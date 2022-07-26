Brain Health Supplements Market to Record 6.64% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Growing Demand in Online Retail is a Major Trend Fueling the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The brain health supplements market is expected to grow by USD 3.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.34% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor fueling the global brain health supplements market growth is the growing demand in online retail owing to factors such as increasing Internet connectivity and the rising adoption of smartphones. An increase in marketing activities online has enabled manufacturers to offer consumers easy access to a variety of supplements for brain health. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, IndiaMart, and Alibaba sell a wide range of brain health supplements. The discounts and offers and the availability of several brands of brain health supplements attract consumers to buy products in bulk through online retail channels. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among people about maintaining social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 is leading to the trend of buying brain health supplements through online retail. This will positively impact the growth of the global brain health supplements market in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Brain Health Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know about the other market trends - Grab a sample now!

Brain Health Supplements Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growing urban population, increase in sales outlets & increase in the older adult population are the major factors propelling the market growth.

Challenges - The low penetration in developing regions, stringent government regulations, and ignorance about the health benefits of brain health supplements will hamper the market growth.

For elaborated information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Brain Health Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis

The brain health supplements market is segmented by distribution channel (retail and online) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Distribution Channel Landscape

The brain health supplements market share growth in the retail segment will be significant for revenue generation.

The growth is attributed to the rise in the number of retail outlets in developing and emerging countries such as China and India to meet the demand for products, such as brain health supplements, owing to a growing aging population.

Story continues

Geography Landscape

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The US is the key market for brain health supplements market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing awareness regarding brain health, rapid urbanization, and the presence of prominent vendors will facilitate the brain health supplements market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a sample!

Brain Health Supplements Market: Vendor Analysis

The brain health supplements market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D activities for developing advanced and high-quality products to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arkopharma Laboratories

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BrainMD Health

Glanbia plc

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jacobson Pharma Corp. Ltd.

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Liquid Health

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nutrex Hawaii

Quincy Bioscience

Thorne HealthTech Inc.

Amway Corp.

To know about vendor offerings - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Brain Health Supplements Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Brain Health Supplements Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Brain Health Supplements Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The mental health market share is expected to increase to USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%.

The diuretic drugs market share is expected to increase to USD 95.64 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.

Brain Health Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BrainMD Health, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jacobson Pharma Corp. Ltd., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Liquid Health, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrex Hawaii, Quincy Bioscience, Thorne HealthTech Inc., and Amway Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Amway Corp.

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.6 Arkopharma Laboratories

10.7 BASF SE

10.8 Bayer AG

10.9 Glanbia plc

10.10 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

10.11 Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.12 Koninklijke DSM NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brain-health-supplements-market-to-record-6-64-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--growing-demand-in-online-retail-is-a-major-trend-fueling-the-market---technavio-301592429.html

SOURCE Technavio