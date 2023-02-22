Bramhall Investments Shifts Focus to Acquire Properties Through Creative Finance

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 / Bramhall Investments, an Arizona-based real estate company, is shifting its focus to acquiring properties with the recent resurgence of creative finance, a method that facilitates the buying and selling of properties using non-traditional approaches. The company will now make an effort to solve problems for frustrated homeowners who are unable to get the price they need for their properties that won't sell, as well as to provide homeownership opportunities for a huge market of potential buyers who don't qualify for other financing programs.

Bramhall Investments, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Press release picture

"My company is excited to announce that we will be expanding the services we offer to home buyers and sellers in Arizona," stated Trystan Trenberth, founder of Bramhall Investments. "Using creative finance, Bramhall Investments can help facilitate the acquisition and sales of single-family and multifamily assets. In addition to this shift in our services, I plan on creating a Real Estate Investment Fund with a charitable focus to raise awareness for teen mental health and the necessity of financial literacy."

Founded in Arizona in 2019 by Trystan Trenberth, Bramhall Investments is a business that renovates and resells investment properties, acquires properties for other client entities, and also provides homeownership opportunities for those who wouldn't otherwise be able to do so. The company also consults with other investors on strategy, growth, and transactional structures. The founder of the company, Trystan Trenberth, is a British entrepreneur and investor hailing from the United Kingdom with a passion for travel, real estate, and personal growth. He aims to continue the "Thrive" movement of making money matter in the world by creating opportunities for businesses to align with a purpose and give back to society.

