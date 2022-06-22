BrainsWay to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference

BrainsWay Ltd.

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, PhD, BrainsWay’s President, and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and panel discussion at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on June 27, 2022.



Event: H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11:30 AM EST

In addition, Mr. von Jako will participate in a panel discussion at the event titled “Navigating Depression: Current Understanding and Future Treatments” at 12:45 PM EST on June 27, 2022.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:

Scott Areglado

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

617-771-2287

SAreglado@brainsway.com



Investors:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com



