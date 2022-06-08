U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.75
    -13.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,041.00
    -124.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,681.50
    -30.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.30
    -8.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.77
    +1.36 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.20
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.18 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0742
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.42
    -0.65 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2547
    -0.0045 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0230
    +1.4070 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,417.18
    +898.78 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.54
    +19.91 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.90
    -43.03 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Branch snags $147M at a $1.05B valuation, showing that thorny insurtech market not impervious to growth

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Branch, a startup offering bundled home and auto insurance, has raised $147 million in Series C funding at a postmoney valuation of $1.05 billion.

Weatherford Capital, a family-owned private investment firm, led the round, which also included participation from existing and new backers such as Acrew, American Family Ventures, Anthemis, Gaingels, Greycroft, HSCM Ventures, Narya, SignalFire and Tower IV.  With this latest financing, Columbus, Ohio–based Branch has raised $229.5 million in total funding since its 2017 inception.

Branch, according to co-founder and CEO Steve Lekas, is the only insurance company that he is aware of that can bind insurance through an API, and the only one that can bundle auto and home insurance in a single transaction.

Another way Branch is unique, he adds, is that it can be embedded into the buying experience. In other words, the company has partnered with mortgage or security system providers to integrate insurance at the point of sale in their products. For example, if a person is closing on a home, they have the option of purchasing Branch insurance at the same time. Partners include Homepoint, OpenRoad Lending and SimpliSafe, among others.

This distribution model means that Branch shells out less to acquire customers and thus, it claims, is able to offer premiums for a lower price than competitors. But the startup also offers its insurance direct-to-consumer and through agencies.

The company has seen impressive growth. While Lekas declined to reveal hard revenue figures, he did say that Branch has grown its annualized written premium by 1,300% in the last 12 months. Since announcing its $50 million raise almost exactly 1 year ago, the startup has also increased its head count from around 75 employees to just over 400 today.

The company plans to use its new capital in part to accelerate its rollout across the U.S. It is currently in 28 states, having expanded into nine new ones this year.

“The thing that Branch does differently is charge an appropriate amount to cover the costs of running each policy,” Lekas told TechCrunch. “We have a price and a model that no one else can replicate at this stage. And so we're trying to double down on it and get to scale quickly in all 51 states…The funny thing is, even though we’re four years younger than the insurtechs that preceded us, I think we’ll be the first one to get to cash flow positive by a stretch.”

Lekas began his career at Allstate, where he went on to hold roles in underwriting, technology and product management. He then went on to build Esurance’s first online home insurance business.

But in the back of his mind, Lekas yearned to figure out a way to make insurance more accessible for more people. And so he teamed up with Joe Emison, and Branch was born. Since it went to market in 2019, Branch claims to have saved its “members” an average of $548 a year.

Image Credits: Branch

Branch is not the first insurtech that Weatherford has backed. It has also backed The Zebra, an Austin-based company that operates an insurance comparison site that achieved unicorn status last year.

For Branch to have raised a nine-digit round in a challenging macroeconomic environment and amid a global venture slowdown is no easy feat. Add to that the fact that a number of insurtechs that went public last year — such as Root, Lemonade, Hippo and Metromile — are struggling with stocks at all-time lows and others such as Policygenius are laying off, and Branch’s achievements feel even more impressive.

Early on, though, it was difficult to get investors’ attention, Lekas admits.

“We came from a place where we were not the first insurtech, so we battled early since venture doesn’t like to compete with venture, so once venture thinks there’s a well-funded, intelligent, credible group of people tackling a problem, then they think twice about putting more money behind a competitor,” he told TechCrunch. “But now we’re at at a scale where we’re selling more product than most of those that came before us. I think the thing we’ve made is the thing that everyone thought they were investing in to begin with.”

Ian Sigalow, co-founder and managing partner at early and repeat Branch investor Greycroft, said his firm has backed the insurtech in every round it has raised “since the beginning.”

“What attracted us at the outset hasn’t changed — Branch is one of the first companies to offer embedded home and auto insurance, and delivers massive savings for its members,” Sigalow told TechCrunch. “Steve Lekas also stood out from many other insurance founders because of his prior experience — he had already scaled the homeowner’s business at Esurance and run product, data science, strategy, and marketing at Verisk, which is the one of the largest data providers to the insurance industry. As a result of his experience, he was able to execute on the market opportunity very quickly.”

He believes that Branch’s biggest differentiator is that its tech stack allows it to instantly underwrite and bind policies with just a name and address, ultimately resulting in lower-cost policies.

“As a business, especially at a time when insurtechs are struggling in the public market, we believe Branch’s technology stands apart and will allow them to grow quickly while also producing sustainable long-term loss ratios,” Sigalow added.

In addition to working to become profitable, Branch has more altruistic goals. The startup is a public benefits corporation and manages a reciprocal exchange, an organization in which the policyholders are the actual owners of the policy premiums. The structure is built to align incentives and provide members with as much savings as possible. It also has formed a nonprofit, SafetyNest, to help those who are un- or underinsured.

My weekly fintech newsletter, The Interchange, launched on May 1! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Columbus, Ohio is quickly becoming the Midwest’s tech hub

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Home affordability has ‘collapsed’ in 2022, and this is what to expect next, according to Bank of America

    Housing affordability hasn't been this bad since around 1987 or 2005, says Chris Flanagan's team at BofA Global Research.

  • Intel Stock Slides As Citigroup Cautions On Q2 Earnings Miss, Cuts 2022 Outlook

    "We now expect Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss 2Q22 guidance and are lowering estimates accordingly," said Citi analyst Christopher Danely.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Bullish Market Action; Tesla To Buy Batteries From Top EV Rival

    The market rally had a bullish reaction to the new Target warning. China EV giant BYD will supply batteries to Tesla.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Tesla Needs Batteries. This Buffett-Backed EV Maker Will Supply Them ‘Very Soon.’

    BYD launched its lithium iron phosphate "Blade Batteries" in March 2020 for use in its own cars as well as working on plans to sell them to other auto makers.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Early Warning Report

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") announces that it has filed an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues for the purpose of reporting the acquisition of common shares (the "Anfield Shares") and common share purchase warrants ("Anfield Warrants") in the capital of Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC) (OTCQB: ANLDF); (FRANKFURT: 0AD) ("Anfield").

  • Plug Power to Build Green Hydrogen Plant at Belgium Port

    Plug Power signs an agreement to build a 100-megawatt green hydrogen plant at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium, the second-largest seaport in Europe.

  • I put $200,000 toward a down payment for a condo unit with my boyfriend. He is on the title, but not on the mortgage. How do I protect my equity investment now?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I recently sold my apartment and put the equity earned (over $200,000) toward a new condo unit I own with my partner. My partner — we are not married — is on title, but not on the mortgage.

  • Top 10 Stocks by Searches; One Guess Which is No. 1

    A brokerage house's recent survey of the most frequently searched stocks in the U.S. turned up some familiar names, but the top one blew away even the second place name.