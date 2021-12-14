U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

Brake Friction Products Market by Type, Disc Type, Liner Type, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brake Friction Products Market (OE & Aftermarket) by Type (Brake Disc, Pad, Drum, Shoe, Liner), Disc Type (Metallic, Composite, Ceramic), Liner Type (Molded, Woven), Vehicle Type (ICE, Electric, PHEV, OHV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brake friction market is mainly dependent on aftermarket sales of these products. Brake friction products need to be changed periodically. This period varies with the usage of a vehicle and application of brakes. Hence, the growth of the brake friction market also depends on the global vehicle parc.

As per OICA, total vehicle sales, which include passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, increased from 91,458,490 units in 2016 to 92,654,055 units in 2018. Increased vehicle sales have increased the vehicle parc in the last few years substantially. The cumulative global vehicle part, which includes PC, LCV, and HCV segments, has increased from 8,59,769.7 thousand units in 2018 to 9,42,911.2 thousand units in 2020. The increase in vehicle parc has fueled the brake friction market globally.

Globally, the brake disc segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The global brake friction market, which can be attributed to the increasing penetration of disc brake systems in different vehicle segments. The penetration of brake discs in passenger cars is increasing globally, key countries are shifting toward disc brake technology in passenger cars.

Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest regional market

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for brake friction products as China and Japan are the major vehicle-producing countries and accounted for around 57% and 20% in 2020, respectively. With the increasing vehicle production and enhanced brake technologies such as ABS and EBD, the demand for brake friction products is increasing continuously.

According to OICA, global vehicle production increased from 77.6 million units in 2010 to 89.3 million units in 2026. Particularly in Asia, increasing industrialization is driving the production of trucks and commercial vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Brake Friction Products Market
4.2 Brake Friction Products Market, by Product Type
4.3 Brake Friction Products Market, by Vehicle Type
4.4 Brake Liner Market, by Liner Type
4.5 Brake Disc Market, by Material
4.6 Off-Highway Brake Friction Products Market, by Application
4.7 Brake Friction Products Oe Market, by Region
4.8 Brake Friction Products Aftermarket, by Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Vehicle Parc & Vehicle Miles Traveled to Boost the Aftermarket
5.2.1.2 Increase in Vehicle Production Will Fuel the Demand for Brake Friction Oe Market
5.2.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
5.2.1.2.2 Stopping Distance for Light- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles
5.2.1.2.3 Enhanced Vehicle Safety with Abs and Ebd
5.2.1.2.4 Increasing Demand for Construction Equipment and Off-Highway Vehicles
5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Brakes Due to Traffic Congestion to Increase the Demand for Replacement Units
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Supply Chain of Automotive Components
5.2.2.2 Improving Life of Brake Friction Products to Influence the Demand for Replacement Units
5.2.2.3 Advancements in Brake Technologies to Eliminate the Need for Friction Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Lightweight Materials in Brake Friction Products
5.2.3.1.1 Composite Brake Disc Provides Weight Reduction by 20%
5.2.3.2 Metal-Free Brake Pads Technology in Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.3 Ecofriendly and Non-Toxic Brake Friction Products to be New Avenues of Growth for Brake Manufacturers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Government Regulations Related to Alloy Composition of Brake Friction Products
5.2.4.2 Counterfeit Brake Friction Products in the Aftermarket
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.4 Brake Friction Products Market, Scenarios (2021-2026)
5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Average Selling Oe Price Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Brake Friction Products Market, by Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.1.3 Industry Insights
6.2 Brake Disc
6.2.1 Increasing Stringent Safety Norms to Drive the Segment
6.3 Brake Pad
6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Safety, Performance, and Control is Expected to Drive the Segment
6.4 Drum Brake
6.4.1 Rise in Sales of Commercial Vehicles to Drive the Segment
6.5 Brake Shoe
6.5.1 Increase in Sales of Hcvs to Drive the Market
6.6 Brake Liner
6.6.1 Advancements in Brake Liner Material to Drive the Segment

7 Brake Liner (Oe) Market, by Liner Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Molded Brake Liner
7.2.1 Use of Natural Asbestos Fibers in Molded Brake Liners to Drive the Segment
7.3 Woven Brake Liner
7.3.1 Increase in Production of Hcvs to Drive the Segment

8 Brake Disc Market, by Material
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Metallic Disc
8.2.1 Low Cost and Suitable Friction Properties to Drive the Segment
8.3 Composite Disc
8.3.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Drive the Segment
8.4 Ceramic Brake Disc
8.4.1 Increase in Demand for Luxury and High-Performance Passenger Cars to Drive the Segment

9 Brake Friction Products Market, by Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Passenger Car
9.2.1 Stringent Safety Standards & Stopping Distance Norms to Drive the Segment
9.3 Lcv (Light Commercial Vehicle)
9.3.1 Low Copper Content Brake Friction Materials to Drive the Segment
9.4 Trucks
9.4.1 Increase in Production of Trucks to Drive the Segment
9.5 Buses
9.5.1 Adoption of Efficient Brake Systems to Drive the Segment

10 Off-Highway Equipment Brake Friction Products Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Agricultural Tractors
10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wet-Disc Brakes to Drive the Segment
10.2.2 Dry Brake Disc
10.2.3 Wet Brake Disc
10.3 Construction Equipment
10.3.1 Increasing Infrastructure Developments to Drive the Segment
10.3.2 Dry Brake Disc
10.3.3 Wet Brake Disc

11 Electric Vehicle Brake Friction Products Market, by Product & Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle
11.2.1 Demand for Lightweight Friction Products to Drive the Segment
11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
11.3.1 Demand for Luxury Passenger Cars with Disc Brakes to Drive the Segment

12 Brake Friction Products Aftermarket, by Vehicle & Product Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Passenger Car
12.2.1 Increasing Average Miles Driven to Drive the Segment
12.3 Lcv
12.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Disc Brakes in Lcvs to Drive the Segment
12.4 Hcv
12.4.1 High Miles Driven by Hcvs to Drive the Segment

13 Brake Friction Products Aftermarket, by Region

14 Recommendations
14.1 Asia Oceania is a Potential Market for Brake Friction Products
14.2 Companies Should Focus on Disc Brakes
14.3 Growing Demand for Hydraulic Wet Brakes in Agricultural Tractors
14.4 Conclusion

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
15.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players, 2018-2020
15.4 Market Share Analysis
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.5.1 Star
15.5.2 Emerging Leader
15.5.3 Pervasive
15.5.4 Participant
15.6 Competitive Scenario
15.7 New Product Launches
15.8 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Joint Ventures

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Brake Friction Product Manufacturers - Key Players
16.1.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh
16.1.2 Aisin Corporation
16.1.3 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.
16.1.4 Brembo S.P.A
16.1.5 Tenneco Inc.
16.1.6 Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
16.1.7 Itt Inc.
16.1.8 Miba Ag
16.1.9 Sgl Carbon
16.1.10 Meritor, Inc.
16.2 Brake Friction Products Market - Additional Players
16.2.1 Continental Ag
16.2.2 Fte Automotive
16.2.3 Beringer
16.2.4 Zf Friedrichshafen Ag
16.2.5 Wuhan Youfin Auto Parts Co. Ltd.
16.2.6 Ebc Brakes
16.2.7 Mando Manufacturing Company
16.2.8 Hitachi Astemo Ltd.
16.2.9 Haldex Ab
16.2.10 Cardone Industries, Inc.

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqdpd1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


