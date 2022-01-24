U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,284.09
    -113.85 (-2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,554.96
    -710.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,362.13
    -406.79 (-2.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,943.75
    -44.17 (-2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    -2.52 (-2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.65 (-2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7140
    -0.0330 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    -0.0087 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8880
    +0.2330 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,482.10
    -1,833.79 (-5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.64
    -50.96 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.99
    -191.14 (-2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Brand Institute Appoints William (Bill) Johnson to Co-Chief Executive Officer & President

·2 min read

Brand Institute's founder, James L. Dettore, will retain the role of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of William (Bill) Johnson to the role of Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Johnson is a naming-industry veteran and 24-year employee of Brand Institute, Inc.

Bill Johnson, Co-CEO &amp; President of Brand Institute, Inc.
Bill Johnson, Co-CEO & President of Brand Institute, Inc.

"It is my great privilege to announce Bill's promotion to Co-CEO and President of Brand Institute," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "For the past 24 years, Bill has displayed exemplary leadership and mentorship for team members across our organization. His professionalism and commitment to our clients, and their critically important branding and naming work, are unparalleled in our industry. I look forward to working closely with Bill as we continue to grow Brand Institute."

Mr. Johnson started his career with Brand Institute in a market research role, moving on to work as an account director supporting clients in the New York metro area. His service-centric approach to business and ability to deliver exceptional results has enabled Brand Institute to be the naming agency of record from some of the world's most prestigious companies.

Commenting on his appointment to Co-CEO and President of Brand Institute, Mr. Johnson said, "I am very excited to take on this new role with its added internal and externally-facing responsibilities, but I will continue to support our clients as their primary account lead. It is such a pleasure to be able to work with our roster of great clients on such exciting brand naming and branding initiatives."

About Brand Institute and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development. We provide a broad portfolio of services to our healthcare, consumer, and business-to-business clients, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brand Institute, providing Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while at their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications.

Contact: Scott Piergrossi
President, Creative
spiergrossi@brandinstitute.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-institute-appoints-william-bill-johnson-to-co-chief-executive-officer--president-301466025.html

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Halliburton Lifts Payout for the First Time in More Than 7 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. more than doubled its dividend on the back of its biggest profit in more than half a decade and said demand for fracking is so brisk that the company is working at full capacity.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Inst

  • The 4% Rule Might Not Work, This Retirement Expert Says. Here’s His Strategy for a Downturn.

    The 4% rule might work, says economist Wade Pfau, but it also might not. He says investors need to account for a market downturn early in retirement to be able to survive one.

  • Third Sullivan Auto Group dealership in Roseville changing ownership, filings show

    Another Sullivan Auto Group dealership is apparently changing hands, this time seeing a Fresno-based automotive group taking over ownership of Roseville Chevrolet, filings in Placer County show.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • How a Roth IRA Works After Retirement

    Roth IRAs offer retirees some unique advantages in terms of taxes, withdrawals, and the ability to pass along wealth to the next generation.

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Robinhood and other apps

    Even if you've never heard of a company called Plaid, they may owe you part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit settlement.

  • Oil falls on strong dollar and potential Fed rate rises

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, hit by a stronger dollar and investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected increases to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude fell $1.42, or 1.6%, to $86.47 a barrel by 1430 GMT. The dollar rose to a two-week high on Monday against a basket of currencies, lifted by the tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine and the possibility of a more hawkish stance from the Fed this week.

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Azimut Appoints Glenn Mullan as Chair of the Board

    Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Mullan as Chair of the Board of the Company. Mr. Mullan has been a sitting board member since early 2020.

  • Hitting the Books: What autonomous vehicles mean for tomorrow's workforce

    In "The Work of the Future," an interdisciplinary team of MIT researchers exam the disconnect between improvements in technology and the benefits derived by workers from those advancements

  • Oil Sellers Driven by Bearish EIA Report, Risk-Off Sentiment

    U.S. energy firms this week cut oil rigs for the first time in 13 weeks.

  • Covid crushed company culture—but something better will take its place

    The shift to remote work has some employees feeling less connected to one another and, by extension, to their companies. Is that a problem?

  • Shanghai mayor wants more chip production facilities to support new-energy vehicle growth

    Shanghai, home to Tesla's largest production base, wants to expand manufacturing capacity for automotive chips to support the rapid growth of smart electric vehicles (EVs). The mayor of Shanghai municipality, Gong Zheng, said after the annual session of the city's legislature on Sunday that the local government is pinning hopes on the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector to drive its economy, and that "allocating resources for increasing the capacity of automotive chips" would help that goal. "We hop

  • What Makes Quitting So Contagious?

    Something infectious is spreading through the workforce. Its symptoms present in a spate of two-week notices. Its transmission is visible in real time. And few bosses seem to know how to inoculate their staff against this quitagion. It catches quickly. “There’s a shock when you see multiple people leaving; it’s like, oh, is there something I’m not seeing?” said Tiff Cheng, 27, who left her job in digital marketing in July along with five of her close friends at the 40-person agency. “Is it my ti

  • Why Save for Retirement in Your 20s?

    You are probably paying off your student loans and retirement is 40 years away. Shouldn't you focus on eliminating debt and, maybe, saving for a home?