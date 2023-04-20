THE BRAND FACTORY GROUP APPOINTS ASHLEY SHEARER VICE PRESIDENT, CLIENT SERVICES

Award-winning agency aims to further enhance its stellar client service

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto-based The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) is building on its stellar reputation of providing outstanding client service by appointing Ashley Shearer Vice President of Client Services.

Ashley Shearer is the new Vice President of Client Services at The Brand Factory. (CNW Group/The Brand Factory)

"We're delighted that Ashley will be filling the most important role in the agency," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory. "She will be instrumental in helping us further enhance our service to our cherished clients."

The Brand Factory Group has thrived for almost three decades by offering clients outstanding strategy, creative, and client service.

"Service has always been our hallmark, and we're proud of the great relationships we've formed with our clients," Sulpizi said, "Now we're sharpening our focus further by creating a role that will continue to highlight the importance of our client service, in an industry that has forgotten what service means."

Ms. Shearer has been with The Brand Factory for eight years, most recently as Account Director. In her new role, beginning May 29, 2023, she will lead the Account Service teams, and serve as strategic liaison with the agency's clients.

About The Brand Factory Group: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, the Brand Factory Group (TBFG) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBFG is comprised of six key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBF Motion, Joey Ai, Caramel Content, Inclusion, and Studio Houman. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communications. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBFG prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market; in 2022, TBFG launched 16,000 units in North America.

Story continues

SOURCE The Brand Factory

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c1260.html