focused digital markets unit from 70 to around 200.

Since taking on the top job in the CMA in 2022 Sarah Cardell has faced pressure over the regulator’s interventions - Betty Laura Zapata

On Friday, a House of Lords committee warned that the CMA could be outbid for talented staff.

“There is significant inequality of resources between the CMA and SMS businesses,” the Communications and Digital Committee said in a letter to Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, referring to large tech companies with “strategic market status”.

It said that the Treasury should keep the CMA’s resources under review.

The CMA is under growing pressure over its decision to block Microsoft’s takeover after a US court overruled American regulators’ attempts to stop the deal from being completed.

The UK regulator blocked the acquisition in April but the EU clearing it and court defeats for the Federal Trade Commission has left it as the last authority standing in its way.

The CMA and Microsoft are now in discussions about new proposals that could allow it to pass.

Ms Cardell told Bloomberg on Friday that the regulator was not put under pressure to reconsider the deal and that Microsoft must come up with a proposal that addresses its concerns.

However, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, told the CMA after the decision that it must understand its “wider responsibilities for economic growth”.

The body has also faced criticism from the industrialist Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest men.

He has said it is becoming an “overly aggressive regulator with little regard for the impact of its decisions on UK business”.

On Thursday, it said it would investigate multinational food companies such as Unilever, Mondelez and Coca-Cola over concerns that shoppers are being overcharged for groceries.

It said it had found no evidence of profiteering by supermarkets.

The CMA did not comment.

