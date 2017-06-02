This is your brain on stocks

Are investors rational or emotional? Maybe they’re both

iStockphotoDMAMBMCMDMEMGPREVIEWZGZQZRZSZTZU

Ever since I was a graduate student in economics, I’ve been struggling with the uncomfortable observation that economic theories often don’t seem to work in practice. That goes for that most influential economic theory, the Efficient Markets Hypothesis, which holds that investors are rational decision makers and market prices fully reflect all available information, that is, the “wisdom of crowds.”

Certainly, the principles of Efficient Markets are an excellent approximation to reality during normal business environments. It is one of the most useful, powerful, and beautiful pieces of economic reasoning that economists have ever proposed. It has saved generations of portfolio managers from bad investment decisions, democratizing finance along the way through passive investment vehicles like index funds.

Then came the Financial Crisis of 2008; the “wisdom of crowds” was replaced by the “madness of mobs.” Investors reacted emotionally and instinctively in response to extreme business environments — good or bad — leading either to irrational exuberance or panic selling.

Behavioral economists — who believe that investors are irrational and market prices are driven by fear and greed like so many other species of mammals — took a look at the crisis and said, “Told you so.”

I think about these two schools of economic thought like arguing parents: You just wish they would stop fighting and get along because you love them both and don’t want to take sides. I grew up with both schools and they each have some compelling arguments, but neither is complete by itself.

Rather than just criticizing existing theories, I decided to develop an alternative, which I call the Adaptive Markets Hypothesis, a framework that applies evolutionary biology to financial markets. This hypothesis reconciles the two schools by providing a broader framework in which both those hypotheses can live happily together in a mutually consistent way.

The Adaptive Markets Hypothesis, examined in my book, Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought, draws on recent research in psychology, neuroscience, evolutionary biology, and artificial intelligence, to show that human behavior is the result of several components of the brain, some of which produce rational behavior while others produce more instinctive emotional behavior. These components often work together, but occasionally they compete with each other. For evolutionary reasons, rationality can be trumped by emotion and instinct when we’re confronted with extreme circumstances like physical threats — we “freak out.” And that affects markets.

The adaptive nature of human cognitions also means investors are subject to misperception from time to time. After a period when we don't experience any negative events, our perception is that the risk has declined. So naturally, we respond by taking on additional risk because that’s what we were comfortable with before the perceived decline.

The problem is that, in many cases, risk hasn't declined at all — it's just that we experienced a sequence of lucky draws where nothing bad happened. So when we respond to our perception by topping up our risk taking, we’re actually exposing ourselves to more risk than we realize. When a bad event happens, we freak out and then go to the opposite extreme. Then after our fear subsides, we realize that the opposite extreme isn’t really appropriate either, so we start the cycle all over again.

We don't know when too much is enough

The bad news is that we are likely heading towards another financial crisis. That’s a hardwired feature of modern capitalism: we don't know when too much is enough and so we overextend ourselves. The good news is that we can begin to break out of the cycle by recognizing its underlying origin, which the Adaptive Markets Hypothesis allows us to do.

Think of seat belts. I wear mine all the time even though I haven't had an accident in a long time. A typical response to a great safety record might be, "Gee, I'm a pretty skillful driver; I don't need seat belts anymore.” But we don’t think that way because we've learned that we can't predict when we're going to have an accident, Even though we may be very skillful, what about other drivers on the road who aren’t? This is an example of how humans have adapted to our risk-perception bias.

Read More