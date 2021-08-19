U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

BrainBox AI to Showcase Its Innovative Technology at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference

·3 min read

The only Canadian company, and one of ten globally, chosen for prestigious Tech For Our Planet program at COP26, designed to spark environmental change and help the world reach its net zero targets

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BrainBox AI, a pioneer in predictive and self-adaptive commercial building technology, is proud to announce its participation in the Tech For Our Planet challenge program, an initiative at the upcoming 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) empowering new technology that is accelerating the global goal of carbon neutrality. BrainBox AI has been selected by the UK Government to display its technology in Challenge 3 – Thinking Smart, which is dedicated to solutions that can capture and share data to better predict and manage energy consumption. In the three months leading into COP26, which will be held in November in Glasgow, BrainBox AI will demonstrate the benefits of grid-interactive buildings to achieve net zero objectives for the electrical grid.

BrainBox AI to showcase its innovative technology at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (CNW Group/BrainBox AI)
BrainBox AI to showcase its innovative technology at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (CNW Group/BrainBox AI)

A market leader in the cleantech and proptech sectors for its commercial building technology, BrainBox AI is one of just ten start-up companies chosen to participate in the program, which is run by the UK Government and PUBLIC, a leading govtech company dedicated to helping solve public sector issues.

"BrainBox AI is excited to present our groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology as part of COP26's showcase of some of the top companies helping to save our planet for future generations," says Sam Ramadori, President of BrainBox AI. "The recent IPCC Report laid out in stark terms how the Earth is transforming in unprecedented ways. Reducing carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases may be our only chance to limit destruction to our climate. By implementing technologies like BrainBox AI in one of the world's greatest energy consumers, buildings, we can turn the tide and help the real estate industry play its part in stopping the effects of climate change."

BrainBox AI offers artificial intelligence (AI) to combat climate change by making commercial buildings smarter and more efficient. Its flagship product, currently installed in over 100,000,000 sq. ft. of real estate across 17 countries, combines AI and cloud computing to create a fully autonomous commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution. Through seamless communication with building management systems (BMS), the technology optimizes HVAC systems in real-time, permitting the existing infrastructure to become predictive and self-adaptive, while significantly reducing energy consumption and emissions.

BrainBox AI's deep learning and cloud-based computing algorithms produce a saving in total energy costs of up to 25%, a 20 - 40% reduction in carbon footprint and a 60% increase in occupant comfort. Building operators can also see up to 50% extension in the service life of the HVAC equipment. This month, BrainBox AI activated its global monitoring network, which provides 24/7 support and HVAC system analysis to its customers around the world. In 2020, BrainBox AI was recognized by TIME as one of the Top 100 best inventions and by CB Insights as one of the Top 100 AI start-ups redefining industries in 2021. The company is also a member of the MaRS Discovery District, the largest urban innovation hub in North America.

About BrainBox AI

BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 100 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University.

Learn more about BrainBox AI.

