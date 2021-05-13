U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

Brain implant lets people with paralysis write using their minds

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Tech has helped paralyzed people to communicate with the outside world through brain implants and eye tracking techniques. Laudable as they are, these breakthroughs have only resulted in slow transcriptions of mental thoughts. But, a new study from researchers at Stanford University has produced the fastest results yet. In fact, the scholars claim their method of communication for people with paralysis can rival the texting speeds of able-bodied adults.

The new technique uses a computer to convert attempted handwriting movements from brain activity into on-screen text. As part of their tests, the team worked with a 65-year-old participant (named T5 in the study) who was paralyzed from the neck down due to a spinal cord injury sustained in 2007. 

The researchers started by placing two brain chip implants into T5's motor cortex — the part of the brain that controls movement. They told the participant to imagine he was writing normally with a pen on a piece of ruled paper. The brain chips then sent his neural signal through wires to a computer where an AI algorithm essentially transcribed his "mindwriting" by decoding hand and finger motion.

The end result saw T5 reach a writing speed of about 18 words per minute with 94.1 percent accuracy. Comparatively, an able-bodied adult of a similar age can type about 23 words per minute on a smartphone. The researchers claim combining the new technique with an older implant system they created could help patients to communicate faster and more effectively, including people with spinal cord injuries or Lou Gehrig’s disease and those who've suffered strokes. 

Getting to that stage could take a while, however. For now, the team aim to carry out more trials into the tech's efficacy and safety.

  • The Morning After: Intel's newest H-series CPUs are made for gaming laptops

    Today’s headlines: Intel's new H-series CPUs are finally ready for gaming laptops, Bose made a hearing aid that won't require a doctor's visit, and tech giants want the US to fund domestic chip production.

  • Discord is making it easier to find servers hosting live speakers

    In June, Discord will roll out a feature called Stage Discovery.

  • EU court says Amazon won't have to pay its $300 million tax bill

    Amazon has won an EU appeal after being hit with a €250 million ($303 million) tax bill by the European Commission in 2017.

  • The Nokia 2720 Flip phone is finally coming to the US

    HMD Global is releasing the Nokia 2720 V Flip in the US on Verizon.

  • The Rock's 'Jungle Cruise' movie will hit Disney+ the same day as theaters

    You can pay $30 to stream it at home on July 30th.

  • Intel says it has solved a key bottleneck in quantum computing

    Intel has overcome a quantum computing bottleneck by controlling two qubits with a cryogenic control chip.

  • Lenovo introduces ‘Go’ line of PC accessories

    Lenovo has launched a new sub-brand called Lenovo Go that focuses on designing and manufacturing accessories for the PC.

  • Amazon detective show 'Bosch' returns for its final season on June 25th

    With seven seasons under its belt, 'Bosch' has had a longer run than most streaming shows.

  • The best games for Nintendo Switch

    Here's a list of the best games for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • TCL's $1,600 85-inch 4K TV is now available

    TCL's 85-inch TVs offer two choices, a cheap one for $1,600 or a full-featured 4K TV with Dolby Vision and VRR for $3,000.

  • Tesla suspends Bitcoin car purchases citing environmental impact

    You can't buy a Tesla with Bitcoin anymore.

  • 'Friends: The Reunion' hits HBO Max on May 27th

    HBO Max will begin streaming Friends: The Reunion on May 27th.

  • Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) review: Improved in nearly every way

    Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are a big improvement over the first version, but a few key areas show there’s still work to be done.

  • Facebook's Diem Association shifts its focus to the US

    Diem has withdrawn its application for a Swiss payment license from Switzerland's FINMA financial regulator.

  • Foxconn profit leaps as COVID-19 drives demand for work-from-home devices

    Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported first-quarter profit soared past estimates amid the work-from-home boom spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic that has stoked demand for devices like smartphones and laptops. The world's biggest contract electronics maker also said it sees growth continuing in the second quarter, expecting revenue for consumer electronics and computing products to both rise more than 15% on the year, extending first-quarter sales growth. Foxconn said sales from its major revenue contributor - consumer electronics including smartphones and wearable devices - climbed more than 15% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while computing products such as laptops also rose more than 15%.

  • Cathie Wood Fans Buckle Up as ETF Assets Fall to $40 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- With tech’s recent pummeling, the cash Cathie Wood is managing in her ETF lineup has just dropped below $40 billion -- but her loyal fan base is largely hanging on for the ride.The founder of Ark Investment Management LLC now controls $39.7 billion in her U.S. exchange-traded funds, down from more than $60 billion at a peak in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm is now the 11th largest issuer in the U.S., compared with seventh place earlier this year.A huge portion of the loss is due to the value of her holdings dropping sharply, as speculative tech names with soaring valuations and massive runs come back down to earth. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has fallen about 35% from its high. Still, the mass exodus some had anticipated during a period of underperformance hasn’t yet materialized, with traders pulling just $76 million from the fund in April and $301 million so far in May, compared to the $7.1 billion added in the first three months of the year.“It appears that investors still believe in Cathie Wood’s philosophy and think possibly the pullback is short term,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.In fact, the firm’s ETFs have still taken in a net $15.3 billion so far in 2021. The eight-product lineup -- six actively managed funds and two tracking indexes -- has roughly only lost a net $800 million since the end of February.While retail activity has declined in the broad market, it seems day traders are ready to stick with Ark. About $1.1 billion of the $28 billion added to the family of funds since November can be attributed to retail investors, according to a report from Vanda Research.“In periods when Ark ETFs have seen large redemptions, retail investors have actually bought the dip, further highlighting the institutional-retail divide,” wrote analysts Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni.Throughout the downturn, Wood has said repeatedly that her strategies haven’t changed and that she invests with a five-year time horizon. She even added to her stakes in Twitter Inc., Roku Inc., Skillz Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. last week.Some are now questioning just how long the funds’ drop will last, especially as dip buyers step in. ARKK rose in early trading before falling 3.3% as of 1 p.m. in New York.Open interest in bullish call options on ARKK is at an all-time high, and even similarly elevated activity in bearish put contracts has historically come before a bounce, Chris Murphy at Susquehanna International Group wrote in a note.“It has become oversold on a technical basis,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “The weak hands have already sold, so we’re now in the ‘wait and see’ mode. If Ark funds can bounce strongly, the all clear flag will be raised.”(Updates with latest trading activity, additional details in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Bond Defaults Pile Up at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporations are defaulting on local bonds at the fastest pace on record, as authorities ramp up efforts to introduce more financial discipline and transparency in the world’s second-largest debt market.Firms so far this year have failed to make payments on 99.8 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of onshore bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While 2021 is set to be the fourth straight year the 100 billion yuan level has been topped, it previously hadn’t happened before September. For all of 2015, when China’s stock market crashed, defaults totaled just 8.9 billion yuan.Missed payments are running at a record pace this year, following the late 2020 defaults of some state-linked firms which affirmed convictions that authorities in China are increasingly willing to not bail out weak firms. The recent tumult surrounding bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. raised fresh questions about support for central state-owned firms, even as the risk of contagion remains relatively contained. Signs of a maturing credit market have helped Chinese officials’ effort to refocus on financial risks in areas like asset prices and debt levels.Ultimately, more defaults are part of a healthy credit market with a genuine high-yield onshore sector and adequate pricing of risk, according to Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.“Policy makers are willing to draw a line in the sand between what is systemic and what is not,” he said. “They want to inject more credit risk in the system and change the mindset of investors, forcing them to look more at stand alone credit risk rather than speculating on the likelihood of support from the central government.”Delinquencies are crucial in helping develop a mature and efficient market that improves transparency, reduces moral hazard and prompts a reassessment of risk. Increased financial discipline for companies and improved credit ratings serves Beijing’s longer-term goal of attracting more foreign cash to the country’s capital markets-- especially from more stable sources like pension funds and insurers instead of hot money flows.Payment failures also help deepen regulation, as well as create a more standardized process and better assumptions in terms of recovery rates, Sambor said. “This short-term pain will translate into medium-term gain.”China’s central bank, in its first-quarter monetary report published Tuesday, urged establishing a mechanism that holds local party and government leaders accountable for major financial risks.Developer DefaultsReal estate firms are leading this year’s surge in onshore bond defaults, as authorities tighten access to funding in the debt-laden sector. Developers have made up about 25% of those missed payments with the government’s “three red lines” policy increasingly weighing on these borrowers. Payment failures at China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co. topped 10 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They also did for chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.Defaults on offshore bonds have also ramped up -- logging a combined $3.7 billion in January and February but none since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Still, that’s nearly half of 2020’s full-year $8.3 billion.(Adds quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roaring Crypto Cacophony Drowns Out Rest of Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Wild stock swings, spikes in Treasury yields, startling economic readings? Interesting, sure. But if you really want to get people’s attention right now, you need to tell them a story about crypto.And there have been a lot of those. Even for a market that’s famous for its wild volatility and gimmicks, the past week’s cryptocurrency news set new records for jaw-droppers.It began with Elon Musk’s highly anticipated appearance as host on “Saturday Night Live.” Dogecoin owners watched hoping that the “Dogefather” would further propel the digital currency that had soared this year from less than a penny to 74 cents before he took the stage.What they got instead was a skit in which he laughed after calling the coin a “hustle.” Since then, the Shiba Inu-branded coin created as a joke has lost almost half of its value.Dogecoin wasn’t the only canine-themed coin to take a tumble.Shiba Inu coin -- yes, a meta joke about the joke that is Dogecoin -- soared earlier in the week as it was added to exchanges like OKEx and Binance. It and other Dogecoin imitators’ popularity reached such heights that transaction fees on the Ethereum network hit an all-time high, according to CoinDesk.The rally faded quickly. The cryptocurrency plunged Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin donated more than $1 billion of the coin to a charity that is fighting the spread of Covid-19 in India.Then that night, Musk struck again. He announced that Tesla Inc. would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its cars. In a tweet, Musk said that the carmaker was “concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.”While his tweet left Bitcoin holders wondering what spurred the change -- the facts of the coin’s energy profile hadn’t changed since Tesla announced in March that it would accept it as payment -- the market reacted swiftly. Bitcoin plunged from nearly $57,000 before his flip-flop to $46,000 within two hours.Thursday brought some good news for crypto die-hards. Point72, the hedge fund run by billionaire New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, was set to make a sizable move into the market. Bitcoin gained 2.5% following the news.The rally didn’t last long.Tether, the crypto stablecoin that says it’s backed one-for-one by fiat currencies, released a reserves breakdown for the first time that showed a large portion in unspecified commercial paper. The company has faced questions over both its reserves and whether it was used to manipulate cryptocurrency prices. In February, Tether settled a legal dispute with the New York Attorney General’s Office and paid a fine of $18.5 million.After that, reports surfaced that Colonial Pipeline Co. paid nearly $5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency to the hackers that infiltrated the company’s network and forced the shutdown of its infrastructure, setting off widespread gasoline shortages up the U.S. eastern seaboard.At about the same time, Bloomberg reported that Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, was under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service in relation to possible money-laundering and tax offenses.News of the investigation sent Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies, down by more than 7% each as fears were stoked about the Biden administration taking a tougher approach toward an industry that has largely operated outside of the gaze of regulators.Then at 4:00 p.m. New York time, Coinbase Global, Inc., the biggest U.S. crypto exchange, reported first-quarter earnings. Its revenues fell just short of consensus estimates and the company projected flat user growth. Coinbase also plans to offer Dogecoin trading on its platform. The exchange’s shares fell as much as 6.5% in after-hours trading before recovering.Friday in Asia is already bringing further drama, beginning with more comments from Musk. The billionaire in a tweet said he “strongly” believes in crypto but that “it can’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, especially coal.”Not long after, he followed up with another post saying that he’s working with Dogecoin “devs to improve system transaction efficiency,” describing the effort as “potentially promising.”(Updates with more comments from Musk in the penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin is still in a steep uptrend but be careful: analyst

    Katie Stockton charts dogecoin and bitcoin technicals

  • The ESG Bubble Has Finally Burst

    The clean energy and ESG sector has seen strong gains at the beginning of the year, but has plunged in recent weeks as investors are pulling out of the sector