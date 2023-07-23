BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might BrainChip Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2022, BrainChip Holdings had US$23m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$14m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 20 months from December 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is BrainChip Holdings Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that BrainChip Holdings trimmed its cash burn by 4.6% over the last twelve months. But the operating revenue growth of 219% was even better. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can BrainChip Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like BrainChip Holdings is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$448m, BrainChip Holdings' US$14m in cash burn equates to about 3.1% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About BrainChip Holdings' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about BrainChip Holdings' cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BrainChip Holdings that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

