The Brain Monitoring Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 8% With The Rising Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders As Per The Business Research Company's Brain Monitoring Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the brain monitoring market, the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders are expected to propel the growth of the brain monitoring market going forward. Brain monitoring is defined as the use of instrumentation for the evolution of a neurologic injury. Brain monitoring is used in neurological disorders to provide improved accuracy and reliability of information about the intensity of the neurologic injury. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the worldwide occurrence of neurological health problems is expected to reach nearly 103 million by the year 2030. Therefore, the rising demand for increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the growth of the brain monitoring market.



The global brain monitoring market size is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $6.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The global brain monitoring market size is expected to grow to $9.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Technological advancements are gaining popularity among the brain monitoring market trends. Major companies operating in the brain monitoring sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2020, researchers at the University of Helsinki created an artificial intelligence (AI) technique to analyze viewpoints and draw conclusions based on group brain activity, making testing more efficient and allowing devices to read images straight from the EEG. This infusion has a variety of applications such as clinical diagnostics, soft bioelectronics, wearable devices, and robotics, which help the brain monitoring market grow worldwide.

Major players in the brain monitoring market are Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Compumedics Ltd., Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Masimo Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Cadwell Industries, Elekta A.B, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Electrical Geodesics.

The global brain monitoring market segmentation is categorized by product into magnetoencephalograph, electroencephalograph, cerebral oximeters, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), intracranial pressure monitoring devices, others; by procedure into invasive, non-invasive; by application into Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, dementia, sleep disorders, others; by end user into hospitals and clinics, neurology centres, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, others

As per the brain monitoring market analysis, North America was the largest region in the market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global brain monitoring market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global brain monitoring industry outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

