Brainbox Validates NeuroCap(TM) In Testing Regimen; Adds Them to its Sports Medicine and Pharma Solutions

Brain Scientific Inc.
·2 min read
Brain Scientific Inc.
Brain Scientific Inc.

Brainbox, a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) with decades of technical and academic expertise, finds Brain Scientific’s NeuroCap perfect for its applications

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire –– Brain Scientific (OTCQB:BRSF), a Florida-based applied science technology company, announced today that Brainbox, a leading CRO with decades of expertise, fully tested Brain Scientific’s NeuroCap and will integrate them into their client solutions.

“"We tested Brain Scientific’s NeuroCaps and determined that they perform extremely well,” said Andrew Thomas, Brainbox’s Managing Director and Co-Founder. “We are definitely going to use these in our sports medicine and pharmaceutical CRO solutions.”

Brainbox brings together decades of technical and academic expertise to provide a wide range of customizable solutions, together with expert hands-on training to satisfy even the most demanding of non-invasive brain stimulation research studies. Brainbox enables the very best neuroscience research with tailored and integrated non-invasive brain stimulation and brain imaging solutions.

“We’re excited to see the results of Brainbox’s testing of our game changing NeuroCap,” said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Brain Scientific. “Their deep technical and academic expertise is highly respected and well-known and validates that the NeuroCap is a modern and innovative solution to further important research in sports medicine and pharmaceuticals.”

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific Inc. (brainscientific.com) is an applied sciences technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of medical and OEM devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap™ and NeuroEEG™ are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time, and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of OEM devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products, or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS
ir@brainscientific.com

MEDIA
pr@brainscientific.com

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



