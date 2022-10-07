U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,651.59
    -92.93 (-2.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,373.83
    -553.11 (-1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,688.22
    -385.09 (-3.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,713.95
    -38.56 (-2.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.78
    +4.33 (+4.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.40
    -10.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.39 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9763
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8610
    +0.0350 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1100
    -0.0069 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2900
    +0.2220 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,429.00
    -628.67 (-3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.12
    -11.90 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

BrainStorm Presents New Biomarker Analyses from NurOwn's Phase 3 ALS Trial at the ALS ONE Research Symposium

·9 min read

NurOwn® drove biomarker responses, affecting pathways related to neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation, and neuroprotection, that were consistent in participants with both advanced ALS and less advanced disease, confirming the importance of accounting for ALSFRS-R floor effects when evaluating clinical endpoints

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the presentation of new biomarker analyses supporting the therapeutic benefit of NurOwn® in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the ongoing 5th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium. The presentation was delivered by Dr. Stacy Lindborg, Chief Development Officer at Brainstorm, and entitled, "The Relationship between CSF Biomarkers and Efficacy of Treatment with NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells)."

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Logo
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Logo

 

"The new biomarker analyses presented today provide further evidence of NurOwn's multifaceted mechanism of action and show consistent patterns in study participants regardless of the level of disease progression at baseline," said Dr. Stacy Lindborg, Chief Development Officer at Brainstorm. "This compelling finding confirms the importance of accounting for ALSFRS-R floor effects when evaluating clinical endpoints in our phase 3 trial and may further validate the results of subgroup analyses on clinical endpoints in our Phase 3 study which minimize the ALSFRS-R floor.  When the subgroup of participants above 26 are analyzed, 2 points of function are preserved on average across 28 weeks in participants treated with NurOwn compared to placebo (p<.05). Moreover, statistical modeling identified biomarkers that have the potential to predict clinical response to NurOwn observed in the trial, with markers of neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration, and neuroprotection selected in the final model. Novel therapies that simultaneously target multiple pathways may offer great potential in the treatment of ALS and highlights the advantages that may come with NurOwn's ability to simultaneously modulate multiple biological pathways."

Presentation Highlights

NurOwn Phase 3 Trial Patient Population and Clinical Outcomes

  • NurOwn's Phase 3 trial is a strong outlier compared to other late-stage ALS trials due to the inclusion of participants with more advanced disease. The average ALSFRS-R score in NurOwn's Phase 3 trial was 31, 5 points lower than the registrational trial for the most recently FDA-approved therapy. The inclusion of more advanced participants impacts the assessment of all clinical endpoints based on the ALSFRS-R, as a result of the inability to measure ongoing clinical decline with scale in these participants (i.e., a floor effect). To draw valid conclusions from clinical endpoint data collected in the trial, the floor effect must be addressed.

  • As previously announced, a NurOwn treatment effect was observed in participants in a pre-specified subgroup with less advanced disease (ALSFRS-R baseline score of ≥35) across two endpoints: the primary endpoint (clinical responder analysis) and a key secondary endpoint (average change from baseline to the end of the trial). The difference between NurOwn and placebo for this key secondary endpoint was nominally statistically significant (p=0.050).

Biomarker Data

  • An analysis was performed to evaluate the effects of NurOwn and placebo on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers across pathways important to ALS of neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration and neuroprotection. Additional goals were to understand the role that baseline ALSFRS-R values plays on biomarker trajectories and to understand the predictive power of biomarkers on clinical outcomes.

  • As observed in earlier trials, NurOwn was shown to decrease biomarkers associated with neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration, and increase neuroprotective biomarkers over 20 weeks, demonstrating its multifaceted mechanism of action.

  • New analyses looked at the trajectory of biomarkers for the subgroups of participants with baseline ALSFRS-R scores >25 and ≤25, those most likely to be impacted by the floor effect of the scale. Decreases in neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative markers and increases in neuroprotective markers in NurOwn treated participants compared to placebo were observed in both subgroups. These results indicate that NurOwn had similar biological effects on ALS participants regardless of the level of disease progression at baseline.

  • Further statistical modeling pre-specified prior to unblinding of the data identified three biomarkers that were predictive of clinical outcomes: baseline LAP, baseline neurofilament light (NfL) and mean change in Galectin-1. These biomarkers relate to neuroinflammatory, neurodegenerative, and neuroprotective pathways, respectively.

Chaim Lebovits, Chief Executive Officer of Brainstorm commented, "We are grateful to ALS ONE for the opportunity to present these important new data on NurOwn. The biomarker data and statistical analyses further our understanding of NurOwn's mechanism of action and therapeutic potential."

A copy of the of Dr. Lindborg's presentation is available here and on the Events  & Presentation page of Brainstorm's corporate website. A replay of Dr. Lindbog's recorded presentation will be available on the Events & Presentation page as of 12pm U.S. EST on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Phase 3 NurOwn Study Design
The Phase 3 NurOwn trial was a multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized, double-blind trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of repeat doses of NurOwn in 189 ALS participants. It was conducted at six centers of excellence: University of California Irvine (Dr. Namita Goyal); Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Dr. Matthew Burford, Dr. Robert Baloh); California Pacific Medical Center (Prof. Robert Miller, Dr. Jonathan Katz); Massachusetts General Hospital (Prof. Merit Cudkowicz, Dr. James Berry); University of Massachusetts Medical School (Prof. Robert Brown) and Mayo Clinic (Prof. Anthony Windebank, Dr. Nathan Staff). Potential participants with ALS were screened during an 18-week run-in period and those who were rapid progressors (defined as participants with at least a 3-point decrease in ALSFRS-R score during the run-in period) were randomized 1:1 to receive three intrathecal injections (8 weeks between each injection) of NurOwn or placebo. Participants were followed for 28 weeks after treatment. The primary endpoints of the trial were safety assessments and a responder analysis of the rate of decline in ALSFRS-R score over 28 weeks, where response was defined as participants with a 1.25 points/month improvement in the post-treatment versus pre-treatment slope in ALSFRS-R at 28 weeks following the first treatment. Secondary endpoints included the percentage of participants with disease progression halted or improved, ALSFRS-R change from baseline, combined analysis of function and survival, slow vital capacity, tracheostomy-free survival, overall survival and cerebrospinal fluid biomarker measurements. For more information on the trial, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03280056.

About NurOwn®
The NurOwn® technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). Autologous MSC-NTF cells are designed to effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). BrainStorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

Safe-Harbor Statement
Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information, including statements regarding future BLA submission, constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may," "should," "would," "could," "will," "expect," "likely," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, BrainStorm's need to raise additional capital, BrainStorm's ability to continue as a going concern, BrainStorm's plan to submit a BLA for NurOwn® to the FDA, prospects that the FDA will accept BrainStorm's BLA for NurOwn® for filing and review, prospects that the FDA does not view BrainStorm's NurOwn® product candidate to have demonstrated adequate safety or effectiveness, prospects for future regulatory approval of BrainStorm's NurOwn® treatment candidate, the success of BrainStorm's product development programs and research, regulatory and personnel issues, development of a global market for BrainStorm's products, if approved, and services, the ability to secure and maintain research institutions to conduct BrainStorm's clinical trials, the ability to generate significant revenue, the ability of BrainStorm's NurOwn® treatment candidate to achieve broad acceptance as a treatment option for ALS or other neurodegenerative diseases, BrainStorm's ability to manufacture and commercialize the NurOwn® treatment candidate, obtaining patents that provide meaningful protection, competition and market developments, BrainStorm's ability to protect our intellectual property from infringement by third parties, health reform legislation, demand for our services, currency exchange rates and product liability claims and litigation; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and additional strains of COVID-19 or any other health epidemic on our clinical trials, supply chain, and operations; potential delays in any planned or anticipated review or interactions with the FDA due to disruptions at, or inadequate funding of, the FDA; the impact of global economic and political developments on our business, including rising inflation and capital market disruptions; the current conflict in Ukraine, economic sanctions and economic slowdowns or recessions that may result from such development; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166536/BrainStorm_Logo.jpg

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
John Mullaly
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: +1 617-429-3548
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Lisa Guiterman
lisa.guiterman@gmail.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brainstorm-presents-new-biomarker-analyses-from-nurowns-phase-3-als-trial-at-the-als-one-research-symposium-301643729.html

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Bank of American: Lilly’s tirzepatide could be the first $100 billion drug

    Bank of America analysts on Friday told investors that Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.’s (LLY) diabetes treatment and possible weight-management drug could be a $100 billion medication. The drug, tirzepatide, received Food and Drug Administration approval as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes earlier this year. It has also shown in clinical trials that it can help people lose up to 20% of their body weight.

  • Is This Stock a Buy After Soaring by 37%?

    Biotech giant Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) was underperforming the market this year -- that is, until the company's shares soared by as much as 37% last week. The drugmaker's major win in the stock market came after it reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for lecanemab, a potential therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Biogen is developing lecanemab in collaboration with Japan-based Esai.

  • Cannabis Stocks Surge, Reverse On Biden Marijuana Possession Pardons

    Cannabis stocks dropped Friday after President Joe Biden on Thursday announced pardons for thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. The president called on governors to take similar action for state offenses. Biden also said his administration will review whether cannabis should remain in its current federal category along with heroin and LSD — a move widely...

  • Cancer-Detecting Blood Tests Behind Illumina’s $7.1 Billion Antitrust Battle Gain Ground

    Tests from Grail and others aim to help clinicians diagnose more cancers earlier, though data are limited.

  • CVS Is in Exclusive Talks to Buy Cano Health

    (Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. is in exclusive talks to buy Cano Health Inc., the health-care provider backed by billionaire Barry Sternlicht, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Si

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • Sticking with your Medicare plan this open enrollment season? You could pay a hefty price.

    Medicare’s annual open enrollment period begins on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7. More than seven in 10 Medicare beneficiaries did not even compare plans during this period in 2018, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit group focused on health policy. Many times, it’s because making the change — or just reviewing the options — can be overwhelming, said Dave Francis, chief executive officer and co-founder of Healthpilot, a company whose services include automated and personalized Medicare plan recommendations.

  • KalVista (KALV) Stock Continues to Decline: Here's Why

    The recent setback faced by KalVista (KALV) for terminating the phase II KOMPLETE study evaluating KVD824 for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema hurts the stock.

  • One Of Eli Lilly's Most Anticipated Drugs Could Hit The Market Next Year

    Eli Lilly said Thursday it plans to begin the process of asking the FDA to approve its obesity treatment. LLY stock rose on the news.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics

    CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Why Moderna Stock Couldn't Shake the Thursday Blues

    The CDC's latest report on COVID-19 vaccinations didn't provide enough fuel for shareholder optimism.

  • The Clock Is Ticking to Buy This Game-Changing Stock at a Discount

    Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stands out as a great example and is attractively valued right now. TTFields use electric fields that are tuned to specific frequencies to interfere with the division of cancer cells. Novocure has already demonstrated that TTFields work well in treating glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer.

  • Health-Care Workers Are Swamped Again, This Time With Angry Calls From Podcast Listeners

    (Bloomberg) -- In January, the staff of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was flooded with tens of thousands of angry phone calls, all with the same concern. Calling in from as far away as Australia, the people were worried that an unvaccinated Covid-19 patient was getting a lower level of care, and wanted to ensure he would be transferred elsewhere. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Puti

  • GSK's (GSK) PD-1 Inhibitor Drug Meets Lung Cancer Study Goal

    GSK's (GSK) mid-stage study, evaluating the combination of its cancer drug Jemperli with chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer, meets the primary endpoint of objective response rate.

  • Allogene (ALLO) Begins Phase II Study on Allogeneic CAR T Therapy

    Allogene (ALLO) starts the pivotal phase II ALPHA2 study evaluating its allogeneic CAR T therapy, ALLO-501A in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

  • MarketWatch asks public health experts, ‘Would you take a cruise?’ And, ‘Is the COVID-19 pandemic over?’

    President Joe Biden has said the pandemic is over, despite more than 300 people dying from COVID-related illness every day. Now cruise lines, which experienced severe disruptions during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak and, in some cases were stranded offshore due to ports refusing them permission to dock due to coronavirus outbreaks onboard, are relaxing their health protocols. Harry Sommer, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line  cited “significant, positive progress in the public-health environment.”

  • Teen vaping rates rise, nearing pre-pandemic levels, CDC reports

    Around 2.5 million teens report vaping, and vaping rates are nearing pre-pandemic levels. Flavored disposable e-cigarettes are popular among teens.

  • Dr Fauci predicts new Covid variant could lead to winter surge

    People not getting booster shots could be worse than variants, experts say

  • Woman loses eye after it became infected while she was having a shower

    Marie Mason, 54, first noticed something was wrong when it constantly felt like something was stuck in her eye