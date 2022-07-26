U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,921.05
    -45.79 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,761.54
    -228.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,562.57
    -220.09 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.25
    -12.53 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.65
    +0.67 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.00
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0134
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0330 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9590
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,118.46
    -543.09 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.84
    -9.27 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Brain Health Supplements Market to Record 6.64% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Growing Demand in Online Retail is a Major Trend Fueling the Market - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The brain health supplements market is expected to grow by USD 3.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of  8.34% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor fueling the global brain health supplements market growth is the growing demand in online retail owing to factors such as increasing Internet connectivity and the rising adoption of smartphones. An increase in marketing activities online has enabled manufacturers to offer consumers easy access to a variety of supplements for brain health. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, IndiaMart, and Alibaba sell a wide range of brain health supplements. The discounts and offers and the availability of several brands of brain health supplements attract consumers to buy products in bulk through online retail channels. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among people about maintaining social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 is leading to the trend of buying brain health supplements through online retail. This will positively impact the growth of the global brain health supplements market in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Brain Health Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Brain Health Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know about the other market trends - Grab a sample now!

Brain Health Supplements Market: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers - The growing urban population, increase in sales outlets & increase in the older adult population are the major factors propelling the market growth.

  • Challenges -  The low penetration in developing regions, stringent government regulations, and ignorance about the health benefits of brain health supplements will hamper the market growth.

  • For elaborated information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Brain Health Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis

The brain health supplements market is segmented by distribution channel (retail and online) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

 Distribution Channel Landscape

  • The brain health supplements market share growth in the retail segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • The growth is attributed to the rise in the number of retail outlets in developing and emerging countries such as China and India to meet the demand for products, such as brain health supplements, owing to a growing aging population.

Geography Landscape

  • 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

  • The US is the key market for brain health supplements market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing awareness regarding brain health, rapid urbanization, and the presence of prominent vendors will facilitate the brain health supplements market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a sample!

Brain Health Supplements Market: Vendor Analysis

The brain health supplements market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D activities for developing advanced and high-quality products to compete in the market.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Arkopharma Laboratories

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • BrainMD Health

  • Glanbia plc

  • Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

  • Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Jacobson Pharma Corp. Ltd.

  • Jarrow Formulas Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Liquid Health

  • Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

  • NOW Health Group Inc.

  • Nutrex Hawaii

  • Quincy Bioscience

  • Thorne HealthTech Inc.

  • Amway Corp.

  • To know about vendor offerings - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Brain Health Supplements Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Brain Health Supplements Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Brain Health Supplements Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The mental health market share is expected to increase to USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%.

  • The diuretic drugs market share is expected to increase to USD 95.64 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.

Brain Health Supplements Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BrainMD Health, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jacobson Pharma Corp. Ltd., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Liquid Health, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrex Hawaii, Quincy Bioscience, Thorne HealthTech Inc., and Amway Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Amway Corp.

  • 10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.6 Arkopharma Laboratories

  • 10.7 BASF SE

  • 10.8 Bayer AG

  • 10.9 Glanbia plc

  • 10.10 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 10.12 Koninklijke DSM NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brain-health-supplements-market-to-record-6-64-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--growing-demand-in-online-retail-is-a-major-trend-fueling-the-market---technavio-301592429.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Google beats on ad revenue expectations, Microsoft slows hiring

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Microsoft and Google's earnings reports, advertising revenue, and tech companies' hiring practices.

  • The top reasons people are leaving their jobs right now, according to McKinsey. Hint: It’s not all about pay

    The reason more people are leaving their jobs has little to do with money.

  • Teva reaches proposed $4.35 billion settlement of U.S. opioid lawsuits

    (Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday announced a $4.35 billion proposed nationwide settlement that could resolve thousands of lawsuits over the drugmaker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic. The proposal calls for Teva to pay up to $3.7 billion in cash over 13 years and provide a company estimated $1.2 billion worth the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone. Teva has denied wrongdoing, saying it sold legal medication that was approved for treatment of pain.

  • Auto industry ‘really struggling’ due to chip shortage, analyst says

    KPMG Global Automotive Sector Leader Gary Silberg joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the auto industry, General Motors earnings, the impact of the chip shortage, and the outlook for technological innovation in cars.

  • Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production

    Japan's government on Tuesday said it will provide as much as 92.9 billion yen ($680 million) to Kioxia Holdings and Western Digital Corp to help them boost production and ensure a stable supply of memory chips in Japan. The subsidy is part of a broader effort to revive chip production in Japan, as tensions between China and the United States and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions spur concern that Japanese companies such as automaker Toyota Motor Corp could be hobbled by semiconductor shortages. "We believe the investment will help stabilize advanced memory chip production in Japan," economy and trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press briefing.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Facebook Employees Anticipate Job Cuts Up To 10% While Company Denies: Report

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) owned Facebook employees fear job cuts as high as 10% as Meta cracked down on low performers, the Business Insider reports. Meta employees braced for sweeping job cuts after executives suggested the company planned to significantly heighten performance expectations and "transition out" anyone who missed the cut. Recently Meta's HR Chief, Lori Goler, sent a memo suggesting cuts to employees who failed to meet expectations as the company began to operate with "inc

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • The 'good news' about Walmart and Target inventory warnings, according to BofA

    Walmart gave a snapshot on Monday of how inflation is pressuring consumers' ability to spend on discretionary items. But there could be relief ahead, according to a new note by Bank of America.

  • Target Has a New Plan to Rival Walmart, Amazon

    This is the space where retailers like Amazon or Walmart store products for easy sorting and shipping once a customer places an order. Amazon.com recently announced plans to open over 1,000 small delivery hubs in cities and suburbs across the U.S. while Walmart has been pumping serious money into developing small distribution centers that are attached to the stores themselves. Not to be outdone, Target just announced that it plans to add three sortation centers both for store stocking and online order fulfillments.

  • Valero, Occidental, and 3 Other Oil Companies Pumping Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

  • General Motors’ Income Tumbles 40% on China Loss, Parts Shortages

    The auto maker’s net profit tumbled 40% in the second quarter, reflecting challenges with supply-chain disruptions.

  • Drop in BlackRock's support for environmental, social resolutions

    BlackRock Inc, the world's No.1 asset manager, reported on Tuesday a sharp drop in its support for environmental and social-related shareholder resolutions, saying many were too prescriptive, while its backing for directors and executive pay held steady. BlackRock had warned in May it would back fewer shareholder resolutions because many were too constraining, requiring banks, for example, to stop funding energy companies, or directing their climate lobbying activities. The investment giant also cited November guidance https://www.sec.gov/corpfin/staff-legal-bulletin-14l-shareholder-proposals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that resulted in fewer shareholder resolutions being blocked by the regulator and 245 being put before investors, up 133% on the year.

  • Coinbase Faces Huge Challenge -- Which May Affect All of Crypto

    Now, the agency has turned close attention to one of crypto's biggest players, and that has implications for the whole sector. According to Bloomberg News, the SEC is investigating Coinbase . The probe, which has not been made public, focuses on the listing of digital assets that should have been registered as securities.

  • Google profits slump as recession fears mount

    Google has suffered its slowest quarterly sales growth in two years, in the latest sign of a global downturn for tech. Alphabet, the search engine giant’s parent company, posted a 12pc rise in quarterly revenue to $69.7bn (£57.96). The performance, while better than rivals, was its weakest growth in two years and profits fell 13.6pc to $16bn. Advertising revenue, earned largely from its search business, rose by 2.2pc. Ruth Porat, chief finance officer of Alphabet and Google, called it a “solid p

  • Will you outlive your 401(k)? New rules calculating lifetime income have some flaws.

    Do you have any idea how much your 401(k) would provide each month in retirement? Probably not — until now.

  • Shopify is showing 1,000 staffers the door today as CEO admits he ‘bet’ on e-commerce—and he was wrong

    CEO Tobi Lütke said his bet on e-commerce during the pandemic has not paid off, and revenue growth is slowing down.

  • Kremlin: Nord Stream 1 turbine not arrived yet, a second has defects

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a gas turbine for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, had not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada and that a second turbine was showing defects. The European Union has repeatedly accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail but the Kremlin says shortfalls in supply have been caused by maintenance issues and the impact of Western sanctions.

  • Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand

    Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are unlikely to see a repeat of record profits booked in recent years as they face soaring costs, falling prices and a tight labour market. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, may see its first-half earnings drop by about a third, while Fortescue could report up to a 40% drop in annual profit, according to Refinitiv estimates. A persistent downward trend in iron ore prices is expected to weigh significantly on earnings of top Australian miners, UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw said.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    401(k) and IRA millionaires hit an all-time high record in 2021. Follow these practical steps and tips to become a 401(k) millionaire.