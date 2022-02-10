U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,573.45
    -13.73 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,702.66
    -65.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,464.64
    -25.73 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,103.10
    +19.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    +1.56 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.31 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0054 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0210
    +0.0920 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0096 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9410
    +0.4160 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,497.68
    +1,295.62 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.43
    +32.24 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

BRANCH RAISES $300 MILLION AT $4 BILLION VALUATION TO OPEN MOBILE ECOSYSTEM AND PROVIDE SOLUTION TO WALLED GARDENS

·3 min read

Silicon Valley Startup Has Helped Over 100,000 Companies Including NBC, Under Armour and Airbnb Create and Measure Mobile Experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, the leading cross-platform solution for mobile linking and attribution, has secured $300M in funding at a $4B valuation, led by existing investor NEA. Branch, which has over 500 employees and 16 offices around the globe, has been used by more than 100,000 mobile brands since its founding in 2014, directly reaching more than 3 billion monthly users around the world.

Branch Metrics logo (PRNewsFoto/Branch)
Branch Metrics logo (PRNewsFoto/Branch)

Branch, the leading solution for mobile linking and attribution, has secured $300M in funding at a $4B valuation.

"We spend more than a third of our waking hours on our phones, with over 90% of that time spent in apps," said Alex Austin, CEO of Branch. "Despite this, many apps are struggling to survive as they contend with changes in the mobile ecosystem, from privacy changes like ATT to the explosion of new device types. Branch is committed to helping companies overcome these new ecosystem challenges by expanding our product offerings to reflect this new normal, while still maintaining our commitment to user privacy."

Branch is using its new financing to double down on product investments, including:

  • Expanding its mobile linking platform (MLP) to help brands unlock new ways to grow through owned and organic channels, as well as better integrate mobile as cross-device and offline-to-online crossover experiences become the norm

  • Growing its mobile measurement partner (MMP) solutions for paid media, providing customers with privacy-first measurement that navigates mobile advertising in a post-IDFA world

  • Accelerating its research into new solutions to improve app discovery and move the mobile ecosystem forward

"Since the day I met Alex, Mike, Mada and Dmitri during the seed investment, I knew this company would be something special," said Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner at NEA. "They laid out a huge vision to transform the mobile ecosystem, and it's been exhilarating to watch it all come true. This is a generational company in the making."

About Branch
Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and has been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014 — including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, and many more.

About NEA
New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 230 portfolio company IPOs and more than 390 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com.

Media Contact:
Alex Bauer
press@branch.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/branch-raises-300-million-at-4-billion-valuation-to-open-mobile-ecosystem-and-provide-solution-to-walled-gardens-301479684.html

SOURCE Branch

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) quickly became one of the hottest meme stocks during the pandemic. Indeed, GameStop has taken steps to adapt to today's retail gaming environment. It has also begun to emphasize collectibles and consumer electronics.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Why Rivian Stock Sank and Then Jumped Today

    Popular electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has gotten some extra publicity over the last couple of days. In early trading, Rivian stock plunged 6% before reversing that drop to a gain of about 4% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Thursday.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in February

    The market's recent sell-off of technology and high-growth companies has created a great buying opportunity for bold and patient investors. Here are three top AI stocks building moats around their algorithms and whose stocks are attractively priced today. Technology can change at a blistering pace, and nobody can know for sure that the winners of today will still hold their crown tomorrow, a year from now, or a decade from now.

  • Why Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Robinhood

    Robinhood's struggles might only be temporary, and that could leave investors wishing they bought the stock while it's down.

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Snowflake Stock?

    Cloud-based data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in late 2020 amid a ton of hype, including its rapid growth and backing from Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway bought $250 million in shares at the IPO price. The stock went to sky-high valuations in its early trading days. Warren Buffett himself once said that wonderful companies at fair prices are far superior investments to fair companies at wonderful prices.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • Why Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

    The REIT is "exploring its options," according to those in the know, and investors appear to think that will lead to good things.

  • 1 Metaverse Stock That Just Crushed Its Big Tech Rival

    Last week was jam-packed with earnings results from the most popular big tech companies, leading to wild price action swings that kept investors guessing. An investment thesis shouldn't be formed from one earnings report, but Snap is trending in the right direction, and it has an innovative take on the metaverse that could generate significant growth in its business. Changes to privacy rules at Apple and Alphabet, which owns the Android mobile operating system, stirred up major concerns in social media circles during 2021.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. “The rate of U.S. inflation climbed again in January to 7.5% and stayed at a 40-year high, suggesting the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much in the near future,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Better Buy: Meta Platforms vs. PayPal Holdings

    This earnings season was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost about 30% of its market value since it posted a messy fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2. PayPal's stock price has also plunged roughly 30% since the digital-payments provider posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 1.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • GameStop Stock and AMC Are Rising Again. Why the Rally May Be Short-Lived.

    January's losses made it easy to proclaim the death of the meme trade. The meme stocks aren't going quietly.

  • 3 Surefire REITs To Buy in a Bear Market

    Here are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that you might want to pick up in the next bear market. Realty Income (NYSE: O) has the largest net lease portfolio, with a massive 10,000 properties. This is notable because it owns single-tenant properties for which the lessee is responsible for the asset's operating costs.