The Brand Factory Group Receives an Incredible 26 Nominations for BILD Awards in 2023.

TORONTO, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) and their digital agency Joey Ai are honoured with an unprecedented 26 BILD Award nominations this year.

BILD, the Building Industry and Land Development Association, presents the prestigious annual Awards to recognize the most impressive achievements of developers, new home builders, architects and designers, as well as sales and marketing professionals across the Greater Toronto Area.

"We are excited that once again BILD has honoured us with so many award nominations, the most out of any agency in our space," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory Group. "We'd like to thank BILD for their ongoing recognition of our award-winning work as we push our creativity to new heights. I would also like to thank our clients for allowing us to disrupt the norm and push the envelope with our thinking. We're proud to be recognized for our core business – building brands by inventing desire."

The Brand Factory Group's nominations for the 2023 BILD Awards include:

Project of the Year, Low-Rise

Minto Communities – The Heights of Harmony

Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise

Almadev – Galleria on the Park

Tridel – Harbourwalk at Lakeview Village

Best New Community, Planned/Under Development

Aspen Ridge Homes – Crosstown

Best Community, Built

Tridel – Bianca

Best Presentation Centre

The Rockport Group – The Davisville

Best Project Branding & Identity, Mid/High-Rise

Capital Developments & Reserve Properties – 8 Elm

Best Brochure, Mid/High-Rise

Marlin Spring & Rio Can Living – ABOVE

Best Site Signage

Rhapsody Property Management – The Residences at The Well

Best Website

Marlin Spring & Rio Can Living – ABOVE

Best Long Video

Menkes – Elektra

Best Rendering, Mid/High-Rise

Tridel – Harbourwalk

Tridel – Queen Church

Best Amenity Rendering, Mid/High-Rise

Tridel – Harbourwalk

Best Overall Marketing Campaign (Pinnacle)

Burnac – The Bedford

Best Suite Design, Large

Burnac – The Bedford

Best Semi/Townhouse Design

Primont Homes – Joshua Creek Montage RLT-06

Primont Homes – Towns on Bayview RLT-06 'B'

About The Brand Factory Group: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, the Brand Factory Group (TBFG) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBFG is comprised of six key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBF Motion, Joey Ai, Caramel Content, Inclusion, and Studio Houman. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communication. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBF prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market; in 2021, TBF launched 12,000 units in North America.

