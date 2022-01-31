U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.25
    -20.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,353.00
    -242.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,438.00
    +5.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,941.70
    -23.90 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.07
    +0.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1151
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.11
    -1.38 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    +0.2300 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,952.88
    -1,069.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.01
    +4.55 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.47
    -0.60 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

BrainBox AI Announces Global Distribution Agreement with ABB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BrainBox AI Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABB
  • ABLZF

High-growth start up partners with global technology leader to launch AI-driven building solution

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainBox AI, a pioneer in predictive and self-adaptive commercial building technology, is pleased to announce its global distribution agreement with ABB. ABB will offer BrainBox AI’s technology services with a co-branded customer user interface (UI).

This step confirms the next phase of the key relationship following the October 28, 2021, Series A funding announcement, wherein ABB participated as lead investor.

This agreement demonstrates ABB’s clear recognition of the significant capabilities that BrainBox AI’s technology offers and the synchrony with its goals to make buildings smarter, safer, and secure while improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

The continuation of this strategic engagement allows the ABB Building and Home Automation Systems unit to supplement its existing portfolio of digital offerings with BrainBox AI's solution. With BrainBox AI’s technology as the driving force, buildings can benefit from up to a 20-40% decrease in their carbon footprint as well as a reduction in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) energy costs of up to 25%. In addition, BrainBox AI’s deep learning software increases occupant comfort and extends the life of HVAC equipment without upfront capital expenditure.

“All business leaders need up-to-date, real-time information in order to make intelligent decisions. Property management is no different,” explains Thorsten Mueller, Head of Global Product Group Building and Home Automation Solutions, ABB Smart Buildings. “Operational data helps businesses to highlight areas for improvement, optimize operations, find efficiencies and drive cost-savings. Data intelligence helps to create buildings that learn by processing the vast amounts of data that integrated buildings systems create, AI algorithms in smart buildings can make autonomous decisions around HVAC systems and lighting that benefit the owner, employees and the environment.”

BrainBox AI offers artificial intelligence (AI) to combat climate change by making commercial buildings smarter and more efficient. Its flagship product is currently installed in over 100 000 000 sq. ft. of real estate across 18 countries. Through seamless communication with building management systems (BMS), the technology optimizes HVAC systems in real-time, permitting the existing infrastructure to become predictive and self-adaptive, while significantly reducing energy consumption and emissions.

“This announcement is a natural step forward in our relationship with ABB, further demonstrating their commitment to bringing automation and AI to the market. This distribution agreement paves the way for deeper collaboration, including integration and joint product development.” Frank Sullivan, Chief Commercial Officer, BrainBox AI.

AHR Expo 2022; January 31 – February 2

Representatives from both BrainBox AI and ABB are currently on site at the AHR Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Conference attendees with inquiries concerning this news release are encouraged to visit the BrainBox AI booth, C1788, or the ABB Building Solutions Booth C1559, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About BrainBox AI

BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 100 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal’s École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University.

Learn more about BrainBox AI.

About ABB
(ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation, and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years. ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com.

For media inquiries:

For BrainBox AI
Liz Culley-Sullo
Director, Public Relations
l.culley-sullo@brainboxai.com

For ABB
Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
media.relations@ch.abb.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • The Offshore Wind Boom Is Just Getting Started

    The offshore wind power industry is finally beginning to gain traction, and the Biden administration could kick the boom into overdrive

  • What would a wind farm off the NC coast look like from the beach? Here’s an idea.

    New visualizations give an idea of what a wind farm off Brunswick County would look like from Bald Head Island. The residents are jealous of their view.

  • Ambani’s $75 Billion Plan Aims to Make India a Hydrogen Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s ambitious effort to pivot his conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. toward green energy could transform India into a clean-hydrogen juggernaut.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealVolatile Mon

  • U.K. Wind Energy Hits Record, Bringing Relief to Power Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleU.K. wind farms produced a record amount of energy on Saturday, helping to ease the country’s dependence on expensive fossil fuel

  • Gov. Kim Reynolds renews effort to require higher ethanol blends at Iowa pumps

    Reynolds' latest legislation advanced through a House subcommittee Tuesday with support from renewable fuel groups and criticism from gas stations.

  • Electric cars on show in Washington as Biden pushes for green revolution

    Auto show dedicates entire pavilion to electric vehicles but experts say more charging stations are needed for Biden’s goal to be realized An Electrify America charging station display at the Washington Auto Show. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The Washington DC Auto Show has been showcasing alternative fuel vehicles for 15 years, but this is the first year an entire pavilion was dedicated to electric vehicles, or EVs. In part, you can thank the current occupant of the nearby White House for that. I

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • PGI's West Prefers U.S. Over Other DM & EM Stocks

    Principal Global Investors Executive Director International Business & Clients Kirk West says he is retaining a preference for the U.S. over other DM and EM stocks. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Australia to Scrap QE, Revise Up Inflation as Rate Debate Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealAustralia’s central bank

  • Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson's total compensation rose 39% in 2021 to $20.4 million

    Starbucks Corp. disclosed that Chief Executive Kevin Johnson's total compensation for 2021 totaled $20.43 million in 2021, up 39% from $14.67 million in 2020, which was down from $19.24 million in 2019. According to the coffee giant's 2021 proxy statement released late Friday, Johnson's base salary rose 4.5% from a year ago to $1.61 million, while the value of stock awards grew 32% to $14.76 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation increased 117% to $4.03 million, while all other compe

  • What to Expect from JPMorgan’s Viva Wallet Acquisition

    JPMorgan (JPM) is America’s largest investment banking stock by market cap. Led by Jamie Dimon, the firm has achieved tremendous success in recent times through offerings in investment banking, trading, loan origination, related consumer products, and more. I am bullish on the stock. Viva Wallet Acquisition JPMorgan has agreed a deal to acquire 49% of a European cloud-based payments company, Viva Wallet. The acquisition reiterates the bank's emphasis on speeding up its payment solutions by expan

  • Amundi’s Cash-Rich Gulf Clients Look Beyond U.S. to China, India

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest asset manager said its wealthy clients in the Persian Gulf are looking beyond U.S. markets and instead focusing more on equities in developing nations like China and India.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to L

  • Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Bought $20 Million of Stock

    Netflix stock has lost a third of its value this year. Co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings just made his first open-market purchase of the shares.

  • U.S. public pension funds seen turning to more 'aggressive' investment - report

    U.S. public pension funds will likely have to switch to more aggressive investment strategies in the coming years to fill funding gaps despite assets held by sovereign investors having grown to record levels amid the 2021 equity market boom, a new report said. On average, the difference between assets and liabilities at U.S. public pension funds, known as the "funded ratio," remains "unsatisfactory" at less than 75%, sovereign investor specialist Global SWF said in a report. To boost returns, many will likely have to focus on alternative assets, including private equity and private credit, Diego Lopez at Global SWF told Reuters.

  • Dutch telco KPN hikes dividend as earnings rise

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch telecom company KPN announced on Monday a new share buyback program and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit rose on the back of growing mobile revenues. The largest telecom provider in the Netherlands said it would buy back 300 million euros ($335 million) worth of its own shares this year, while it expected to increase its dividend by 5% over this year. "Although cost savings were moderate, productivity increased considerably and improving service revenues supported growth in EBITDA, while free cash flow exceeded our guidance", Chief Executive Joost Farwerck commented on KPN's 2021 results in a statement.

  • Stock Futures Waver on Final Day of Tumultuous Month

    The S&P 500 is on course for its worst monthly performance since March 2020, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is set for its worst month since October 2008.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin’s 50% Correction Is Nothing New

    Bitcoin's 50% drop from November's record high within historical norms, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its

  • Vodafone shares rise on Cevian news, hopes for more deals

    Shares in Vodafone rose 4% on Monday after reports that activist investor Cevian Capital had bought an undisclosed stake in the mobile group to encourage it to lead a consolidation drive in Europe. Analysts and investors welcomed the move after the British company's shares languished during the two years of the pandemic, held back by competition in markets such as Italy, Spain and Portugal. Chief Executive Nick Read, Vodafone's former CFO who has been in the top job since Oct. 2018, has called for more consolidation in Europe and said it was willing to pursue merger opportunities for its Vantage Towers infrastructure spin-out.