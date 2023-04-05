Brain Power Wellness Recaps Certified Teacher Leader Retreat

Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is excited to share that it recently held another successful Certified Teacher Leader Retreat for thirty participants from schools throughout the five New York City boroughs recently

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Power Wellness, a holistic, school-based wellness organization supporting happy, healthy, and focused school environments, recently held another successful Certified Teacher Leader Retreat.



This Brain Power Wellness retreat , held from March 29th - 31st at Honor’s Haven Retreat and Conference Center in Ellenville, New York, gathered together thirty teachers/staff members who previously received the foundational training of the BPW program and were identified by their Principals to be the leaders of Brain Power in their schools. These participants were from schools throughout the five New York City boroughs. The organization’s CEO and Executive Director, Dave Beal, and Deputy Executive Director, Katie Brisley-Logue, led the major breakout sessions, while several Brain Power Wellness field coordinators and instructors supported participants in smaller groups throughout the three days of training.

“My experience at Honor’s Haven has truly been eye-opening,” BPW instructor Julydia explained. “It has been such a pleasure to connect with like-minded people who have the same goals as myself, to better our community and focus on building a better tomorrow, starting in education. Having the opportunity to be a part of this retreat has been so rewarding. I am beyond grateful!”

Retreat participants received more than 100 mindfulness, wellness, and SEL exercises that they can use to support their teachers in sustaining and expanding the Brain Power Wellness program in their school communities. They studied and practiced advanced-level activities for classroom management and creative problem-solving and participated in dynamic team-building activities that included an obstacle and ropes course.

Connecting with the natural environment to help participants connect with themselves and each other was a huge focus of the retreat. Each day included time spent outdoors going on nature hikes and waterfall meditation so as to take full advantage of nature’s healing and restorative powers. In addition to participating in the organized activities on the agenda, attendees were given free time to explore the various facilities, exercise, or spend quiet time in reflection or journaling.

Lastly, attendees were also trained in the Brain Power Wellness Advisory Curriculum, Content Links Curriculum and Student Leadership Reinforcement curriculum.,

As Amy Infante from C.S. 112 The Bronxwood School described:

“This Brain Power Wellness retreat has been an amazing experience. I would recommend to any employer to add this program for their employees, being that it is an exceptional tool to have for educators. Mindfulness is something that I never thought I could achieve or even needed because I love what I do. After experiencing what Brain Power has to offer and seeing what they equipped us with, I see how achieving mindfulness can make me a more present and productive employee.”

LeRon Barrino, from X124 Children's Aid College Prep, shared similar sentiments:

“This program is amazing and gives me so much hope for my school community. I already reached out to my brother, who is a school Dean in Vermont, and told him how much BPW will help him personally as well as his students. I am so grateful to be here.”

These Certified Teacher Leader Retreats are offered two to three times per school year. Brain Power Wellness has been offering this retreat since 2016 and the March retreat was the eighteenth term. Select teacher leaders from other cities and countries also attend these events, and so the benefits of the holistic organization’s mindfulness, SEL, and wellness techniques are spreading.

Brain Power Wellness reviews its curriculum, tools, strategies and services frequently, to ensure that it stays current in meeting the specific needs of its school communities, and proactively supporting the health and wellness of its teachers, paraprofessionals, teaching assistants, students, administrators, and parents.

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a holistic, school-based wellness organization that supports healthy, happy, and focused school environments. The mission of Brain Power Wellness is to help transform the culture of its partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Recently, corporate groups have begun attending Brain Power Wellness retreats, where participants receive powerful tools for creating healthy, sustainable, and happy work environments.

