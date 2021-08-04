U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.00
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,856.00
    -142.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,028.00
    -18.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.10
    -22.30 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    -1.44 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.40
    +17.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    +0.36 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1720
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -0.83 (-4.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3938
    +0.0023 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7610
    -0.2890 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,834.43
    +406.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.88
    +8.44 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.24
    +15.52 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

New Branch Manager for First Community Mortgage in Wilmington

·2 min read

Tyler Smith is experienced sales and relationship pro, with an informed perspective on real estate, and a passion for fitness and community

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Tyler Smith as a Branch Manager in its Wilmington office. He can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country, focusing primarily on North and South Carolina, as well as Florida, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

"Tyler's extensive background in sales and management, as well as his attention to building and maintaining quality relationships makes him an excellent fit for our team," says Jeromy Estes, FCM Assistant Vice President. "And his experience in real estate is a great bonus for his mortgage clients."

Smith makes his home in Carolina Beach with wife Whitney, daughter Ellarie and miniature goldendoodle Kaya. He is active in serving his community and philanthropic causes that are uplifting and support personal growth.

"I am proud to make my clients top priority and provide unwavering support throughout every transaction," Smith says, "because I understand and invest in excellent customer service and appreciate the positive and empowering impact that comes with home ownership."

Smith was a SuperPrep All-American quarterback in high school and played college football for Maryland University and Elon University, and continues his focus on fitness and health as a certified Strength and Conditioning coach and a USA Weightlifting coach. Away from work he enjoys hanging out with family, beach life, fishing, surfing and riding his motorcycle, and notes that the family dog goes everywhere with them.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020. It was recently named one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by the Tennessean newspaper. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

Tyler Smith (NMLS #2186958) can be reached at 610-573-0706 and Tyler.Smith@FCMhomeloans.com.

Media inquiries
B. Andrew (Drew) Plant
315839@email4pr.com
678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage
Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing
315839@email4pr.com
731-610-1504

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-branch-manager-for-first-community-mortgage-in-wilmington-301347915.html

SOURCE First Community Mortgage

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but it still wasn't enough.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • I’m the CEO of one of the most successful privately held real estate firms in America — these are the 3 things every homebuyer should know now

    Bess Freedman knows a thing or two about real estate. As the CEO of Brown Harris Stevens, Freedman, a former agent, now oversees the operations of 55 offices and more than 2,300 agents, and has helped the firm reach nearly $9 billion in sales. 1. “Interest rates are at historic lows, but mortgages aren’t always easy to get.”

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    Last Thursday, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported second-quarter earnings. Amazon's growth slowed and both companies provided weak guidance. In fact, now looks like a good time to buy both of these growth stocks.

  • Ahead of Earnings Release, SoFi Seeming Sufficiently Strong

    The fintech space is one which has brought banking to the masses. Financial products that have remained out of reach of millions of individuals are now becoming mainstream. For investors in Social Finance, Inc. (SOFI), now is a great time to be investing. Now, SoFi stock has certainly been on a rather bumpy ride of late. One of Chamatch Palihapitiya’s recent SPACs, SoFi has ebbed and flowed along with capital into and out of the SPAC world. As a de-SPAC company trading on its own merits, SoFi’s

  • MGM Growth to Be Bought by VICI Properties in $17.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VICI Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, VICI will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • Robinhood sparks buzz on Reddit, shares up 15%

    The 24% surge in Robinhood's stock on Tuesday elevated it above the $38-price set in last Thursday's IPO and gave the company a market capitalization of about $39 billion. "People are trying to jump on the back of Cathie Wood's vote of confidence in Robinhood shares," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York. "The catalyst was certainly Cathie Wood putting in a sizable position after everyone was downbeat after the IPO."

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • My ‘shifty’ husband keeps our $3.5M property business in his name only. I don’t want to get kicked out if he should die

    ‘What if he decides to divorce me? How will I be protected? He tells me everything is just fine and those issues will never be a problem for me.’