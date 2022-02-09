U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,523.75
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,415.00
    +73.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,774.00
    +39.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.00
    +8.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.74
    -0.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    -0.1780 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,736.09
    -773.67 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.01
    -17.85 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.49
    +23.42 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL INITIATES CLINICAL TRIAL AGREEMENT TO TACKLE OPIOID ADDICTION

·5 min read

The approved investigational new drug (IND) study is for a PK study to use as a precursor in an
Opiate addiction study

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Brains Bioceutical Corp ("Brains Bio" or the "Company"), a global leader in pharmaceutical EU-GMP grade Cannabidiol (CBD) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), is pleased to announce the initiation of a clinical trial, using an EU-GMP grade CBD API from their wholly-owned subsidiary BSPG Laboratories in clinical trials.

Brains Bio logo (CNW Group/Brains&#xa0;Bioceutical&#xa0;Corp.)
Brains Bio logo (CNW Group/Brains Bioceutical Corp.)

As part of this study initiation, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY, is initiating the PK study with Brains Bio's oral drug formulation of CBD in a hard gelatin capsule. This preliminary data will be used as a foundation for potential future clinical trials in opioid addiction studies as well as other related disorders. It will serve as a valuable addition to Brains Bio's ongoing clinical trials, research, and development and augment the company's intellectual property portfolio.

Icahn Mount Sinai is a world-renowned leader in medical and scientific training, biomedical research and patient care. It is the medical school for the Mount Sinai Health System, which includes eight hospital campuses and has more than 7,000 faculty members and nearly 4,500 students, residents and fellows. Mount Sinai is focused on the pursuit of intellectual exchange, breakthrough research and multidisciplinary teamwork in biomedical discoveries and advances.

"We are implementing a global first within the CBD industry for this type of research with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which we hope will inspire further research across the globe," said Ricky Brar, Chairman and CEO of Brains Bio. "I'm very proud of this accomplishment, wherein we have combined our strengths in producing pharmaceutical CBD API to create a unique partnership with an esteemed clinical research organization and initiate a landmark clinical trial."

"Our multidisciplinary research investigates the neurobiology underlying addiction disorders and related psychiatric illnesses," said Yasmin Hurd, PhD, Ward-Coleman Chair of Translational Neuroscience and the Director of the Addiction Institute at Mount Sinai. "We are proud to be further exploring the possibilities of CBD and its therapeutic effects. Mount Sinai is committed to the pursuit of ideas that often challenge conventional wisdom to revolutionize the practice of medicine and produce dramatically better outcomes for patients."

The team of world-renowned scientists and executives at Brains Bio continues to achieve landmark milestones with a relentless pursuit of historic firsts in the CBD industry. Brains Bio has participated in over 13 clinical trials across the globe in various therapeutic disciplines. As one of the only EU-GMP producers in the world, Brains Bio is strategically positioned to become a global leader in CBD production and research.

"We look forward to monetizing and capitalizing on the resulting market opportunities that will result from this study," said Brar. "When it comes to the CBD industry as a whole, patients and consumers are demanding research. We are proud to be able to play a part in addressing this critical gap in the emerging industry."

Since 2014, Brains Bio's subsidiary, BSPG Laboratories located in Sandwich, Kent, United Kingdom, has been a leader in clinical-stage, natural source, cannabinoid manufacturing. Brains Bio presently has Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA) approval to manufacture pharmaceutical-grade ingredients (API) for the global pharmaceutical industry.

ABOUT BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL CORP

Brains Bio is the leader in evidence-based cannabinoid and phytochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to enhance life and treatment options for consumers and patients. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in the United Kingdom, Brains Bio is one of the only producers of natural hemp-based cannabinoid APIs in the world. Combined with the company's unparalleled expertise and institutional knowledge in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and cannabinoid-based product development, Brains Bio is strategically positioned to be a trailblazer in healthcare innovation across the world.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release contains forward looking statements or forward-looking information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of securities laws. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brains-bioceutical-initiates-clinical-trial-agreement-to-tackle-opioid-addiction-301478375.html

SOURCE Brains Bioceutical Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c0360.html

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Pfizer Stock Fell 2.8%. Did Investors Misunderstand the Revenue Guidance?

    Pfizer shares dropped sharply on Tuesday after the company’s 2022 sales guidance appeared to fall short of expectations. The guidance that Pfizer (ticker: PFE) presented, however, doesn’t take into account future sales of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral, but only sales already made. In its Tuesday earnings release, Pfizer said it expected revenues of between $98 billion and $102 billion in 2022, including Covid-19 vaccine sales of $32 billion and Covid-19 antiviral sales of $22 billion.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

    Fourth-quarter sales of Xpovio were encouraging, but top-line results from another trial were a little disappointing.

  • Novavax Stock Tumbles on Report That Vaccine Deliveries Are Lagging

    Novavax shares, down more than 15% on Tuesday, have fallen 43% so far this year and 74% over the past 12 months.

  • Pfizer Stock Drops After Earnings. Guidance Fell Short of Estimates.

    The firm expects record revenue in 2022 and sees a big increase in sales of its Covid antiviral. Total revenue projections fell short of expectations.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy On Expectations For Bullish Covid Pill Sales?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $5 billion to $6 billion in sales of its Covid pill this year? Is MRK stock a buy?

  • Pfizer's COVID product sales to top $50 billion this year, investors want more

    Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects 2022 sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pill to top $54 billion, but that fell short of lofty Wall Street estimates and its shares were off about 3%. Still, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said final sales for its oral COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, could be "way bigger" than what Pfizer has forecast since its current outlook only included contracts that have been or are close to being signed. Pfizer currently expects $22 billion in 2022 sales of the treatment, compared with Wall Street estimates of $22.88 billion.

  • ‘You will not believe what I’ve just found.’ Inside the ivermectin saga: a hacked password, mysterious websites and faulty data.

    How a drug used to treat parasites for decades became the hot and controversial drug of the pandemic

  • J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in crucial plant - NYT

    J&J currently has millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in inventory, the company said in an email, adding that it continues to provide all its fill-and-finish sites with drug substance required to produce its shot. "We continue to fulfill our contractual obligations in relation to the COVAX Facility and the African Union," J&J said. The NYT report, however, said with the Leiden plant temporarily unavailable, it could reduce the supply of the J&J vaccine by a few hundred million doses.

  • Pfizer Forecasts $54 Billion in 2022 Sales From Its Covid-19 Vaccine, Treatment

    The drugmaker is on the hunt for deals to bolster its pipeline of experimental products as it forecast strong sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and treatment.

  • Will Covid-19 Vaccine Nasal Sprays Be the Pandemic Game-Changer We Need?

    Promising results from a study at Yale University are still undergoing peer-review — but offer hope for managing Covid-19 in the future

  • India approves Sputnik Light COVID shot for unvaccinated - local manufacturer

    India has approved Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for people who have not yet received a vaccine, the shot's Indian manufacturer said on Monday. Russia said on Sunday that India had approved Sputnik Light for emergency use, almost 10 months after it cleared the two-dose Sputnik V. "The current restricted use in emergency situation approval from the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) to Sputnik Light is for the single-shot standalone vaccine," a spokesperson for Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's told Reuters in an email.

  • COVID-19 vaccine production quietly suspended at Johnson & Johnson: report

    Johnson & Johnson temporarily halted production of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Netherlands, the only manufacturing hub making usable doses for the pharmaceutical company, according to a New York Times report on Tuesday.The company stopped production of the vaccine at its facility in the Dutch city of Leiden at the end of 2021 and has instead turned its attention to making another vaccine for an unrelated virus, the Times reported. The pause...

  • Novavax underdelivers on COVID vaccine promises

    (Reuters) -Novavax Inc has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries such as the Philippines, public officials involved in their government's vaccine rollouts told Reuters. Novavax said it has completed delivery of around 10 million vaccine doses to Indonesia and that shipments of several million shots arrived in Australia and New Zealand on Monday. Some shipments have been held up by regulatory processes and are waiting in a distribution warehouse to go to healthcare providers, Novavax spokesperson Amy Speak said.

  • Pharmacies feel stiffed on COVID pill payments

    Some pharmacies are getting paid as little as $1 to dispense the COVID antiviral pills made by Pfizer and Merck.Why it matters: Most pharmacies want to offer the drugs, especially the one from Pfizer that drastically cuts the odds of hospitalization and death. But low payments could hurt Americans' ability to access the pills in some areas if pharmacies decide they can't afford to stock them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow i

  • Softbank leads $150M round for Boston biotech partnered with Big Pharma

    Dewpoint Therapeutics, a biomolecular condensates startup known for its partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies, has brought in $150 million as it marches toward the clinic.

  • COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5 Could Change the World—Starting With America

    Robyn Beck/AFP via GettyNew York pharma Pfizer has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to give emergency-use authorization to the company’s messenger-RNA COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. residents from 6 months to 5 years old. All 24 million of them.Experts say approval could come in a matter of weeks, and once the FDA gives Pfizer the nod to offer two doses of mRNA to under-5s, almost all Americans will be eligible for jabs.Whether there'll be a massive uptick in vaccinations, however, is stil

  • Pfizer's 2021 profits doubled to $22 bn on strong Covid vaccine sales

    Pfizer forecast more than $50 billion in 2022 sales for its Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutic on Tuesday as the giant pharma company reported a more than doubling of annual profits on strong vaccine sales.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.