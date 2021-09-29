Brain Hemorrhage Market to Surpass US$ 270.3 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global brain hemorrhage market is estimated to be valued at US$ 179.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Brain Hemorrhage Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of head injury, brain hemorrhage, and hypertension, increasing approval of novel products, and increasing collaborations and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global brain hemorrhage market.

For instance, according to an article published by The House of Commons Library, a research and information service provider for the U.K. Parliament in May 2019, it is estimated that the number of hospital admissions due to traumatic brain injury or acquired brain injury has increased from around 235,000 admissions in 2001 to 304,800 admissions in 2018, wherein head injury and stroke accounted for the maximum number of cases.

Moreover, increasing approvals of novel products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, an India based pharmaceutical company received the U.S. patent for its drug Tenectase (tenecteplase), which can be used to treat brain clots in case of stroke.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global brain hemorrhage market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations, in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, in August 2021, Acasti Pharma Inc., a Canada based late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company announced that it has completed the acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc., a U.S. based rare and orphan diseases pharmaceutical company to improve its product portfolio by adding potential drug candidate GTX-104 manufactured by Grace Therapeutics, Inc. for the treatment of subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subarachnoid hemorrhage is a rare type of medical emergency wherein bleeding occurs in the subarachnoid space which is present between the brain and skull.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global brain hemorrhage market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of risk factors associated with brain hemorrhage such as hypertension, excessive smoking, head injury, and others. For instance, according to the data provided by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018 around 45% or 108 million adults in the U.S. had hypertension out of which 37 million adults had uncontrolled hypertension. The same source also states that the incidence of hypertension is expected to rise in the near future due to lifestyle habits such as excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, and others.

Among drug type, anti-hypertensive drugs segment is expected to account for largest market share in 2021 owing to high efficiency of anti-hypertensive drugs in management of brain hemorrhage. For instance, according to an article published by the European Journal of Inflammation in December 2018, it has been concluded that anti-hypertensive agents can be effectively used to clear out blood clots formed inside the brain during cerebral hemorrhage and also help in regulating serum inflammatory cytokines to decrease inflammation.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global brain hemorrhage market include Baxter, Oxurion NV, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Market Segmentation:

Global Brain Hemorrhage Market, By Drug Type: Anti-hypertensive Drugs Anti-convulsants Drugs Hyperosmotic Drugs Others (others include Anti-epileptic Drugs, Anti-pyretic Drugs, etc.)

Global Brain Hemorrhage Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Brain Hemorrhage Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



