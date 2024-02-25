Brambles (ASX:BXB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.2309

Brambles Limited's (ASX:BXB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.2309 on 11th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Brambles

Brambles' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Brambles' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 67% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.2% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Brambles has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Brambles' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Brambles is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Brambles that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.