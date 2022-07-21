Brain Health Supplements Market to Reach $15,525.7 Million Value by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the brain health supplements market accounted for $7,910.1 million value in 2021, which is predicted to touch $15,525.7 million by the end of this decade, progressing at a 7.8% CAGR. The increasing demand for health supplements to enhance attention and memory and the ability to manage stress, mostly among the aging population, is driving the market growth.

Due to their hectic schedules, people have begun to purchase online, instead of in stores. On online shopping sites, customers may obtain product reviews and other key information. The market has grown due to the rising acceptance of online shopping, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic, when people were confined to their houses.

Key Findings of Brain Health Supplements Market Report

People report using supplements regularly at rates of 47% for women and 41% for men. The brain health supplements market has been driven by poor or imbalanced diets, which frequently result from lifestyle factors and lead to vitamin and mineral shortages.

Veganism is a global movement that is rapidly changing the food and vitamin supplement sectors. Customers that have a propensity for being vegan and adopting a healthy lifestyle are turning to plant-based omega-3 supplements.

Due to the growing public awareness of mental health, the memory enhancement category accounts for a 30% revenue share in the market.

The APAC brain health supplements market is predicted to advance at a rate of over 8% in the coming years. The main factors driving the market are the growing awareness of brain illnesses, need to control stress and anxiety, lessen the effects of aging, and achieve longevity.

The application category of depression & mood is predicted to grow at the fastest pace. The demand for depression mitigation and mood enhancement supplements is being driven by the rising incidence of depression and growing awareness of how to prevent it.

Moreover, North America has a 40% share in the global brain health supplements market because of the existence of significant players and growing concerns about brain and cognitive health.

Over the past 5 to 6 years, the interest in veganism has multiplied sevenfold among people. For instance, the Waitrose & Partners grocery chain in the U.K. has introduced dedicated vegan sections in over 130 locations, after increasing its selection of vegan and vegetarian products by 60%.

Natural, plant-based compounds present in herbal brain supplement products, such as ginseng, ginkgo biloba, curcumin, and green tea extracts, help improve memory and blood flow to the brain, which enhances cognitive performance and lessens mental fatigue. With the growing popularity of herbal products in developing nations, such as China and India, the need for cognitive supplements using herbal extracts will rise.

