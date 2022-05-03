U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.50
    -19.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,828.00
    -152.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,009.25
    -63.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.70
    -11.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.72
    -1.45 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.51
    -0.89 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2500
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0630
    -0.1180 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,413.24
    -307.43 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.03
    -5.63 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.75
    -55.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

BrainStorm Announces Upcoming Scientific Conference Presentations

·5 min read

Data on MSC-NTF exosome technology at ISCT 2022 and ISEV 2022 conferences

NurOwn® CFS biomarker analysis to be presented at ALS Drug Development Summit

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announces presentations at upcoming scientific conferences in May 2022. New data on the company's proprietary MSC-NTF exosome technology will be presented at ISCT 2022 (May 4 to 7 in San Francisco, CA) and at the ISEV 2022 Annual Meeting (May 25 to 29 in Lyon, France). An analysis of CSF biomarkers from the NurOwn® Phase 3 trial will be presented at the ALS Drug Development Summit (May 24 to 26 in Boston, MA).

BrainStorm_Logo
BrainStorm_Logo

International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy Meeting

Presentation Details: MSC-NTF derived small extracellular vesicles display superior macrophage immunomodulation compared with vesicles derived from naïve MSCs

Presenter: Dr. Kim Thacker, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs and Clinical Innovation, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Date/Time Wednesday May 4, 18:30-20:00 (Pacific Time), Exosome/EV session
Conference Link: ISCT 2022

The presentation will highlight results of a preclinical study undertaken to understand the mechanisms underlying the superior preclinical efficacy of Exo MSC-NTF versus Exo-MSC against acute lung injury. The effects of each on macrophage secretion of inflammatory factors were assessed.

ISEV 2022 Annual Meeting, Lyon France

Presentation Details: Therapeutic effect of MSC-NTF exosomes in experimental bleomycin-induced lung injury

Presenter: Haggai Kaspi PhD, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
Date/Time: Thursday May 26, 2022, 16:00- 17:00 (Central European Time)
Conference Link: https://www.isev.org/

Results will be presented from a preclinical study examining the advantage of Exo MSC-NTF over Exo MSC, focusing on different lung injury

ALS Drug Development Summit, Boston MA

Presentation Details: Advancing novel CSF biomarkers to evaluate ALS target engagement & improve therapeutic outcomes

Presenter: Ralph Kern MD MHSc, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Date/Time: May 25, 2022, 0930- 1000 (Eastern Time)
Conference Link: https://www.als-drug-development.com/

The presentation will focus on the use of CSF biomarkers to interrogate multiple neuroinflammatory, neurodegenerative and neuroprotection pathways and confirm the mechanism of action and target engagement of NurOwn (MSC-NTF) cell therapy in Brainstorm's Phase 3 ALS randomized trial.

Dr. Kern will be acting as Conference Chair on Day One of the ALS Drug Development Summit

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). BrainStorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information, including statements regarding future clinical trial enrollment and data, constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may," "should," "would," "could," "will," "expect," "likely," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, BrainStorm's need to raise additional capital, BrainStorm's ability to continue as a going concern, prospects for future regulatory approval of BrainStorm's NurOwn® treatment candidate, the success of BrainStorm's product development programs and research, regulatory and personnel issues, development of a global market for our products and services, the ability to secure and maintain research institutions to conduct our clinical trials, the ability to generate significant revenue, the ability of BrainStorm's NurOwn® treatment candidate to achieve broad acceptance as a treatment option for ALS or other neurodegenerative diseases, BrainStorm's ability to manufacture and commercialize the NurOwn® treatment candidate, obtaining patents that provide meaningful protection, competition and market developments, BrainStorm's ability to protect our intellectual property from infringement by third parties, heath reform legislation, demand for our services, currency exchange rates and product liability claims and litigation; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trials, supply chain, and operations; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
John Mullaly
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: +1 617-429-3548
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Uri Yablonka
uri@brainstorm-cell.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brainstorm-announces-upcoming-scientific-conference-presentations-301538107.html

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Shot 7% Higher Today

    As a nasally administered medicine, Covishield has a short pathway to upper airways and the lungs; COVID infections in these regions have been particularly damaging to many patients and have led to significant fatalities. In its press release trumpeting the news, Sorrento quoted its chief medical officer, Mike Royal, as saying, "We are encouraged by the speed with which this study enrolled, as the IND was just cleared two months ago."

  • Pfizer Stock Slides As Data From Covid Antiviral Trial Disappoints Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

    "While we are disappointed in the outcome of this particular study, these results do not impact the strong efficacy and safety data we've observed in our earlier trial," said CEO Albert Bourla.

  • This Woman Opened Up About Having "Hourglass Syndrome" — A Disorder That Results From Sucking In Your Stomach Too Much

    "If it isn't the consequences of my mother and grandmother's actions."View Entire Post ›

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Treat Visceral Fat

    Visceral fat is fat tissue that surrounds our viscera (aka our internal organs). It is the more disease-producing fat when compared to subcutaneous fat, which lies under the skin. As we get "heavier' or increasing our weight it typically will go into this fat around the organs (liver, intestines, and stomach) which increases our risks for chronic lifestyle-related diseases. The visceral fat becomes metabolically more active releasing hormones that help it to store up more adipose in itself. The

  • Pfizer’s Paxlovid Stumbles as Covid Preventative. The Earnings Are Tuesday.

    The company said Friday that the Covid-19 antiviral drug failed to show a statistically significant benefit as a prophylactic treatment.

  • COVID Cases are Rising Again and Here's What NOT to Do

    We're all ready for COVID to be over. But just because we want the pandemic to be done doesn't make it so, and although experts are urging Americans to make individual risk-benefit calculations when returning to normal activities for the benefit of their mental health, they say that certain precautions are still necessary. We're learning to live with COVID-19, and for everyone's health, that means not making these mistakes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • Hopkins partners with Maryland biotech Orgenesis on new cell therapy center

    Orgenesis plans to open the Maryland Center for Cell Therapy Manufacturing on Johns Hopkins' East Baltimore medical campus.

  • Illumina Announces Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Janssen

    Strategic Dx partnering allows for innovation and value at scale

  • What I saw in line at a South Jersey marijuana dispensary | Mullane

    A week after New Jersey legalized recreational sales, lines were long at Curaleaf in Bellmawr. Many said they needed to offset chronic anxiety.

  • BA.4, BA.5, 2 new Omicron variants detected in the U.S., could spark another COVID wave. Research shows these people will fare best

    The new spawns of Omicron sweeping South Africa have arrived in the U.S.

  • FDA rejects Peninsula biotech's cancer drug — at least for now

    The company, working with its partner in China, plans to ask the FDA in August to approve the drug against a type of head-and-neck cancer.

  • Naomi Judd’s death spotlights a national mental health crisis worsened by COVID-19

    Story at a glance The coronavirus pandemic is still exacerbating the country’s mental health issues, even after many restrictions were lifted and vaccines became widely available. One survey conducted in March found 52 percent of young adults reported experiencing feelings of depression and hopelessness. Country music star Naomi Judd died over the weekend after…

  • COVID Cases Are "More Than Doubling" in These States, Experts Warn

    Driven by the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant, new COVID cases are rising in many parts of the U.S.—and some states have begun to see exponential increases. The good news: Experts say BA.2 doesn't seem to be causing more severe illness. But precautions are still necessary. Here are five states where the rate of COVID cases per 100,000 residents has more than doubled in the last 14 days, and what a health experts says you should do this summer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health

  • U.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sends protesters onto streets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Anti-abortion activists and pro-abortion rights supporters took to the streets of Washington on Tuesday after news that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized abortion. A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reported on Monday. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

  • COVID Hospitalizations Are Rising in These States Now

    As though we needed a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, both cases and hospitalizations have begun to tick upward in recent weeks. The BA.2 subvariant, which is driving this surge, doesn't seem to produce more severe illness overall, but certain vulnerable people are still at risk, and it's important to keep tabs on the level of community transmission in your area: The CDC recommends taking additional precautions when local levels are "medium" or "high" to prevent hospitals fro

  • Here we go again: California coronavirus cases rising. Is a new wave coming soon?

    Coronavirus cases have risen by nearly 30% in California over the last week. Hospitalizations are up, too.

  • Transcript: Dr. Deborah Birx on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Deborah Birx, former President Donald Trump's COVID-19 response coordinator, that aired Sunday, May 1, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • International Patent Application Filed for Cervical Cancer Vaccine

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV), (FRA:5LB), (OTCQB:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that it has continued to expand the patent coverage for its cancer vaccine platform by filing an international patent application through the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") for broad geographic market coverage outside the US for cervical cancer. BioVaxys has an agreement with Procare Health of Barcelona, Spain ("Procare") for clinical co-development of the Company's autologous bihapteniz

  • Protesters gather at U.S. Supreme Court over Roe v. Wade

    STORY: A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reported on Monday.Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the authenticity of the draft opinion. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.Within hours of the news, anti-abortion activists chanting "hey, hey, ho, ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go" and abortion rights supporters shouting "abortion is healthcare" were facing off outside the court.Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in U.S. politics and has been for nearly a half century.