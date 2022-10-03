U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC in Aiken SC Discusses Why It’s Important for Car Accident Victims to Get Sound Legal Representation

Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC
·4 min read

Aiken, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiken, South Carolina -

Aiken-based law firm, Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC, are proud to serve the legal needs of individuals in Aiken, the CSRA and across the states of South Carolina and Georgia. Since opening its door, the firm has established a solid reputation for being a reliable ally when it comes to helping people favorably pursue personal liability claims. This includes being one of the most successful legal practices in Aiken for the car and motorcycle accident law services it provides. All the auto accident liability experience those at the firm possess has made them a local authority in this legal area. With this in mind, one of the firm’s lead attorneys, Rob Braithwaite, wanted to talk more about the reasons why someone who is pursuing a car accident liability claim should seek sound legal representation. Attorney Braithwaite says, “It would be an understatement to say that auto accident liability law is an area of law that presents many challenges when it comes to successfully pursuing claims. That’s why having sound car accident lawyers on your side gives you the best chance to successfully maximize any personal injury claim in this legal area. We are proud to be an Aiken area legal firm that has the necessary experience and savvy to favorably litigate auto accident liability claims time and time again.”

Attorney Braithwaite went on to discuss some of the main reasons why auto accident victims need to protect their legal rights by hiring a experienced attorney that specializes in car accident law. He says it all starts with the fact that a defendant’s insurance carrier will have an experienced legal team on their side that will try to settle an automobile personal injury claim for far less than it’s worth. Often this will be accompanied by some pressure to settle a claim when a victim’s medical and other bills are still piling up. The firm’s attorney says that when a plaintiff has a good legal team on their side, that legal team can insulate that client from being pressured into taking an unfavorable settlement in the case. Also mentioned was that reputable car accident attorneys know the best strategies to take to maximize claim settlements. This includes knowing the importance of conducting proper accident investigations right away and obtaining other important background information on the case. A good auto accident attorney will also easily navigate through the complexities of the case and help minimize their clients’ financial fears and concerns regarding the injuries they sustained in an accident. He added that these things are the very reasons that so many accident victims turn to their firm for help. They at Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC, have the necessary car accident litigation experience and legal resources in place to give their clients the best chance to pursue more favorable personal injury claim outcomes.

car accident lawyer Aiken SC
car accident lawyer Aiken SC

Those that have been represented by Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC, in car accident cases often leave reviews that reflect a very positive experience with the firm. Patrick Stanley proclaimed, “I was in a car accident and sustained a serious injury. Fortunately, I was able to find Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC. They took my case and got to work right away. I was blown away by how quickly they gathered material and communicated with me, demonstrating their commitment to the case and to me as a client. They have a very competent team that is very attentive and capable of answering all questions quickly. My case and the whole experience exceeded my expectations.” Lorna Robertson stated, “You can't go wrong with this law firm. They have highly educated and professional attorneys and support staff that really make you feel like family. They had the unique ability to take a very stressful situation and ease all my fears and concerns while helping me achieve the outcome I hoped for. I will continue to recommend them to all my friends and family!” More information on the car accident and other personal injury liability services that Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC, offers can be found on the firm’s website or by contacting the firm via phone or email.

###

For more information about Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC, contact the company here:

Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC
Taylor Braithwaite
(803) 649-4144
lawfirm@btcarolinalaw.com
Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC
759 Richland Ave W
Aiken, SC 29801

CONTACT: Taylor Braithwaite


