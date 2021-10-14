U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.50
    +40.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,553.00
    +296.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,924.00
    +159.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.30
    +25.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.38
    +0.94 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.31 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5400
    -0.0090 (-0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    -2.39 (-12.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3712
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4920
    +0.2450 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,502.79
    +2,492.77 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.96
    +44.56 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.81
    +58.99 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Brain Wafers™ Offer Novel Path to Increase Neurotransmitters for Brain and Body Energy

·3 min read

Convenient Wafers in a Pouch Also Help with Focus and Provide Mood and Memory Support

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2pt5 Health announces the official launch of its unique supplement, Brain Wafers. Offering on-the-go energy for brain and body, Brain Wafers have natural ingredients that enhance the body's own production of excitatory neurotransmitters – safely increasing mental and physical energy, along with providing mood and memory support. Designed as an oral lozenge, Brain Wafers are easy to use, with no pills to swallow, no water needed, and are packaged in take-anywhere, single-use pouches. 2pt5 Health is a nutraceutical company that creates natural supplements that work with the body for maximum benefits.

The Science Behind Neurotransmitters

Neurotransmitters are natural brain chemicals that help transmit nerve impulses to other nerves and organs, often classified as either stimulating or inhibiting. Stimulating neurotransmitters include acetylcholine and dopamine. Brain Wafers have natural precursors for aiding the body in creating these neurotransmitters. Acetylcholine plays a role in attention and arousal, and works to activate muscles. It allows you to learn and remember, and to regulate attention and mood. Dopamine positively affects attention, behavior and cognition, learning, memory, mood, movement, and pleasurable reward.

Efficient Energy Delivered to the Brain

"Absorbing and using nutrients is a more complex process than many people realize," said John Pillepich, 2pt5 Health cofounder. "Portions of many nutrients and drugs that enter the GI tract never enter general circulation because they are inactivated by the liver. Called First Past Effect, this decreases the amount of nutrients that reach general circulation. Because Brain Wafers are lozenges, a higher percentage of the nutrients are absorbed in the mouth via sublingual and buccal absorption. This promotes direct entry into systemic blood circulation, reducing loss. Nutrients from Brain Wafers are quickly and efficiently absorbed and used, giving a needed energy lift that starts in minutes."

Who benefits? People who need…

  • Quick Action: People who have careers that have times of quiet, interspersed with periods of intense activity, including firefighters, police officers, and frontline medical personnel. Brain Wafers are on-call whenever one needs to be alert and focused, quickly.

  • Convenience: For people constantly on-the-go, who do not want to carry around cans of energy drinks or cups of coffee.

  • Caffeine Free: Some people become too jittery from caffeine and want to avoid its negative effects.

Naturally sweetened with only ten calories, each Brain Wafer pouch holds one wafer, with ten pouches per box. A pouch measures 2.5" square (two point five), hence the name of the company, which was inspired by this size.

Brain Wafers are manufactured in the United States in a facility certified Good Manufacturing Practices by NSF International. The GMP certification follows the only accredited American National Standard in the dietary supplement industry developed in accordance with the FDA's 21 CFR part 111.

Click Here to View Brochure

For more information on Brain Wafers and future products, sign up for the company newsletter. Or follow 2pt5 Health on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About 2pt5 Health, Inc.

Founded by nutritionist and pharmacy technician John Pillepich and creative director Roger Greiner, 2pt5 Health is guided by a simple but powerful vision: To help energize people's lives, naturally. Filling a need in the nootropics market for efficient, effective energy and memory enhancement formulas, 2pt5 Health offers products that are not only safe and natural, but convenient too. Explore the power of Brain Wafers at: BrainBodyWafers.com.

Media Contact:
John Pillepich
1-609-575-0880
320272@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brain-wafers-offer-novel-path-to-increase-neurotransmitters-for-brain-and-body-energy-301399824.html

SOURCE 2pt5 Health, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The FDA Is Set to Decide on Moderna's Booster. Here's What It Means for the Stock.

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has seen better days. Shares of the coronavirus vaccine giant have dropped 30% over the past month. Now, investors have turned their attention to something else: A regulatory meeting that could determine whether Moderna's booster candidate reaches the market in the coming days.

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • Pfizer Just Scored Another Key Regulatory Approval

    Late last month, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that its drug, abrocitinib, was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) as a treatment for patients 12 years old and up with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis or eczema. Japan's regulatory approval of abrocitinib under its trade name of Cibinqo came just weeks after approval by the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for adults and adolescents with moderate to severe eczema. Let's dig into why the MHLW approved the drug for its eczema indication, as well as its sales potential and what it means for Pfizer.

  • With its e-cigarette authorization, the FDA is buying into Big Tobacco’s narrative

    The FDA authorized marketing of the first e-cigarette products, and several others are under review.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

    Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory

  • Berlin's Mayd bags $15M seed to deliver meds fast

    Berlin-based Mayd has spied an opportunity to build out a medicine delivery platform in Europe which partners with the small-scale pharmacies that tend to be the norm on the continent, capitializing on how the pandemic has generally accelerated demand for on-demand delivery. Regulatory restrictions and fragmentation across Europe, with a patchwork of per-country rules around prescriptions, may explain why this use-case hasn't already been sewn up by a handful of pharmacy or platform giants. The picture for medicine delivery in Europe is very different vs the US, per Mayd co-founder Lukas Pieczonka, who notes that a patchwork of rules can apply in different countries in Europe -- including (still) some limitations on e-prescriptions.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • Oncolytics Biotech®Partner Adlai Nortye Doses First Patient in Chinese Bridging Trial Evaluating Pelareorep-Paclitaxel Combination Treatment in Breast Cancer

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that its partner Adlai Nortye has initiated dosing in a bridging clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • 3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in biotech companies can be hard to figure out. Great science and early-stage success doesn't always translate into drug approvals. In fact, only 10% of drug candidates that enter phase 1 trials will make it to the market.

  • Miromatrix hits clinical milestone on path to scale organ transplants

    The successful nature of the transplants demonstrates the efficacy of bioengineered whole organs using the company's technology.

  • Never Use This One Product to Disinfect Your Home, FDA Warns

    Cleaning has been a hot topic throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early days of the pandemic, many people were wiping down their groceries before bringing them inside, removing their clothes at the front door to wash them upon returning home, and stocking up on disinfectants to fend off the virus on high-contact surfaces throughout their homes.While it may still be in your best interest to adhere to some of the cleaning and personal hygiene habits you developed when COVID first hit, from re

  • U.S. to open Canada, Mexico borders for vaccinated visitors

    Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis & Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Cerner CEO lays out mission of battling health care 'noise'

    New Cerner Corp. CEO Dr. David Feinberg extols the progress made in health care, but he notes that patients and providers still must deal with significant hassles, something he intends to have the North Kansas City health IT company ameliorate.

  • If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your m

  • FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

    For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an electronic cigarette, saying the vaping device from R.J. Reynolds can help smokers cut back on conventional cigarettes. Facing a court deadline, the FDA has been conducting a sweeping review of vaping products to determine which ones should be allowed to remain on the market. The agency said in September it had rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens.

  • Is AstraZeneca Set to Soar With an Advanced Breast Cancer Treatment?

    During October, many Americans acknowledge breast cancer awareness month in an effort to fight this horrible disease. It is the second-leading cancer among women, behind lung cancer. In a relentless effort to overcome this challenge, the medical community and pharmaceutical companies are heavily involved in the investigation, development, and production of treatments that could save the lives of millions.

  • Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Reveals Her Six-Pack Abs In A Crop Top On IG

    The 56-year-old actress and model just flaunted her fiery abs on Instagram—wearing a knit crop top. Gardening and logging keep her in tip-top shape.