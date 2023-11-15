Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. And I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Michael Wood of LifeSci Advisors. Mr. Wood, you may begin.

Michael Wood: Good morning and thank you everybody for joining us. Earlier today, BrainStorm issued a press release with its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, including a corporate update. Before passing it off to the company management for prepared remarks, I’d like to remind listeners on this conference call will contain numerous statements, descriptions, forecasts and projections regarding BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics and its potential future business operations and performance, statements regarding the market potential for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, such as ALS, the sufficiency of the company's existing capital resources for continuing operations in 2023 and beyond, the safety and clinical effectiveness of NurOwn technology platform, clinical trials of NurOwn and related clinical development programs, as well as the company's ability to develop strategic collaborations and partnerships to support its business planning efforts.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond BrainStorm's control, including the risks and uncertainties described from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. The company's results may differ materially from those projected on today's call and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. Joining us on the call today morning will be Mr. Chaim Lebovits, President and CEO of BrainStorm; Dr. Stacy Lindborg, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Alla Patlis, Interim Chief Financial Officer. So I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Lebovits. Please go ahead, Chaim.

Story continues

Chaim Lebovits: Thank you, Michael. Thanks to all who have joined us to discuss our Q3 2023 financial results and ongoing progress. We are committed to our goal of making NurOwn available to the ALS community. Our priority now is to work with the FDA and do everything in our power to align in a path forward. As announced previously, we made the decision to withdraw the BLA for NurOwn from FDA review. This decision was made following the outcome of the Advisory Committee that took place to review NurOwn in September. This action was coordinated with the FDA and is used by the FDA as a withdrawal without prejudice. The next important step will be for us to conduct the meeting with the FDA. We submitted the official request just a few days ago.

We will use the opportunity to discuss next steps, including the design for confirmatory Phase 3b study in ALS which we intend to conduct at such meeting. As part of our regulatory strategy, we intend to seek a Special Protocol Assessment with the FDA before continuing with the planned registration trial. The SPA indicates agreement with the agency and the adequacy and the ability of critical elements of the trial design, including items such as patient entry criteria, endpoints and planned analyses. We believe that having a SPA in place will derisk the regulatory aspect of our ALS program. We believe the process will likely take one or two meetings with the FDA. We will provide an update once we have clarity on the path forward. In parallel with these regulatory activities, our management team and Board are getting clearer thoughts how to finance the company and ensure we have the resources to fund the planned safety trial and position ourselves for success in the future.

We're actively exploring various options to raise capital, including non-dilutive grants, as well as capitalizing on certain non-core assets, such as our exosome technology. In October, we announced a strategic realignment to prioritize and conserve resources. This involved a number of steps, including streamlining our clean room operations as well as a targeted reduction in headcount of approximately 30%. Importantly, those positions that are most critical to managing the planned Phase 3b trial and regulatory submission will be retained. We estimate that overall the strategic realignment will cut total resource consumption by approximately 50%. Many of us, including all senior management, took a 30% cut in their wages. As for myself, I took over a 90% cut for now.

These were difficult but necessary decisions. We're very thankful for the hard work and commitment of all our colleagues at BrainStorm for their contributions in advancing NurOwn. I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Stacy Lindborg for additional comments.

Stacy Lindborg: Thank you, Chaim. There remains an urgent need for new treatments for ALS, treatments that are safe and effective. Every day, patients and their families confront the harrowing reality of this terrible disease. We've assembled a considerable body of data on NurOwn in ALS participants and we continue to believe that if approved, this product has the potential to be a valuable new treatment option for people living with this disease. We are motivated by the courage of ALS patients and we're driven by the opportunity to bring a product to market that we believe can improve their lives. We look forward to continuing to engage with the FDA and conducting a confirmatory Phase 3b trial as efficiently as possible. Chaim?

Chaim Lebovits: Thank you so much, Stacy. I'll not now ask Alla to discuss our financials. Alla?

Alla Patlis: Thank you, Chaim. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits were approximately $1.4 million as of September 30, 2023 compared to $3 million as of December 31, 2022. In July, 2023, the company raised net proceeds of approximately $7 million in the registered direct offering. Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were approximately $3.3 million and $3.8 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were approximately $2.7 million and $3.1 million, respectively. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was approximately $1.2 million or $0.03 per share as compared to a net loss of approximately $6.9 million or $0.19 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022. I'll turn it back to Chaim.

Chaim Lebovits: Thank you very much, Alla. Michael Wood from LifeSci will now read some questions we have received from investors. Michael, are you there?

A scientist studying the effects of neurotrophic factors on neuronal survival.

Michael Wood: Sorry, I was on mute. Yes. Thank you, Chaim. Is it possible that even with the ADCOM decision around NurOwn, the FDA could grant limited approval for early stage ALS patients where there has been an observable positive response?

Chaim Lebovits: Stacy, do you want to take this?

Stacy Lindborg: Sure. We firmly believe that generating additional data in the form of the Phase 3b trial that we've been discussing is the only path forward that will gain regulatory approval of NurOwn. We would have never withdrawn the BLA if we weren't convinced that we would not be successful with the current data alone. Therefore, it's in our best interest to move forward as quickly as we can to get the trial started.

Michael Wood: Thanks, Stacy. Next question, how long before you know more about your funding plans? And as a follow up to that, when are you hoping to start the Phase 3b? And are you waiting for funding or grants to come in before you can commence the study?

Chaim Lebovits: Thank you. We're working with banks who are being successful, including very recently, raising funds for biotech companies like BrainStorm and they are confident in our ability to raise the funds needed to run this trial. We will first work to secure a bridge to ensure stability as a company as we work in parallel to secure funding for the Phase 3b trial. As we shared in our prepared remarks, we are exploring a variety of avenues including partnerships and grants. Although there's always the chance of a large infuse in the funds, we expect to raise money for the trial in stages. We also do not intend to wait to start the trial until we have raised the full amount needed. We'll be thoughtful about starting the trial, but patients deserve more urgency than this.

Michael Wood: Thank you. Next question, are you working on the new trial parameters with the FDA?

Chaim Lebovits: Stacy?

Stacy Lindborg: Yes, that's correct. As I mentioned and in the prepared remarks, we've requested an expedited face-to-face meeting very recently and this meeting will allow us to discuss the next steps for NurOwn which will focus on the core design elements of the Phase 3b trial that we've been working on with a scientific advisory panel and a panel of people from the ALS community including those living with the disease. We intend to seek a special protocol assessment from the FDA, which, as many of you will know, is an opportunity to reach an agreement with the FDA before the study starts on the design of a clinical trial. And this trial, of course, is intended to serve as the primary basis for an efficacy claim and a BLA. We view this as beneficial and a valuable tool to accelerate the Phase 3b trial for NurOwn and potentially derisk the regulatory aspects of the program.

Michael Wood: Thank you. And one final question. Why don't you partner with big pharma?

Chaim Lebovits: Thank you. So we are seeking to partner. In fact, we're in contact with a few companies. Although ALS is a relatively rare disease, the commercial opportunity is still compelling. And we know there's interest from companies who would like to have a successful product [indiscernible] and to be able to serve patients. You have to remember though that cell therapy is still an emerging modality, especially in neurodegeneration. There are very few approved cell therapy products and R&D products are largely focused on oncology and genetic disease. Presumably, a major approval in the software space will bring investment and until then, some will remain cautious. As you may know, it took many years to develop CAR-T cell therapy for various cancer treatments and innovation came from within smaller companies before developing partnerships.

Just a few examples. Kite Pharma went alone until after approval and then was bought out by Gilead. Juno Pharma did the same and was also acquired after FDA approval by Celgene, while Bluebird wasn't acquired and remains independent today. We have a derisked Phase 3 asset which will have an attractive upside for the right company. So we will pursue a partnership as a promising avenue. NurOwn as a technology represents a strategic approach, and therefore we would welcome a partnership. But until that comes, we're willing to do all we can to proceed with the funds we are able to raise.

Michael Wood: Jenny, would you like to open the call for any additional questions?

See also 25 Countries With The Lowest Female Employment and Top 20 Meat Producing Countries in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.