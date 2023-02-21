U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,054.50
    -33.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,595.00
    -271.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,273.50
    -116.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,931.60
    -19.10 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.94 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0034 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.35
    +2.18 (+10.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6770
    +0.4170 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,707.87
    -170.45 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.32
    +17.99 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,996.56
    -17.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Brain Tumor Drugs Market to reach US$ 2.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth US$ 6.30 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

People Suffering from Neurological Illnesses, Particularly Brain Tumor is Increasing the Demand for Drugs, FMI Records a CAGR of 9.2% for 2023 to 2033. The increasing prevalence of brain tumors both in the pediatric and adult population is driving the brain tumor drugs market

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brain tumor drugs market is likely to grow from US$ 2.65 billion in 2023 to US$ 6.30 billion in 2033. Prevalence of smoking, stress, aging, and electromagnetic radiation is projected to drive market growth. Increasing cases of brain cancer are expected to propel the market course. Presence of strong key players in the market is projected to assist in market development. FMI shares this information in its report titled “Brain Tumor Drugs Market, 2023 to 2033.

Growing Use of Targeted Medicines is Putting a Damper on the Brain Tumor Medications Industry

The purpose of targeted cancer therapy is to kill malignant cells while leaving healthy cells alone. This therapy may be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy because it focuses on changes in the cell that are particular to cancer. Everolimus, for example, is a targeted medication that prevents cancer cells from growing and spreading.

Request Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16725

Similarly, unlike chemical medications, which cannot block regeneration, Bevacizumab prevents cancer cell regeneration. The increased popularity of targeted therapy is likely to impact sales of conventional chemical brain tumor medications, limiting market growth over the projection period. Companies in the brain tumor market are concentrating on the application of nanotechnology for innovative treatment.

Nanoparticles are utilized to deliver medications in combination straight to cancer cells or into tumors. This method has also resulted in a reduction in medicine dosage, increased shelf life, and reduced toxicity. A few nano drugs are proven to be effective in crossing the blood-brain barrier, which has been a substantial obstacle in the treatment of brain malignancies.

A brain tumor is an abnormal mass of tissue in which brain cells grow and replicate in an uncontrollable and fast manner. Brain cancers are classified into two types: primary brain tumors and metastatic brain tumors. Primary brain tumors are those that arise from the brain's tissues or its surrounding tissues.

Pharmaceutical businesses have improved supply chain management, which has increased research and development and investment in quality control and manufacturing.

Key Takeaways

  • The brain tumor drugs market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

  • The primary drivers of the market are an increase in brain cancer prevalence, the presence of promising pipeline candidates, and an increased need for precision and customized treatment to drive market expansion.

  • North America dominated the brain tumor drugs market.

View Complete Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brain-tumor-drugs-market

Key Development in the Brain Tumor Drugs Market

  • April 2021 - MindMed and Nextage Therapeutics signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to maximize the administration of selected psychedelic drug candidates using Nextage's unique Brain Targeting Liposome System (BTLS) delivery technology.

  • March 2021 - Roche and GenMark Diagnostics signed a comprehensive merger agreement for Roche to entirely acquire GenMark for US$ 24.05 per share in an all-cash transaction.

  • September 2022 - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced an agreement to acquire Good Therapeutics. With this acquisition, the firm gains access to Good Therapeutic's platform technology, which is relevant to a wide range of sectors such as cancer, autoimmune illnesses, metabolic disease, and pain management.

  • June 2022 - Novartis AG received the United States FDA approval for Tafinlar + Mekinist for the treatment of paediatric and adult patients with solid cancers containing the BRAF V600E mutation. BRAF mutations are responsible for tumor growth in over 20 different tumor types, including brain, thyroid, and others.

  • November 2021 - Pfizer Inc. purchased Trillium Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology startup focused on creating novel cancer medicines.

Key Players:

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • Johnson & Johnson Inc

  • Merck & Co

  • Pfizer Inc

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Bayer AG

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

  • Among others

Key Segment

By Therapy:

  • Targeted Therapy

  • Chemotherapy

  • Immunotherapy

  • Others

By Indication:

  • Pituitary

  • Meningioma

  • Glioma

  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail & Online Pharmacy

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16725

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Brain Tumor Drugs Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

  3.6. Regulatory Landscape

      3.6.1. By Key Regions

      3.6.2. By Key Countries

  3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16725

About the Healthcare at Future Market Insights

The healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Adiponectin Testing Market Size: The adiponectin testing market is projected to expand its roots in the global market at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Mobile Computed Tomography Scanners Market Share: The mobile computed tomography scanners market is likely to record a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Multiplex Molecular Diagnostics Market Demand: The multiplex molecular diagnostics market has anticipated a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, up from US$ 23.2 Billion in 2022 to reach the valuation of US$ 39.25 Billion by 2032.

Dyslexia Treatments Market Growth: The global dyslexia treatment market is anticipated to touch a market worth US$ 8061.5 Million in 2032, increasing from US$ 4096.1 Million in 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Disposable Insulin-Delivery Device Market Overview: The global disposable insulin-delivery device market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 14,585.6 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to be valued at US$ 32,887.5 Million from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, US, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says S&P 500 Could Drop 26% in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive US equities are flashing a warning sign that could see the S&P 500 sliding as much as 26% in the first half of this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapWhile recent data sug

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • China Tech Giants Tumble as Resurgence Spurs Fear of a Price War

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising internet crackdown, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Bulks Up on Shopify, Pares 2 Other Stakes

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation has slid 34% over the past year and 74% from its February 2021 peak.

  • What's in Store for Medical Properties (MPW) in Q4 Earnings?

    Improving operating fundamentals of its operators and inflation-protected leases are likely to have aided Medical Properties' (MPW) Q4 earnings. However, higher interest rates might have been a deterrent.

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • Adani Selloff Drags Group’s Market Value to Under $100 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The combined equity market value of Adani Group’s 10 companies slipped below $100 billion on Tuesday, as the embattled conglomerate struggles to reassure investors following a scathing report by a US short seller.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bet

  • Already worth $19 billion, Ray Dalio will be paid ‘billions’ more after retiring from Bridgewater: report

    Founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund founder Ray Dalio is set to be paid billions in an exit package when he retired from Bridgewater Associates last year, according to a report by the New York Times on Monday.

  • Is Palo Alto (PANW) Q2 Earnings Likely to Beat Estimates?

    Palo Alto's (PANW) fiscal Q2 revenues are expected to have benefited from the heightened demand for cybersecurity solutions.

  • Amazon stock drop has workers facing pay squeeze

    Corporate employees for tech-giant Amazon will see a 15-50% drop in salaries in 2023 due to the stock’s underperformance in 2022.

  • Microsoft and Nintendo Sign 10-Year Contract for Call of Duty

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Nintendo Co. formalized their agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for a decade, a move designed to allay fears about the blockbuster game becoming an Xbox exclusive.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Ma

  • NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q4 Earnings to be Hurt by Weak Chip Demand

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) overall financial performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is likely to have been hurt by the weakening demand for chips used in the gaming end market.

  • Should You Buy NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) After Golden Cross?

    Should investors be excited or worried when a stock's 50 -day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average?

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Self-Storage Investment Is Now A Cash Business And Fund Activity Is Soaring

    Location and market conditions continue to drive the self-storage investment sector. Locations where housing sales have stalled have been the first to struggle with self-storage occupancy. Rising interest rates and a lack of available bank funding have also put the brakes on self-storage acquisitions. So it’s with some surprise that Prime Group Holdings LLC recently offered the largest private equity fund ever raised to exclusively invest in self-storage properties. Nearly $2.5 billion has been

  • Stocks Slide on Fed Concern as Dollar Gets a Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures and European stocks fell as investors worried about the prospects of interest-rates staying higher for longer and a deepening of geopolitical tensions. The dollar rebounded on haven appeal.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China B