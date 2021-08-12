U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Brain Stroke Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Top Players Covered in the Brain Stroke Market Research Report Are Medtronic, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY and other key market players.

Pune, India, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brain stroke market size is projected to make considerable gains owing to the rising number of aging population across the world. Fortune Business Insights™ shares these observations in its report, titled “Brain Stroke Market, 2021-2028”.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the number of aging population across the world. This has resulted in the prevalence of various diseases such as heart attack, cancer, brain stroke, and others among the aging population. Thus, this is a major reason responsible for the growth of this market. The brain stroke is a disorder that occurs due to the increasing blood clots in which there is very less supply of blood to the brain, which is a vital cause of this type of disease among the people.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/brain-stroke-market-102501


Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is categorized into brain aneurysm, haemorrhagic strokes, ischemic strokes, and others. By end-users, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ASCs, and others. Based on geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

However, the relatively high cost of the equipments used for the treatment of brain stroke is projected to hinder the growth of this market.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the imposing of lockdown restrictions across the world, the brain stroke market has not been affected as the hospitals and clinics are functioning on a regular basis. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has no major impact on the brain stroke market, which is one of the driving factors for the growth of this market.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/brain-stroke-market-102501


Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints and trends influencing the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their position.

Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Brain Stroke Treatment to Fuel the Market

In recent years, there have been increasing technological advancements in the healthcare industry, which has also resulted in the adoption of latest technologies for the treatment of brain stroke, and other disorders. The technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and others have been adopted by the key companies for the treatment of the disorders related to the brain. Thus, this is a vital factor responsible for the growth of this market.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Number of Neurological Diseases to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is expected to witness substantial growth in the brain stroke market share on account of the increasing number of neurological diseases and rising investments in the healthcare sector in this region.

Europe is projected to grow rapidly in this market due to the rising per capita income of the people and increasing healthcare facilities in this region.


Quick Buy - Brain Stroke Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102501


Competitive Landscape:

Introduction of Advanced Devices for Brain Stroke Treatment to Feed Competition

The prominent companies in the brain stroke market are focusing on the introduction of latest devices for treatment of brain diseases and early diagnosis in order to reduce the fatality of the disorder. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to expand their business horizons and strengthen their market footprint.

Industry Development:

March 2019: University of British Columbia launched new approach for the treatment of strokes leading to minimal brain damage which used a molecule named as gap19 to block the hemi channels during the occurrence of strokes.

List of Key Players Covered in the Brain Stroke Market Report:

Medtronic, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/brain-stroke-market-102501


Global Brain Stroke Market Segmentation

By Type

• Brain Aneurysm

• Haemorrhagic strokes

• Ischemic strokes

• Others

By End Users

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• ASCs

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs


