Bramshill UCITS Income Performance Fund Wins 2021 SharingAlpha US Fixed Income Award

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bramshill UCITS Income Performance Fund wins the 2021 SharingAlpha US Fixed Income Award.

Bramshill Investments Logo
Bramshill Investments Logo

Bramshill Investments is an alternative asset manager with approximately $4.8 billion under management offering strategies across various debt and fixed income markets (as of 12/31/2021). Bramshill seeks to harness the best risk-reward investments across fixed income with a flexible and opportunistic mindset. The firm manages its strategies in both fund and managed account format.

Quote from CIO:

"We are honored to be recognized by SharingAlpha with this award and to be included amongst a list of very large well known asset managers. Although our UCITs fund invests in U.S. liquid fixed-income, we do not manage to benchmarks which allows us much flexibility when shifting our capital allocations and has resulted in strong uncorrelated returns."

Art DeGaetano, CIO and Founder of Bramshill Investments

Please find SharingAlpha's Awards 2021 Winners here

For more information about the fund, please contact Bramshill Investments at 239-920-7310 / investorrelations@bramshillinvestments.com

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's core investment strategy was spun out of an investment strategy run at GLG Partners and has a proven track record of over 13 years with an absolute return objective. Today, Bramshill Investments has approximately $4.8 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit: https://www.bramshillinvestments.com.

Media Contact:
Bramshill Investments
Danielle Van Calcar
646-993-1648
Danielle@bramshillinvestments.com

Disclaimer: This award should not be construed as a testimonial or endorsement of Bramshill and/or our advisory services. Ranking was determined by a "Hit Score" assigned to each fund selected by SharingAlpha. The overall overage Hit Score was rated by the member and compared it to other members average Hit Score. For a complete description of Hit Scores and the selection methodology, please refer to this link.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bramshill-ucits-income-performance-fund-wins-2021-sharingalpha-us-fixed-income-award-301485841.html

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC

